Cole Palmer’s England Loss Is Undoubtedly Chelsea’s Gain

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is going to have to wait a little longer for his chance to prove himself to England manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to The Athletic, Palmer is due to withdraw from the England roster for this international break. “Load management” is cited as the explanation for a player who has played all but seven minutes of Chelsea’s Premier League campaign so far.

It is a tough call for Palmer, who has not played for England since March 2026 and missed this summer’s World Cup. His impressive form to start the season led to a well-earned recall, and Tuchel admitted he deserved the chance to prove he belongs on the roster full-time, but that opportunity is set to pass him by.

Those inside Chelsea will be disappointed for Palmer on a personal level but, selfishly, there will also be some understandable delight.

Why Palmer’s Withdrawal Is Good News for Chelsea

A summer rest worked wonders for Palmer. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The vibe around Chelsea is a little low heading into the international break—two defeats and a draw will do that to you—but Palmer’s form has been one of the bright spots of the Xabi Alonso tenure so far.

Four goals and two assists in seven games is a strong return from a player who has openly admitted he has rediscovered his enjoyment on the pitch in Alonso’s fluid forward line. Tactics have played a big part in that, but the impact of a nice, long rest over the summer cannot be overstated.

Palmer spent the majority of last season battling the lingering impact of a groin injury which undoubtedly limited his on-field impact. He racked up just 11 goals and three assists across all competitions and could have few complaints about being left off of England’s World Cup plane.

That heartbreak brought with it an extended summer break. For the first time in months, Palmer actually had the chance to sit down. The focus between May and August was not on matches, but purely on recovery, and the results of that have been clear during the opening weeks of the season.

Chelsea fans wanted to see Palmer back in the England setup, strutting his stuff on the global stage once again, but few will complain about another three-week break for the 24-year-old if it brings the same impact as his last spell away from the pitch.

What Does This Mean for Palmer’s England Future?

Palmer has not shown much for England under Thomas Tuchel. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

This is where it gets a little tricky for Palmer.

Tuchel has made no secret of his willingness to keep calling on the same core group of players—those who make a positive impact on the team both on and off the pitch—and clearly values performances for his England side over anything he watches from the stands at club level. We saw it last year with Manchester City’s Phil Foden, who was openly challenged by Tuchel for failing to turn strong performances in training into actual influence in an England shirt.

It means Tuchel’s idea of Palmer is a limited one. Since the boss’s arrival in January 2025, Palmer has played just 158 minutes for England across three appearances, with injuries and poor form both restricting his opportunities at international level. While he has been off of the scene, others have taken the opportunity to build their reputations.

Fortunately for Palmer, Tuchel has proven an openness to change. Palmer played his way into Tuchel’s thoughts this month and would likely to do again if he can keep racking up the goals and assists for Chelsea, but the bar feels like it is going to be a little bit higher for the Blues star after yet another international window away from England.

The attacking midfield spot is not one in which England is struggling. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is the headline act, with a supporting cast of Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers in this camp. Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White are waiting in the wings, as are youngsters Josh King and Max Dowman. There is a long queue for minutes and Palmer is slowly falling towards the back of it.

Given there is no major tournament in sight for England, Tuchel is likely to be flexible with his roster selections over the next 12 months. There should be more opportunities for Palmer to impress, but he can ill-afford more absences on the road to Euro 2028.