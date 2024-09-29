Club America vs. Pumas: Predicted Lineups in El Clasico Capitalino
Club América hosts Pumas in matchweek 10 to add another chapter to a storied rivalry.
Both teams come into the game struggling to find consistent form in Apertura 2024. However, América is coming off a high, winning yet another title in the André Jardine era with its win against MLS side Columbus Crew in the Campeones cup.
Pumas is looking for a third straight win in the league that will help them secure its spot among the direct playoff spots.
América has injuries in defense. Sebastián Cáceres and Israel Reyes are both out, so Jardine will have to look at other options to secure his back line. Kevin Álvarez is back available for selection. Up front, Las Águilas have Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas back in the squad.
In the other end, Pumas has injuries up front. Jorge Ruvalcaba won't be match fit for the game, and Leo Suárez is beginning his recovery from an ACL injury. Gustavo Lema opted for caution and didn't risk winger César Huerta in last Sunday's game vs. Tijuana, but it looks like Huerta will be good to go for the derby.
América Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas: Liga MX
GK: Luis Malagón: Malagón has become one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX.
LB: Cristian Calderón: There's a clear competition going on for América's left-back role between Calderón and new signing Cristian Borja. Calderon gets the nod for his experience in derby matchups harkening back to his Chivas days.
CB: Néstor Araujo: Araujo has been shaky ever since he returned from Europe to play for América. He gets the start with all the injuries in defense.
CB: Ramón Juárez: The young defender has improved throughout Apertura 2024. He has become a mainstay in the XI, even scoring his first professional goal in the win over Chivas in El Clásico Nacional.
RB: Dagoberto Espinoza: The 20-year-old right-back has been Jardine's answer to the injuries in the position. Although Álvarez is match fit, Espinoza has played well and looks to be the starter for the time being.
CM: Jonathan Dos Santos: Dos Santos has regained the level many thought he'd lost when he came back to Liga MX. The La Masia talent is now a key piece for América.
CM: Álvaro Fidalgo: Fidalgo continues to be one of the best midfielders in Liga MX. The Real Madrid academy talent dictates the tempo at which América plays.
LW: Brian Rodríguez: The Uruguay international is playing his best soccer since he arrived at América. The departure of Luis Quiñones in the summer left Rodríguez as the main option on the left. He's become one of the most dangerous attacking players for the team.
AM: Diego Valdés: Valdés is back after suffering a shoulder injury in the defeat vs. Cruz Azul. Valdés has arguably been the best player in Liga MX for the past year and will look to get off the mark in Apertura 2024.
RW: Alejandro Zendejas: Zendejas is back after he recovered from a fractured tibia he suffered in July against Queretaro. The USMNT player has been an integral part to América's dominance over Liga MX over the past year.
ST: Henry Martín: Martín is having another sharp season in front of goal as he's the joint top goalscorer of Apertura 2024. The captain's accumulated 15 goals in derbies since his arrival in 2018.
Pumas Predicted Lineup vs. América: Liga MX
GK: Julio González: The Mexican national team goalkeeper will look to keep his third straight clean sheet in Apertura 2024.
RB: Pablo Bennevendo: Bennevendo will have his hands full trying to contain the dangerous Rodríguez.
CB: Nathan Silva: The Brazilian center-back has formed a solid pairing with Lisandro Magallán.
CB: Lisandro Magallán: Pumas's captain is the clear leader of the team and commander of the defense.
RB: Rubén Duarte: The Spanish player will get his first taste of El Clásico Capitalino. The summer signing has played well to start his career with the club and has been rock solid in his role as left back.
CM: José Caicedo: " El Parcero" has continues to put in solid performances for Pumas. He's the anchor in midfield and one of the most important players in Lema's side.
CM: Piero Quispe: Quispe arrived at Pumas in January and it took him time to adapt to Liga MX. The Peruvian player is now essential to Lema's midfield with the ability to shield the ball and begin the attacks.
LW: César Huerta: After missing last game, Huerta is fit to play the derby. El Chino has been Pumas's standout player since his arrival at the club, earning him a spot in the Mexican national team. The dynamic winger will look to take advantage of an injury plagued defense.
RW: Ignacio Pussetto: Pussetto scored the game-winning goal for Pumas vs. Tijuana. He'll look to continue his good form.
ST: Guillermo Martínez: "El Memote" had a slow start to the season but remains a good option up front. His physicality and hold up play is valuable in the team's offensive system.
ST: Rogelio Funes Mori: Lema opted to go with two strikers in the game against Tijuana and he might repeat that strategy to take advantage of America's weakened defense. Funes Mori has scored 11 times against América in his Liga MX career.