Colombia vs. Ghana—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Colombia is seeking to win only its second-ever knockout match at the World Cup when taking on Carlos Queiroz’s stubborn Ghana in the round of 32.

Los Cafeteros impressed during the group stage by collecting seven points and topping Group K ahead of Portugal. A stalemate with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. followed hard-fought wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, and set up a tie with Ghana, third in Group L.

The Black Stars changed manager just 72 days before the tournament began, but that decision has ultimately paid dividends. An impressive draw with England came after a last-gasp win over Panama, with Ghana’s low defensive block having been its greatest asset this summer.

Whether Queiroz can inspire a greater attacking performance from this team remains to be seen, but the rearguard will once again be forced to dig in for an arduous battle. Colombia has some stellar offensive threats capable of tormenting any backline.

The South American giant has an unsatisfactory record in the knockout stages of the World Cup, but the allure of a round of 16 meeting with one of Switzerland or Algeria will offer immense motivation to Néstor Lorenzo’s men on Friday.

Colombia vs. Ghana Score Prediction

Colombia Wins Battle of Fine Margins

Colombia is the favorite on Friday. | David Ramos/Getty Images

This summer’s final round of 32 clash could be a marathon. Colombia and Ghana have scored a combined six goals and conceded just three so far at this World Cup, the latter having been particularly negative and defensive-minded in its approach.

Ghana isn’t expected to change tack now and will seek to frustrate Los Cafeteros from the outset, closing gaps in midfield and, most crucially against Colombia, wide areas.

Whether Lorenzo’s men can overcome a stubborn backline remains to be seen, but if Colombia does indeed progress, its unlikely to blow Ghana away. The team is favorite for good reason, but will still find life tough against the Black Stars.

Ghana’s bad omen : The African giant heads into Friday’s match looking to rewrite history, having failed to win any of its past three matches with South American opposition—including an infamous quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay in 2010.

: The African giant heads into Friday’s match looking to rewrite history, having failed to win any of its past three matches with South American opposition—including an infamous quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay in 2010. What xG tells us : Of the sides still in the tournament, only Paraguay has a lower expected goals total than Ghana‘s 2.1. Colombia has over double that amount with 4.3, but both sides have conceded an xG of just 2.5 across three matches—bettered by only six teams.

: Of the sides still in the tournament, only Paraguay has a lower expected goals total than Ghana‘s 2.1. Colombia has over double that amount with 4.3, but both sides have conceded an xG of just 2.5 across three matches—bettered by only six teams. Colombia dominance: Ghana averaged 36.1% possession across its group stage campaign, the second-lowest of any team that qualified for the knockout phase. Colombia will see plenty of the ball on Friday and must move it at speed to engineer space.

Prediction: Colombia 1–0 Ghana

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Colombia Predicted Lineup vs. Ghana

Colombia has top talent up front. | Sports Illustrated

Lorenzo made several changes against Portugal from the DR Congo victory, including resting Colombia’s top scorer of the tournament, right back Daniel Muñoz. The Crystal Palace defender will return on Friday, though.

Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez will also make his comeback into the XI as he searches for a first-ever World Cup goal to cap an excellent debut season in Portugal. At left back, Johan Mojica should replace Deiver Machado.

Luis Díaz is the most obvious threat that Ghana must nullify, but 34-year-old icon James Rodríguez also requires special attention as he floats across the front line.

Colombia predicted XI vs. Ghana (4-3-3): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Arias, Lerma, Puerta; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz.

Ghana Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia

Ghana hopes Antoine Semenyo can play. | Sports Illustrated

Antoine Semenyo is a slight doubt for Friday’s match, but Ghana’s talisman should still feature from the start, even if he’s forced to make an early exit due to an ongoing ankle issue.

Benjamin Asare should retain his place in the XI due to an injury sustained by usual first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Jonas Adjetey and Elisha Owusu were both withdrawn at halftime against Croatia last time out, but neither is expected to lose their starting place as Queiroz likely names an unchanged XI.

Ghana predicted XI vs. Colombia (4-3-3): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Owusu, Partey, Sibo; Semenyo, Ayew, Sulemana.

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What Time Does Colombia vs. Ghana Kick Off?

Location : Kansas City, United States

: Kansas City, United States Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Date : Friday, July 3 / Saturday, July 4

: Friday, July 3 / Saturday, July 4 Kick-off Time : 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. BST (July 4)

: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. BST (July 4) Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

How to Watch Colombia vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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