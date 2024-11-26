Christian Pulisic Scores Impressive Champions League Goal vs. Slovan Bratislava
An impressive individual effort from Christian Pulisic gave AC Milan the early lead in its Champions League clash with ŠK Slovan Bratislava.
After only featuring off the bench against Juventus at the weekend, Pulisic returned to AC Milan's starting XI and got himself on the scoresheet in the 21st minute. Tammy Abraham played a lovely ball to Pulisic, who used his speed to break free from his defender and take the ball inside the penalty area.
The U.S. men's national team captain calmly sent a right-footed shot past Dominik Takáč to open the game's scoring.
Pulisic now has eight goals and four assists across all competitions this season for the Rossoneri. In just five Champions League appearances, the 26-year-old has already found the back of the net three times in the competition.
The goal comes after Pulisic recorded a goal and an assist for the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica. The captain became the fastest player in USMNT history to reach 50 goal contributions for the Stars and Stripes.
AC Milan will need more magic from Pulisic, though, after conceding an equalizer just three minutes after its opening goal.