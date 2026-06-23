Colombia vs. DR Congo—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Colombia and the DR Congo collide in Guadalajara on Tuesday night after picking up excellent results to kick off their respective World Cup campaigns.

The DR Congo didn’t join its upcoming opponents in securing a Matchday 1 victory, but a 1–1 draw with Portugal was more than the vast majority expected, especially after João Neves headed the Iberians into an early lead.

The Leopards performed with a discernible style and were able to keep their mighty European opponents at bay for the rest of the contest. Yoane Wissa’s strike on the cusp of half-time meant a first point in the DR Congo’s World Cup history was earned, having failed to score when it competed as Zaire in 1974.

Colombia swaggered its way to a 3–1 win over debutants Uzbekistan, and now has the chance to confirm its spot in the knockouts before taking on group favorites Portugal.

Néstor Lorenzo’s men could develop into potential outsiders this summer, especially if they end up winning Group K at Portugal’s expense. Their Matchday 3 duel will likely be decisive, but the DR Congo certainly has the capacity to frustrate and potentially hold Los Cafeteros.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Colombia vs. DR Congo Score Prediction

Colombia Edge Tight Affair

Colombia’s set to seal its place in the knockouts. | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Colombia dove head-first into the unknown against Fabio Cannavaro’s Uzbekistan last time out, and now they’re facing another nation they’ve never encountered before.

Néstor Lorenzo should’ve been left impressed with the DR Congo, who performed so diligently against Portugal and was able to make the most of the moments it generated going forward. A sharp-shooting Yoane Wissa—a.k.a. not the iteration we’ve seen at Newcastle United—can be very dangerous.

How Colombia seeks to penetrate a deep-lying defense will be interesting, given where its strengths lie. Still, the squad will be buoyed by the fact that a place in the knockout stages will be guaranteed with a victory.

Its opponents, meanwhile, will be dreaming of lofty heights after its Matchday 1 showing.

Colombia’s World Cup record vs. African opposition : After losing to a Roger Milla-inspired Cameroon in 1990, Colombia has won all three World Cup games against African nations by a single goal (1-0 vs. Tunisia in 1990, 2-1 vs. Ivory Coast in 2014, and 1-0 vs. Senegal in 2018).

: After losing to a Roger Milla-inspired Cameroon in 1990, Colombia has won all three World Cup games against African nations by a single goal (1-0 vs. Tunisia in 1990, 2-1 vs. Ivory Coast in 2014, and 1-0 vs. Senegal in 2018). Colombia vs. inferior opponents : Colombia has been proficient at dispatching teams it’s expected to beat. They were last beaten by a nation that sat below them in FIFA’s world rankings in November 2024.

: Colombia has been proficient at dispatching teams it’s expected to beat. They were last beaten by a nation that sat below them in FIFA’s world rankings in November 2024. Luis Díaz’s form: This has the makings of a productive tournament for the Bayern Munich star, who recorded 29 goal contributions in 32 Bundesliga games last season. Díaz got off the mark right away this summer, scoring in the win over Uzbekistan.

Prediction: Colombia 1–0 DR Congo

Colombia Predicted Lineup vs. DR Congo

Richard Ríos comes into Colombia’s midfield. | Sports Illustrated

James Rodríguez was the babyfaced hero of Colombia’s run to the quarterfinals in 2014, and although he‘s still knocking around, an alternative hero is set to emerge this summer.

Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz is enjoying his first taste of the World Cup, and he shined in his debut by notching a goal and an assist against Uzbekistan.

Colombia will also hope that Sporting CP’s Luis Suárez stumbles upon his shooting boots somewhere in North America, having enjoyed a prolific season in Portugal. He has five goals in 13 caps for the national team.

Richard Ríos was a surprise absentee from Néstor Lorenzo’s side last time out, and the Benfica man could be introduced to Colombia’s midfield against the DR Congo. Otherwise, Lorenzo could name an unchanged team.

Colombia predicted lineup vs. DR Congo (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Ríos, Puerta; Arias, Rodríguez, Díaz, Suárez.

DR Congo Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia

Same blueprint. | Sports Illustrated

Sébastien Desabre may opt for a similar blueprint on Matchday 2 against a speedy Colombia team that’s mightily dangerous in wide areas and on the counterattack.

Portugal didn’t make the Leopards work particularly hard for its point, even if its possession share was the lowest of all nations on Matchday 1. One change Desabre could make is introducing Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki into the DR Congo’s engine room.

Yoane Wissa will once again operate at top, having equalized against Portugal, and he’ll play alongside Cedric Bakambu.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s stellar one-on-one defending will be put to the test by Díaz, with Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku featuring in an experienced DR Congo defense.

DR Congo predicted lineup vs. Colombia (5-3-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Kayembe, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Wissa, Bakambu.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Colombia vs. DR Congo Kick Off?

Location : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Akron

: Estadio Akron Date : Tuesday, June 23 / Wednesday, June 24

: Tuesday, June 23 / Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 24)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 24) Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

How to Watch Colombia vs. DR Congo on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes en Vivo Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes en Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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