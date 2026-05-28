The Clubs That Can Actually Afford Enzo Fernandez’s Record-Breaking Price Tag

Faced with the prospect of losing the club’s talismanic vice-captain, Chelsea have reportedly set a $161.2 million (£120 million) asking price for Enzo Fernández.

Fernández has done little to downplay suggestions that he wants to leave Chelsea following the surprise exit of manager Enzo Maresca in January—a decision which left the Argentine playmaker “hurt.” The 2022 World Cup winner stoked the speculation surrounding a potential switch to Real Madrid to such an extent that Chelsea dished out a two-game ban to their own player.

Liam Rosenior was at pains to distance himself from that contentious call and quickly welcomed Fernández back into the fold. Interim boss Calum McFarlane completed the swift U-turn by restoring the Argentine’s captaincy status in the absence of first-choice skipper Reece James. Fernández promptly visited the city of Madrid on one of his days off.

Even with Fernández back in London (and the team), Chelsea conspired to finish 10th, missing out on European competition entirely. Without this platform, the 25-year-old has his heart set on an exit, BBC Sport report. The same outlet claims that Chelsea are open to a sale but only for a sum in excess of $160 million.

Should any club stump up this fee, Fernández would become the most expensive sale in Chelsea’s history. Alexander Isak’s $167.5 million move to Liverpool last summer is the only deal which has ever exceeded that high watermark in the Premier League.

Options Thin on the Ground in Europe

Florentino Pérez is not going to be strong-armed into an expensive deal. | Dennis Agyeman/AFP7/Getty Images

Since pilfering the continent’s brightest talents during their unprecedented glut of European Cups in the 1950s, Real Madrid have been the team of the Galácticos. Current president Florentino Pérez reignited that splashy project of marquee arrivals at the start of his two separate spells at the helm and could be inclined to return to this model while competing in an election campaign which actually comes with a rival.

Enrique Riquelme, Pérez’s competition, has promised to sign “two international stars,” including one member of Spain’s World Cup roster after Real Madrid failed to provide a single squad player for Luis de la Fuente this summer. Fernández fits half of that brief but multiple outlets have claimed that Real Madrid are unwilling to accept Chelsea’s eye-watering demands. Jude Bellingham stands out as the club’s record arrival when he signed for an initial $120 million in 2023.

Aside from Liverpool—who have already been bitten by extravagant transfer fees from last summer—Paris Saint-Germain are the only club in soccer history to have ever paid as much as $160 million for a single player.

The European champions have been tentatively linked with an approach for Fernández, although that would clash with the philosophy which has underpinned Luis Enrique’s success since the end of the “bling bling” era.

Luis Enrique has changed the culture at PSG. | JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have proudly scoffed at the suggestion that they would ever pay such extravagant fees, even if they stress that they can work them into the budget. “We can afford every transfer we want to make,” club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen sniffed earlier this season.

“But we don’t want to make every one, and certainly not at any price. We define what’s sensible—not others. Our ironclad principle is that we don’t spend more than we earn. That has been true in the past and it will remain true in the future.” It appears highly unlikely that a player of Fernández’s talent and profile would convince Bayern Munich to put their hand in those deep pockets.

Manchester City, by contrast, may be tempted. The dethroned Premier League champions were credited with interest in Fernández before Pep Guardiola had stepped down.

Fernández’s beloved former Chelsea manager Maresca is heavily expected to take over and may be inclined to welcome his former Stamford Bridge colleague. Matching the swollen asking price would be new territory for City, who have tended to buy multiple players just below the top price tier.

Why the Saudi Pro League May No Longer Be an Option

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be welcoming Enzo Fernández as a teammate any time soon. | Fayez NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

The Saudi Pro League have served as a welcome buyer for expensive assets over recent years but there is a belief that this avenue may not be open to Fernández. Firstly, there’s no guarantee that the 25-year-old would be willing to drop out of the European elite at such an early stage of his career.

Secondly, Saudi spending is not quite so loose as it was during the expansion years of 2023 and 2024. Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s marquee arrival at the end of 2022, six players were purchased for more than $50 million during the 2023–24 campaign. Three players passed that threshold the following year while Mateo Retegui and Darwin Núñez were the only stand-out acquisitions in the season just gone.

Saudi Arabian investment across the world of sport has been called into question since the nation’s Public Investment Fund (the same PIF which has its fingerprints all over the Pro League and Newcastle United) confirmed that it would no longer bankroll LIV Golf.

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