Christian Pulisic, USMNT Stars React to Official 2026 World Cup Roster

The wait is over. Mauricio Pochettino revealed the roster of 26 players that will represent the U.S. men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup.

In a special event held at New York City’s Pier 17, the USMNT’s 26-player 2026 World Cup roster was unveiled, with every player announced individually in a nationally televised event.

With the pageantries out of the way, Pochettino will begin training with his 26-man squad on Wednesday, getting a little over two weeks to prepare for their tournament debut against Paraguay on June 12. The USMNT will then face Australia and finish its group stage journey against Türkiye.

Friendlies against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 will allow Pochettino to make his final assessments before the start of the tournament.

Tuesday, though, was a day where 26 players fulfilled their World Cup dreams, and it didn’t take long for them to share their reactions upon learning they’ll represent the U.S. in a home World Cup.

Pulisic: Home World Cup ‘Just That Much More Special’

AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic will wear the USMNT’s No. 10 jersey in his second career World Cup. Pulisic is the USMNT’s main source of hope this summer, and he couldn’t hide his joy of getting to play the tournament on home soil, where he promised to rise to the occasion.

“All I can do is give my best,” Pulisic said. “I’m so proud to represent this country and I’m going to do my best to make you guys [U.S. fans] proud and I’m just thankful that you guys support me.

“I’m trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment the best I can. It‘s another World Cup, there’s no need for extra motivation, but having my friends, my family around and just being on home soil ... it makes it just that much more special.”

"I am so proud to represent this country!"



Christian Pulisic speaks with @stuholden and @CarliLloyd about going to his second FIFA World Cup with the @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fn20qJL18l — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 26, 2026

Tim Ream, one of the USMNT’s leaders, shared a message for his teammates, delivering a reminder “to enjoy all of what this is, embrace what this is and enjoy every moment.”

The only player that wasn’t present at the event was fellow defender Chris Richards. The 2025 USMNT Player of the Year is preparing for the UEFA Conference League final with Crystal Palace, but he made sure to send a video message sharing his excitement for the upcoming tournament.

“So ecstatic, supper happy that I get to be part of this group,” Richards said. “I’m ready to get to work, to win some games, go far and hopefully lift the trophy by the end.”

USMNT Players React on Social Media to World Cup Call-Up

The USMNT 2026 World Cup roster. | Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Slowly after the roster announcement event finished, players began sharing celebratory posts on social media.

Fullback Sergiño Dest wrote, “Honored to represent [the U.S.] in the World Cup for the 2nd time in my career! I’ll give everything for this badge! Let’s come all together, we need y’all support! And lets make it a great run!”

On a video released by the Vancouver Whitecaps sharing the moment midfielder Sebastian Berhalter was informed of his selection, a “choked up” Berhalter thanked his teammates for helping him make his “dream come true.”

One of the biggest surprise inclusions in the USMNT roster was Mexican-American forward Alex Zendejas. The Club América, who has shined in Liga MX, reposted an Instagram story from his father simply saying, “God is soooo good.”

Folarin Balogun, Malik Tillman, Gio Reyna and Matt Turner were among the other players on the roster that took to social media to acknowledge and celebrate their World Cup call-up.

The players will hope to have even more to celebrate this summer, where they will do everything to put on a show for the loyal fans attending matches throughout the country.

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