Amid Condemnation of Gianni Infantino, One Legend Explains Support—And It Kind of Makes Sense

Several soccer federations, managers and top officials have already spoken out against FIFA and president Gianni Infantino over the past few weeks. Legends of the game are now joining the conversation.

Infantino came under immediate fire late last month when his $20 billion plan to sell stakes of future World Cups and other FIFA competitions to private investors was leaked. Soccer confederations, most prominently UEFA, ridiculed not only the now-abandoned plan’s contents, but also its lack of transparency and internal negotiations and its seemingly-intentional secrecy.

While a few nations and individuals have voiced their unwavering support of Infantino, the majority of the soccer world has turned their back on him ahead of the presidential election next March. The brightest stars to ever play the game have joined the divide.

Mikaël Silvestre Leads the Charge Against FIFA

Mikaël Silvestre was a star for France. | Getty/Paul Mcfegan

Former Manchester United defender Mikaël Silvestre, who now serves on FIFA’s Players’ Voice Panel, shared a scathing statement to social media on Monday. It has since been shared by fellow Frenchman, 1998 World Cup winner and Arsenal legend, Emmanuel Petit, as well as England defender Lucy Bronze, who plays for Chelsea, and former England goalkeeper David James, who played several years in the Premier League, including seven with Liverpool.

“As players, football has given us everything, and we have given our lives to it,” the statement said. “Between us, we have played on its greatest stages and worn our national shirts with pride. But we know that none of our achievements would’ve been possible without the fans, whose passion and commitment is the foundation of this game.

“We share the exact same concerns as the millions of fans around the world. Like them, we have watched the game we love drift away from its core values under FIFA’s current leadership.

“For too long, we’ve seen major decisions taken without players being consulted or considered, and without any regard for the fans who sustain the sport.”

Gianni Infantino appears unlikely to retain his position at the top. | Jaime SALDARRIAGA/AFP/Getty Images

Similar to the calls by UEFA and Concacaf, the soccer legends want to see a change of leadership: Infantino, after 10 years at the helm, ousted from the presidential seat.

“Change is necessary. Power has blurred the current leadership’s ability to distinguish between its own interests and what is best for football. Recent events have made silence possible.

“Enough is enough.”

Samuel Eto’o Voices Emphatic FIFA Support

Samuel Eto’o is now the president of the Cameroonian football association. | VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Amid Monday’s abundant dissent, one voice of assent came through. Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o, now the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, gave emphatic support for Infantino and his proposal to sell stakes of the World Cup through the now-defunct FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

“I don’t think that President Gianni Infantino has done anything wrong,” he told CNN News. “...I am convinced the voices that were raised [against Infantino], those are not the voices of the majority.”

The entire Confederation of African Football (CAF), albeit acknowledging mistakes were made on Infantino’s part, backed the president earlier this month amid the widespread revolting from other confederations. African nations have seen significant growth and development in the sport during Infantino’s tenure. CAF had the most African nations ever competing at a World Cup this summer: 10 in the expanded 48-team format, nine of which qualified for the knockout stages, which is the highest-percent advancement for CAF to date. There was 40% advancement in 2022, 0% in 2018 and 40% in 2014.

“President Gianni Infantino has changed football,” Eto’o added, even though Cameroon was not one of the 10 competing nations this summer. “He’s given opportunities to nations that didn’t have those opportunities to take part in the most beautiful tournament, the World Cup. He enabled smaller nations to get seats at these competitions.

“He has helped our continent. He’s helped our federations to develop much more quickly, and we need to acknowledge that. We need to accept and recognize what he’s done, and we should support him for everything he’s done up to now.”

“I don’t think that President Gianni Infantino has done anything wrong."



In an exclusive interview with @AmandaDCNN, President of the Cameroonian Football Federation and famed former player @SamuelEtoo shares his support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. pic.twitter.com/xwzRt76RvR — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) August 24, 2026

Smaller African nations stood a lot to gain from Infantino’s contentious proposal. Prior to calling everything off, Infantino attempted to entice support by offering a $10 billion total package to FIFA’s 211 member associations, which would mean roughly $40 million per nation. Perhaps $40 million is a drop in the bucket for the nations of UEFA, a confederation that generated $5.1 billion (€4.4 billion) in revenue from men’s club competitions alone in 2024–25; however, for the members of CAF, that could represent a significant investment. CAF reported a net profit of just $9.48 million for the 2023–24 financial year, the first time in several years that the confederation ended in the green.

“The bigger nations took up the media space. They gave their point of view, and President Gianni Infantino wanted to keep the family of football together, and he decided to withdraw the project,” Eto’o said.

“I remain convinced that for us as Africans, this project was something that could have been incredible. It would have reset the balance of power in football to ensure that our talent doesn’t disappear and end up playing for other nations.”

He actually hopes the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal is resurfaced someday, should Infantino win re-election: “I want to see all of my colleagues, all of the presidents, re-reading the project. After President Infantino is re-elected, we will have the strength to ask for this project to be put back on the table for discussion. If there is a democratic vote, this project will be adopted because it’s good for the majority.”