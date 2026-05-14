Colombia 2026 World Cup Preview: La Tricolor Chasing Redemption

Back on the world stage, Colombia comes into the World Cup hoping to channel the swagger of its magical quarterfinals run from 12 years ago.

La Tricolor recorded their best-ever finish that summer in Brazil, but followed it up with a lackluster showing in 2018 and then failed to qualify for the 2022 edition. Overlooked and largely forgotten, Colombia quietly rediscovered its form and established itself as a top CONMEBOL side, capable of hanging around with the ruling South America giants.

Led by veteran James Rodríguez and inspired by the influential Luis Díaz, a new-look squad kicks off its World Cup return against Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca, where redemption awaits.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 7W-4L-7D

: 7W-4L-7D Goals for / against: 28 / 18

28 / 18 Top scorer: Luis Díaz (7)

Luis Díaz (7) Assist leader: James Rodríguez (7)

Colombia opened up its qualifying campaign with an eight-game unbeaten run, headlined by impressive victories over Argentina and Brazil. The strong start made sure La Tricolor’s place at the 2026 World Cup was never in doubt, and it went on to finish third in the CONMEBOL standings.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Wednesday, June 17 Estadio Azteca Colombia vs. DR Congo Tuesday, June 23 Estadio Akron Colombia vs. Portugal Saturday, June 27 Hard Rock Stadium

Manager: Néstor Lorenzo

Néstor Lorenzo is hoping to inspire Colombia to greatness this summer. | Mauricio Duque/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

World Cup experience : José Pékerman’s assistant at 2014 and 2018 World Cups

: José Pékerman’s assistant at 2014 and 2018 World Cups Time in charge of the team : Since 2022

: Since 2022 Manager meter: Player-centric culture builder

After years of withering away, Colombia came back to life once Néstor Lorenzo took charge in 2022.

The Argentine blended veterans and exciting young talent to turn Colombia into a well-balanced team, capable of squaring up with superior nations. The chemistry between the players and Lorenzo could inspire another fairytale run.

How Colombia Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Possession

Possession Key strengths: Set pieces, physical backline

Set pieces, physical backline Key weaknesses: Wasteful finishing, limited World Cup experience

Colombia loves to control games by dominating possession, allowing its midfielders to pull the strings of the attack. The team is also quick to strike in transition, with expert service unleashing forwards up top.

La Tricolor are most dangerous, though, on set pieces, where one dazzling ball or direct free kick can blow a match wide open.

Ones to Watch

Luis Díaz and Yaser Asprilla are both extremely capable. | Alejandro Teran/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images, Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

X-Factor: In the form of his life, Luis Díaz will spearhead Colombia’s attack this summer with his limitless energy, elite dribbling and rapid acceleration. Lucho’s “chaotic creativity,” coined by Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, will shine brighter than his yellow shirt.

Breakout Star: After an impressive November camp, Yaser Asprilla finds himself in contention for a place in Colombia’s attack. Still raw, the 22-year-old is a dynamic, agile playmaker capable of spicing up Lorenzo’s aging frontline. Will make an impact from the bench.

What Colombia Will Be Wearing

Colombia will stand out once more at the World Cup. | Adidas

Colombia’s trademark yellow jersey, bursting with vibrancy and pride, is manufactured by Adidas for the 2026 World Cup. Faint butterflies, a symbol of hope and magical realism, take flight across the shirt.

The away jersey is just as eye-catching, but it’s a bold blue base and graphic pattern, inspired by Colombia’s diverse coastlines, that steals the show. Complete with neon accents, the jersey is full of personality while keeping the country’s badge as the focal point.

Colombia’s Predicted Starting XI

Colombia has the dangerous Luis Díaz as part of their forward line. | FootballUser

Colombia’s side is relatively settled heading to the World Cup with its attack spearheaded by Díaz, who has enjoyed a sensational season with Bayern Munich.

The 124-cap Rodríguez is not the force he was in his prime, but he still offers plenty of quality on the ball in the heart of midfield. The real question is how fit Colombia will be able to get him after a difficult start to his tenure in MLS.

Crystal Palace’s Daniel Muñoz is one to watch at right back—he’s been one of the Premier League’s standout defenders over the past 12 months—and Jhon Arias has a point to prove after a failed move to England.

Current Form

Colombia will want to forget its two March friendlies. Lorenzo’s men put up an admirable fight against Croatia, but still suffered a 2–1 defeat. Against France, La Tricolor were completely outclassed and uncompetitive, falling 3–1 to the 2018 world champions. The two defeats raise questions about Colombia’s ability to hang with top European nations.

The matches also will have Lorenzo hyper-focused on figuring out the best solution to the team’s scoring woes. The same front four started both friendlies and combined for just one goal contribution—a worrying sight ahead of this summer’s tournament.

What We Can Expect From Colombia Fans

Colombia fans are a sea of yellow in stadiums across the globe. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Colombia’s supporters bring color, they bring dancing, music and singing and, most importantly, they bring unity and real strength in numbers. In short, it will be a carnival-like atmosphere, which often starts with tailgate parties that get people in the mood pregame.

Estadio Azteca and Estadio Akron will be awash with yellow in Colombia’s opening group matches against Uzbekistan and DR Congo—the sight is referred to as “La Mancha Amarilla” (The Yellow Stain)—and there’s bound to be a good turnout for the heavyweight clash with Portugal at Hard Rock Stadium, a venue many supporters got to know extremely well during 2024 Copa América ... all the way down to its vents.

Through good times or bad, Colombia’s fans always turn up. Just look at how they took over West Ham’s London Stadium, which is a 5,300-mile journey from Bogotá, for nothing more than an international friendly against Spain in 2024.

National Expectations

Colombia is hoping to replicate the high of its 2014 run in Brazil. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Mounting a runners-up finish at Copa América 2024 re-instilled a confidence among Colombian fans, who once again believed their team capable of making a deep run in a major tournament. La Tricolor’s excellent World Cup qualifying campaign only increased the hope swirling throughout the country. Suddenly, supporters dreamt of Lorenzo’s side securing the team’s best-ever finish this summer.

But disappointment could follow for those with such high expectations. Pragmatic Colombia fans have more realistic goals in mind: survive the group stage and advance to the knockout rounds. Anything beyond would ultimately be deemed a success considering the team’s group stage exit in 2018 and failure to qualify in 2022.

And Finally

Vibe Check : Underestimated

: Underestimated Who Colombia Doesn't Want to Face: Argentina

Argentina One Stat That Defines Colombia: Missed 31 big chances in qualifiers, the most by any CONMEBOL side

Missed 31 big chances in qualifiers, the most by any CONMEBOL side If Things Go Wrong: Blame will fall on the team’s lackluster striker options

Blame will fall on the team’s lackluster striker options What Will Everyone Say If Colombia Goes Out Early? Colombia’s World Cup redemption goes up in flames

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