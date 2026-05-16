Christian Pulisic Tattoos: Meaning, Designs & Full Tattoo Guide

Soccer players are well known for their love of tattoos, with many covered head to toe in intricate body art.

Christian Pulisic is no exception.

The USMNT and AC Milan superstar—widely regarded as the greatest American soccer player of all time—sports a collection of meaningful tattoos, all on his left arm, ranging from powerful animal imagery like tigers and eagles to personal quotes.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a closer look at Pulisic’s tattoos, breaking down each one and the story behind it.

Christian Pulisic’s Tiger Tattoo

The tiger tatoo is among his most famous. | Darren Walsh/Getty Images

Pulisic’s tiger tattoo is the most prominent piece of body art he has—and arguably his most recognizable. The winger has even used it as part of his goal celebrations.

Located on his left forearm, Pulisic often raises his arm to align the tiger’s eyes with his own, creating a striking visual that has since been immortalized in the EA Sports FC video game series.

He got the tattoo as a teenager while playing for Borussia Dortmund, explaining that the inspiration was simple: the tiger is his favorite animal.

Roman Numerals

Pulisic has some Roman numerals on his wrist. | Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

Just beneath his tiger tattoo on his wrist, Pulisic has a set of Roman numerals that mark a special date: “XII XIII MMXIII.”

The numbers represent Dec. 13, 2013—the day Pulisic scored against Brazil in an international friendly for the USMNT U-17 team. He was just 15 years old at the time, making the moment even more significant in his early career.

Rock, Flag & Eagle

Pulisic is American and proud. | Matthew Ashton/Getty Images

Pulisic proudly represents his American roots through another striking tattoo—a large bald eagle spread across his upper arm and shoulder, with an American flag in the background. The eagle, a symbol of the United States, reflects his national pride.

In the same area, Pulisic also has a tattoo of a crown with the word “Philly” written underneath in elaborate lettering. Although he was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he’s a known fan of the Philadelphia 76ers, making the tribute a nod to his connection with the city.

Napoleon Hill Quote

Beneath Pulisic’s eagle tattoo is a quote from American author Napoleon Hill: “Desire is the starting point of all achievement, not a hope, not a wish, but a keen, pulsating desire which transcends everything.”

Hill, best known for his book Think and Grow Rich, wrote extensively about the power of ambition and mindset.

The Queen

Pulisic is a lover of chess. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Also on his left forearm, Pulisic has a tattoo of a queen chess piece.

The inspiration behind the tattoo comes from his love of chess, a game he frequently played with teammate N’Golo Kanté during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

A closer look at the tattoo reveals the word “Mate,” a meaningful detail. It references both his late grandfather’s name and his own middle name, while also serving as a clever nod to the chess term “checkmate.”

Mike Wazowski Tattoo

The popular character features on Pulisic’s arm. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Completing his forearm sleeve, Pulisic has a tattoo of Mike Wazowski, the beloved Disney-Pixar character from Monsters, Inc., standing on top of a Champions League ball.

The tattoo reflects both his love for the character and the film, while also celebrating his UEFA Champions League triumph with Chelsea during the 2020–21 season.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE