FIFA President’s Leaked Letter Issues $10 Billion Ultimatum to Every Nation

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has issued a letter to every national association offering the incentive of a $10 billion total package should they agree to his plan to effectively sell stakes in future World Cups to private investors, multiple reports have revealed. Failure to accept these terms in the next six weeks would result in investment of about a quarter of that sum.

It’s been a whirlwind few hours for the head of world soccer’s governing body. After his plan to create a subsidiary company which would actively seek out private investors to buy between 20 and 30% of shares in FIFA’s major tournaments going forward was broken by The Times, Infantino had to oversee a hurried 1,403-word official statement which offered little insight into this seismic scheme.

The plot received a burst of negative feedback—the phrase “soccer’s nuclear bomb” was bandied around by multiple outlets—and FIFA have offered up $40 million for each national association should they agree to the proposal before the rapidly approaching deadline of Sept. 19.

“The decision on whether or not to proceed with this proposal belongs entirely to you,” a letter from Infantino read, as quote by The Times. “Should you wish to proceed this $10 billion package will become available as of Jan. 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.

“Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme [development money] of $2.7billion as previously presented.

“In total for the upcoming cycle starting as of Jan. 1, 2027 each member association will have the possibility of access up to $40 million per member association under this proposal.”

For the second time this week alone, Infantino has been accused of “bribery.”

International Response to World Cup Sale Plan

Gianni Infantino had a powerful message for his critics. | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

It remains to be seen how many national associations will be blinded by the prospect of $40 million. However, the majority appear united in their confusion.

A statement from England’s FA captured the mood of many when they revealed: “We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is and what conditions are attached. Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.”

France’s soccer federation president Philippe Diallo took time out of gushing over Zinedine Zidane to confirm that he had also only discovered this plot through the press.

Concacaf, the federation for North, Central America and Caribbean associations, warned: “We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process. We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.”

“Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship,” a statement added.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also piled in, describing itself as “disappointed” at how this information had come to light.

UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, naturally had the strongest reaction. After openly seething at the plot which has “crossed a line,” reports suggested that there is the risk of even more extreme action.

Threat of World Cup ‘Boycott’ Raised

The locations of the next two World Cup tournaments have already been decided. | Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images

Multiple unnamed European nations are thought to be considering boycotting future editions of the World Cup, Sky News have reported.

UEFA have repeatedly framed themselves as the antithesis to FIFA, gratefully leaping upon any unflattering wrinkle throughout the 2026 World Cup. After little more than barbed statements, there is now the prospect of some actual action.

The 55 member associations of UEFA are expected to hold a virtual meeting this week to discuss Infantino’s plan and how to best react. There has not been a continental boycott of the men’s World Cup since African nations unilaterally refused to attend the 1966 tournament after being denied a single guaranteed qualification spot.

Given the sway European soccer has over the global game, this threat would serve as a major blow for the competition—three of the four semifinalists from 2026 were European while five of the seven champions in the last 75 years have come from the continent.

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