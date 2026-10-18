Christian Pulisic Remains a Nonfactor in AC Milan’s Strong Start Under Ruben Amorim

After two years of dismal finishes in Serie A, it’s a good time to be part of the AC Milan world, as the club enjoys an unbeaten start through seven games after Sunday’s 3–2 win over Atalanta.

Yet, as much as the club seems on track for an improved finish this season after last year’s fifth-place disappointment or the previous season’s eighth-place finish, it hasn’t been all good for the Americans in the fold—especially Christian Pulisic. The forward has just one goal and an assist in four games after he was benched by new boss Ruben Amorim in the team’s first three matches of the season following an injury this summer.

Against Atalanta, Pulisic started and played 75 minutes but offered little attacking promise, failing to complete a dribble and giving the ball away four times. Meanwhile, his co-attacking midfielder Adrien Rabiot impressed by creating four chances and delivering a dominant creative performance that included a goal and an assist.

The performance, which saw Pulisic as the only attacking player to be subbed out, marked the third straight Serie A game that he has played over 69 minutes, and the third straight game across all competitions without a goal contribution.

In just 264 Serie A minutes this season, the once-superstar ranks in the lowest 20% of players in shots taken, the bottom 62% in xG per 90 minutes and the bottom 34% in successful crosses per 90 minutes.

USMNT Future in Doubt

Christian Pulisic was left off Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for the recent friendlies. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Pulisic’s club struggles come at a time when his future role and importance with the U.S. men’s national team is also in doubt.

The 28-year-old was lackluster on home soil this summer and also suffered an injury at the 2026 World Cup, dampening his tournament even further. Pulisic was also not one of the veterans brought into the youth-heavy roster for the September-October international friendlies.

In those four friendly wins, Pulisic’s stock dropped even further, while morale in the group appeared to improve as young players like Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall, Mathis Albert and Adri Mehmeti left their marks. Sebastian Berhalter and Gio Reyna impressed as well, making Pulisic nothing more than an afterthought.

When the November Concacaf Nations League comes around, Pochettino will face a decision on whether to call up Pulisic despite his poor form. If he does, Pulisic will have to show his dedication to the USMNT, given the unglamorous work required in a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie against Haiti.

Yunus Musah’s Resurgence

Yunus Musah has had a resurgent year with AC Milan. | Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

While Pulisic’s role with AC Milan and future with the USMNT remain in apparent flux, his fellow USMNT and Milan teammate Yunus Musah is enjoying his most consistent play in two years under Amorim’s tutelage.

Musah also played 75 minutes in the win over Atalanta, but has been a constant presence in Milan’s midfield alongside Croatian legend Luka Modrić. He completed all but one of his 56 passes, had one shot and contributed four defensive actions in a well-rounded effort.

The 23-year-old broke back into Pochettino’s ranks in the recent friendlies and should be a part of those plans moving into the team’s next era, especially as he enjoys regularity at the top level.

The question, though, is whether Pulisic will improve enough to stick alongside him, through to the 2030 World Cup and potentially beyond.