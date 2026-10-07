Mauricio Pochettino flipped the script for the U.S. men’s national team’s fall friendlies, trusting eight teenagers to round out a new-look squad to kick off the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Without previous mainstays like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun making the cut, Pochettino put the pressure on his wide-eyed youngsters to usher in a new era for the Stars and Stripes. Fans were desperate for bounce-back performances after an embarrassing round of 16 exit at this summer’s World Cup on home soil.

Friendly matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada loomed large for such a group of inexperienced players, but the USMNT walked away with four strong victories in the newly combined September-October international break.

A handful of debutants bloomed under the bright lights, while others wilted in front of sold-out home crowds. Once the final whistle sounded against Canada to end the international window for the Stars and Stripes, it was very clear which emerging talents staked their claim to stay—and which need more time to prove themselves.

8. Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo failed to leave his mark. | Alex Menendez/USSF/Getty Images

Securing a transfer from MLS to the Premier League as a teenager takes a special talent. Zavier Gozo bid farewell to Real Salt Lake to join Crystal Palace this summer, and already has three senior appearances for the Eagles to his name.



The move set high expectations for Gozo this international break, but he failed to measure up. The 19-year-old made one appearance off the bench in the USMNT’s 4–1 win over Peru and then did not log another minute in the next three matches.



Gozo shines at right wingback, a position rather void now that Pochettino has returned to a back four. The American can play at right midfield or on the right wing as well, but he was never going to displace Sergiño Dest or Cavan Sullivan—at least this time around.

7. Adri Mehmeti

Adri Mehmeti needs more time to break into the team. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Adri Mehmeti was done no favors by Pochettino this international break. The 17-year-old only logged two minutes in his senior debut against Peru before he was thrown into the XI against Chile next time out ... out of position.



Pochettino started the natural midfielder on the left wing, where Mehmeti looked out of sorts. He committed costly turnovers, did not register a single shot and lost five of his six duels on the night.



It was no surprise Mehmeti did not appear against Mexico and then only came on in the dying stages against Canada.

6. Neil Pierre

Neil Pierre is still raw around the edges. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Neil Pierre came into the September-October international break as one of the most exciting youngsters on Pochettino’s roster. The towering center back was billed as the long-term replacement for the recently retired Tim Ream.



Except it became clear rather quickly Pierre still has plenty of work to do before he can cement himself as Chris Richards’s partner in central defense. The 18-year-old clumsily made it through his first-ever start in the team’s 4–2 win against Chile, where he looked overwhelmed and indecisive in his 63 minutes on the pitch.



Pierre was then benched against Mexico, before he came on and held his own for 16 minutes to protect his side’s 1–0 lead against Canada. He has a high ceiling, but is still nowhere near the end product Pochettino needs from a defender.

5. Peyton Miller

Peyton Miller had a strong USMNT debut. | Mark Thorstenson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Peyton Miller faces similar challenges to Gozo. The New England Revolution man got the nod in the USMNT’s first match and did well commanding the left flank against Peru. He misplaced just one pass and created two chances in his senior debut.



But the left flank belongs to Antonee Robinson. The Fulham star is rightfully Pochettino’s first-choice left back and that will not change until after the 2030 World Cup.



Miller is then left trying to scrap for playing time, competing with Auston Trusty as well. The 18-year-old was an unused substitute against Chile and Canada, and only made an eight-minute cameo against Mexico.



The best Miller can hope for moving forward is locking down the role of Robinson’s backup.

4. Mathis Albert

Mathis Albert got his moment this fall break. | David Berding/USSF/Getty Images

As one of three 17 year olds called up for the September-October international break, Mathis Albert arrived to camp desperate to prove himself worthy of the senior squad. Previous managers might have only given him one or two opportunities, but Pochettino awarded the teenager minutes in all four of the USMNT’s friendlies this fall.



Albert had a quiet debut against Peru before he opened his account just three days later. The Borussia Dortmund youngster bagged a stoppage-time insurance goal against Chile to briefly become the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history—though that record didn’t last long.



Pochettino awarded Albert with his first senior start in the team’s 1–0 victory over Canada, but the winger struggled to get much going in his 61 minutes on the pitch; he only completed 12 passes, did not create a single chance and did not even take a shot before he was pulled.



There’s still growth needed for Albert to solidify a permanent place in Pochettino’s squad, but his raw talent promises a bright future.

3. Justin Ellis

Justin Ellis gave Mauricio Pochettino plenty to consider ahead of the November international break. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

“It’s a fantastic problem for us,” Pochettino said when asked about having so many young players show up and show out this break. Among the standouts was Justin Ellis.



The No. 9 marked his senior debut with a goal against Peru, before he found the back of the net again against Canada. Two goals in three appearances was no doubt enough to leapfrog the likes of Haji Wright and Josh Sargent in Pochettino’s striker pecking order.



Ellis still has some work to do before he can climb the ladder any further, but playing club soccer alongside the great Antoine Griezmann at Orlando City will continue shaping the 19-year-old into a consistent, reliable goalscorer.

2. Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan made USMNT history in his first camp. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Over the last two months, Cavan Sullivan became a household name in MLS, routinely putting on shows with the Philadelphia Union. At just 17 years old and already with a place at Manchester City upon his coming of age, the American came into the the fall camp with plenty of hype.



And he lived up to his budding reputation. Sullivan became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history when he found the back of the net against Mexico just five days after he celebrated his 17th birthday. He also impressed with his gritty work rate and relentless nature, earning high praise from Pochettino.



“I think he’s a talented player with enormous quality, but with a very good balance, in possession and out of possession," the Argentine said about Sullivan. “He’s a fighter, he's a warrior. It's difficult to find this type of player with a tremendous quality.



“And then I think Cavan showed in possession with the ball on the field [and] when he need to be chasing people and recover the ball. That is my impression after maybe three weeks together. And that is unbelievable, to have a player like this. I think it’s a fantastic news for USA. Hope that continues in that way.”

1. Julian Hall

Julian Hall stole the show this fall for the USMNT. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Julian Hall had a dream first camp with the USMNT. The 18-year-old tallied three goals and one assist in four appearances, looking more comfortable in red, white and blue than some of the most experienced players in Pochettino’s ranks.



Finding the back of the net in his senior debut would have been magical enough for Hall, but he then went on to score against Chile and Mexico as well. The Red Bull New York striker became just the third player in USMNT history to score in each of his first three appearances, and the youngest ever to do so since 16-year-old Pelé accomplished the feat for Brazil in 1957.



Hall’s ascendance is great news for a USMNT side that lacked consistent scoring in the past. The injury-prone Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi have too often fallen flat for the USMNT, and Balogun hasn’t looked the same since the World Cup.



Now, Pochettino has a young, hungry weapon at his disposal, one capable of making a statement off the bench or leading the line with a poise far beyond his years. There is no doubt Hall is here to stay.