‘Big Role’—Cole Palmer Makes Bold Prediction After Signing New Chelsea Contract

Cole Palmer has predicted big things for Chelsea in the near future, admitting he signed a new contract with the Blues to ensure he remains a central part of that success.

Despite already being tied down until 2033, Palmer has added an extra 12 months to that contract to commit himself to Chelsea for the next eight years. He will be 32 by the time this new agreement expires.

“Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to sign and I’m obviously very happy,” Palmer told club media.

“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence so it was only right to sign.

“Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it too.”

Palmer’s New Contract Proves Chelsea’s Strategy Is Working

Chelsea are ready to reward their top performers. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Much has been made of Chelsea’s approach to player contracts. Surprisingly long deals often include comparatively low wages, with the Blues well aware that clubs across the globe will gleefully pay higher salaries.

Chelsea’s approach has not been to block players from earning massive salaries, but rather to ensure those that do take home such high figures have truly earned it.

Plenty of factors went into deciding that strategy, including the contract handed out to Raheem Sterling when he joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2022. As a big name, Sterling’s contract included mammoth wages of £325,000 ($430,000) per week, which put him in the bracket of the Premier League’s top earners.

His debut season at Stamford Bridge yielded nine goals and four assists in all competitions—respectable numbers but nothing close to the expectations of a player brought in to take the team to new heights.

With the shift away from recruiting senior players came incentivised contracts. Those who join Chelsea typically agree to lower-than-average wages on deals that include bonuses for appearances, goals and a number of other milestones, with guarantees from the ownership that pay rises can be negotiated regularly if a player’s form justifies it.

This is now the second new contract Palmer has signed since joining Chelsea three years ago. Having quickly proven he deserved to be regarded as more than a high-potential youngster, Palmer is now an undisputed superstar and one of the team’s most important players, and with that elevated status comes a boost to his earnings.

If a player truly deserves to be paid huge wages, Chelsea will make it happen.