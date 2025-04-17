Could Canada's Northern Super League Rival the NWSL and Europe's Best?
Soccer is always evolving, but sometimes it changes so subtly that few notice in the moment. On Wednesday night, it was clear; the women's game had shifted as Vancouver Rise FC defeated Calgary Wild FC 1–0 to begin the Northern Super League.
Washed in Vancouver’s spring sun, Canadian soccer entered the pro women’s soccer space for the first time. While Canada’s women’s national team regularly ranks among the world’s best, it was one of only two nations at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup yet to establish its own pro league.
Canada international Quinn scored the NSL’s first goal from the spot, after fellow CanWNT midfielder Holly Ward drew the penalty. The 14,018 fans in BC Place fell silent before pure catharsis broke out as the ball nestled into the goal.
“I think the game was bigger than I was expecting,” Quinn said, signing in the new league after an extensive career with the NWSL’s Seattle Reign. “I’ve been in some really big games, so I thought this would be easy to handle, but stepping onto the pitch... it just kind of sunk in how much work's been done to get to this moment.”
NSL Brings the Next Step in Canadian Soccer's Growth
Supporters lined up outside the stadium before the match, which took place on the same pitch where the U.S. women’s national team won the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Palpable excitement surrounded the grounds, with fans – including Canadian women’s national team head coach Casey Stoney – carrying signs and a pre-match display, clad with merchandise, before kickoff.
Many in the newly-founded supporters group clamoured to offer the loudest cheers to the starting lineups. After all, they were witnessing a globally shifting moment for women’s soccer.
For former players and fans, it was a chance to see what they never thought was possible. For those on the pitch, it was the actualization of a dream they never knew could become reality
“I was waiting for this game for a while now, and I’m happy I got the opportunity to play,” said Calgary goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec, who played professionally in Europe before joining the Wild. “It was a surreal experience playing on home soil... but an amazing experience to be a part of history.”
From Dream to League in Three Years
While neither team had been able to scout their opponents and had endured an 11-week preseason, the game never felt like any other. It was evident that the NSL opener meant something special to generations of Canadian soccer players.
“Walking out was such a surreal moment for me, and I’m sure there will be more moments like that,” added Quinn, who, for the first time in their career, only heard the Canadian anthem before a match. “I said something to our team before the game that we’re only going to hear the Canadian anthem today before the match, and that’s pretty neat.”
JOIN SI SOCCER'S NWSL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Despite the nerves and a match that didn’t offer outstanding chances for either side, it was the moment former Canadian women’s national team star Diana Matheson, now NSL co-founder and chief growth officer, had been waiting for.
In 2022, Matheson launched the league as Project 8, and less than three years later, she was sitting in the stands watching her dream come to life. For the first time, Canada has a fully-fledged pro women’s league, and the home side delivered for their thousands.
“We had spring come to Vancouver in the last few days, and suddenly the sun was out and there was a spring mood in our training, just building up to today,” said Rise FC head coach Anja Heiner-Møller. “This was still a nervous game, and we wanted to do well for the league and Vancouver... we can do even better, and we want to work hard for that.”
Will the NSL rival the NWSL, WSL?
While many of the world’s top leagues are based on successful men’s clubs, the NSL struck out independently. Each club in the six-team league features between 20 and 25 players, all making a minimum of CAD $50,000 with a salary cap of $1.6 million, with one special status player allowed to be paid outside the cap.
It’s a salary mark that already ranks among the top five leagues in the world, and the NSL has already attracted international talents, with many signing from European leagues and 13 from the American NWSL.
40 players of the 132 signed have international caps, all taking a flyer on a product that had yet to be tested on the pitch. Among the top internationally experienced signings are Canadian Olympic champions Quinn, Desiree Scott and Erin McLeod, while other Canada-capped players include Emma Regan and Ward.
Several other experienced internationals have also joined the league, including South Korea’s Hong Hye-ji and Nigeria’s Esther Okoronkwo on AFC Toronto, France's Charlotte Bilbault on the Montréal Roses, as well as New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore and Ally Green on the Wild.
With the financially competitive offers and independence from men’s clubs, the NSL offers an intriguing product to many players abroad and domestically and is expected to play a significant role in the international transfer market.
As the seasons get underway for every team, the question remains. Just how good can this league be, and could there be a world where some of the world’s best players look to the Northern Super League to showcase their skills?
“We are coming out of the gate with a remarkable calibre of athletes," said Matheson. “Our focus on competitive salaries, player benefits, along with our vision to develop and empower players, has allowed the Northern Super League to start off in the most impactful way. I can’t wait for Canadians to see these athletes take the pitch.”