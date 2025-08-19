Concacaf W Champions Cup 2025–26: How to Watch, TV Schedule and Format
The Concacaf W Champions Cup is back for its second edition. In May, NJ/NY Gotham FC lifted the inaugural championship by beating UANL Tigres 1–0 in the final at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico.
Here is everything you need to know about the premier continental club championship in the North and Central American and Caribbean region as it returns for a second outing.
Which teams are in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup?
Ten teams from six nations will compete in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup. Here is the breakdown of those 10 teams:
Orlando Pride (United States, 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship winner)
Washington Spirit (United States, 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship runner-up)
NJ/NY Gotham FC (United States, 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup winner)
CF Pachuca (Mexico, LigaMX Femenil Clausura Champion 2025)
CF Monterrey (Mexico, LigaMX Femenil Apertura Champion 2024)
Club America (Mexico, first in the LigaMX Femenil standings Clausura 2025)
LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica, Liga Promerica Clausura Champion 2025)
Alianza (El Salvador, La Primer Femenil Clausura Champion 2025)
Chorrillo FC (Panama, La Liga de Futbol Femenil Super Final Champion 2025)
Vancouver Rise Academy (Canada, League 1 Inter-Provincial Champion 2024)
When is the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup?
The tournament will feature a group stage and then a semifinal, hosted in one location. The 10-team group stage will feature two groups of five teams, with each team playing four matches. The top two from each group will advance to the semifinals.
The group stage the 2025-26 W Champions Cup will take place over five matchweeks:
Matchweek 1: August 19-21, 2025
Matchweek 2: September 2-4, 2025
Matchweek 3: September 16-18, 2025
Matchweek 4: September 30 to October 2, 2025
Matchweek 5: October 14-16, 2025
There will be a length break before the semifinals and final, which will take place in a single location with all four teams completing the tournament between May 20 and 23.
What are the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Groups?
Group A: Orlando Pride, Club America, Pachuca, LD Alajuelense, Chorrillo FC
Group B: NJ/NY Gotham FC, Washington Spirit, Monterrey, Alianza, Vancouver Rise Academy
How to Watch 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup
United States (English)
CBS is the official broadcaster for the English-language coverage of this year’s Concacaf W Champions Cup. This is the second time CBS has been the home of the broadcast in the United States.
All games are available to stream on their platform, Paramount+, which requires a subscription to access. Certain games are also being broadcast on CBS’s free-to-air streaming channel, CBS Golazo Network. That channel can be accessed via any free TV streaming app such as Tubi, Roku, or Prime Video. Select matches will also be broadcast on cable channel CBS Sports Network.
United States (Spanish)
ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage of this year’s Concacaf W Champions Cup. All games are available to stream on ESPN+, which does require a subscription to access. Certain games will then also be shown on the ESPN Deportes channel, which is available as part of cable packages.
Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean
In Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Disney+ will stream the games with ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3, also broadcasting select games. The ESPN games will be broadcast in Spanish, with the Disney+ streams having English available as an option, depending on the region.
Canada
OneSoccer is the broadcast partner for Canada; however, some matches will also be streamed for free on the ConcacafGo app and on the Concacaf YouTube channel. These broadcasts are set to be in English only, with no French commentary listed by Concacaf for the Canadian audience.