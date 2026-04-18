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Copa del Rey Winners by Year: Complete List of Past Champions

The longest-running competition in Spanish soccer has crowned only a handful of winners over the years.
Amanda Langell|
The Copa del Rey has been around since 1903.
The Copa del Rey has been around since 1903. | Guillermo Martinez/Europa Press/Getty Images

In the course of its 123-year history, only 16 different teams have lifted the Copa del Rey, the oldest trophy in Spanish soccer.

One of the three major honors in Spain, the Copa del Rey holds a certain prestige and historic significance given it was founded in 1903. Over a century of soccer has since unfolded in the fight for the trophy, and it comes as no surprise the biggest clubs in the country have dominated the competition.

Along the way, though, there have been a number of miraculous upsets and unexpected winners that have turned the Copa del Rey into the most unpredictable tournament in Spanish soccer.

Here’s a breakdown of every Copa del Rey final, and the winners who emerged each time.

Copa del Rey Full List of Winners

Copa del Rey
Only 16 teams have ever won the Copa del Rey. | Guillermo Martinez/Europa Press/Getty Images

Year

Champions

Final Score

Runners-up

2024–25

Barcelona

3–2

Real Madrid

2023–24

Athletic Club

1–1 (4–2 pens)

Mallorca

2022–23

Real Madrid

2–1

Osasuna

2021–22

Real Betis

1–1 (5–4 pens)

Valencia

2020–21

Barcelona

4–0

Athletic Club

2019–20

Real Sociedad

1–0

Athletic Club

2018–19

Valencia

2–1

Barcelona

2017–18

Barcelona

5–0

Sevilla

2016–17

Barcelona

3–1

Alavés

2015–16

Barcelona

2–0

Sevilla

2014–15

Barcelona

3–1

Athletic Club

2013–14

Real Madrid

2–1

Barcelona

2012–13

Atlético Madrid

2–1

Real Madrid

2011–12

Barcelona

3–0

Athletic Club

2010–11

Real Madrid

1–0

Barcelona

2009–10

Sevilla

2–0

Atlético Madrid

2008–09

Barcelona

4–1

Athletic Club

2007–08

Valencia

3–1

Getafe

2006–07

Sevilla

1–0

Getafe

2005–06

Espanyol

4–1

Zaragoza

2004–05

Real Betis

2–1

Osasunsa

2003–04

Zaragoza

3–2

Real Madrid

2002–-03

Mallorca

3–0

Recreativo

2001–02

Deportivo La Coruña

2–1

Real Madrid

2000–01

Zaragoza

3–1

Celta Vigo

1999–2000

Espanyol

2–1

Atlético Madrid

1998–99

Valencia

3–0

Atlético Madrid

1997–98

Barcelona

1–1 (5–4 pens)

Mallorca

1996–97

Barcelona

3–2

Real Betis

1995–96

Atlético Madrid

1–0

Barcelona

1994–95

Deportivo La Coruña

2–1

Valencia

1993–94

Zaragoza

0–0 (5–4 pens)

Celta Vigo

1992–93

Real Madrid

2–0

Zaragoza

1991–92

Atlético Madrid

2–0

Real Madrid

1990–91

Atlético Madrid

1–0

Mallorca

1989–90

Barcelona

2–0

Real Madrid

1988–89

Real Madrid

1–0

Valladolid

1987–88

Barcelona

1–0

Real Sociedad

1985–86

Zaragoza

1–0

Barcelona

1984–85

Atlético Madrid

2–1

Athletic Club

1983–84

Athletic Club

1–0

Barcelona

1982–83

Barcelona

2–1

Real Madrid

1981–82

Real Madrid

2–1

Sporting Gijón

1980–81

Barcelona

3–1

Sporting Gijón

1979–80

Real Madrid

6–1

Castilla

1978–79

Valencia

2–0

Real Madrid

1977–78

Barcelona

3–1

Las Palmas

1976–77

Real Betis

2–2 (8–7 pens)

Athletic Club

1975–76

Atlético Madrid

1–0

Zaragoza

1974–75

Real Madrid

0–0 (4–3 pens)

Atlético Madrid

1973–74

Real Madrid

4–0

Barcelona

1972–73

Athletic Club

2–0

Castellón

1971–72

Atlético Madrid

2–1

Valencia

1970–71

Barcelona

4–3

Valencia

1969–70

Real Madrid

3–1

Valencia

1969

Atlético Bilbao

1–0

Elche

1967–68

Barcelona

1–0

Real Madrid

1966–67

Valencia

2–1

Atlético Bilbao

1965–66

Zaragoza

2–0

Atlético Bilbao

1964–65

Atlético Madrid

1–0

Zaragoza

1963–64

Zaragoza

2–1

Atlético Madrid

1962–63

Barcelona

3–1

Zaragoza

1961–62

Real Madrid

2–1

Sevilla

1960–61

Atlético Madrid

3–2

Real Madrid

1959–60

Atlético Madrid

3–1

Real Madrid

1958–59

Barcelona

4–1

Granada

1958

Atlético Bilbao

2–0

Real Madrid

1957

Barcelona

1–0

Español

1956

Atlético Bilbao

2–1

Atlético Madrid

1955

Atlético Bilbao

Atlético Bilbao

Sevilla

1954

Valencia

3–0

Barcelona

1952–53

Barcelona

2–1

Atlético Bilbao

1952

Barcelona

4–2

Valencia

1951

Barcelona

3–0

Real Sociedad

1949–50

Atlético Bilbao

4–1

Valladolid

1948–49

Valencia

1–0

Atlético Bilbao

1947–48

Sevilla

4–1

Celta Vigo

1947

Real Madrid

2–0

Español

1946

Real Madrid

3–1

Valencia

1944–45

Atlético Bilbao

3–2

Valencia

1944

Atlético Bilbao

2–0

Valencia

1943

Atlético Bilbao

1–0

Real Madrid

1942

Barcelona

4–3

Atlético Bilbao

1941

Valencia

3–1

Español

1940

Español

3–2

Real Madrid

1939

Sevilla

6–2

Racing de Ferrol

1936

Madrid

2–1

Barcelona

1935

Sevilla

3–0

Sabadell

1934

Madrid

2–1

Valencia

1933

Athletic Club

2–1

Real Madrid

1932

Athletic Club

1–0

Barcelona

1931

Athletic Club

3–1

Real Betis

1930

Athletic Club

3–2

Real Madrid

1928–29

RCD Español

2–1

Real Madrid

1928

Barcelona

3–1

Real Sociedad

1927

Real Unión

1–0

Arenas

1926

Barcelona

3–2

Atlético Madrid

1925

Barcelona

2–0

Arenas

1924

Real Unión

1–0

Real Madrid

1923

Athletic Club

1–0

Europa

1922

Barcelona

5–1

Real Unión

1921

Athletic Club

4–1

Atlético Madrid

1920

Barcelona

2–0

Athletic Club

1919

Arenas

5–2

Barcelona

1918

Real Unión

2–0

Madrid FC

1917

Madrid FC

2–1

Arenas

1916

Athletic Club

4–0

Madrid FC

1915

Athletic Club

5–0

Español

1914

Athletic Club

2–1

Espanya

1913 FECF

Racing de Irún

1–0

Athletic Club

1913 UECF

Barcelona

2–1

Real Sociedad

1912

Barcelona

2–0

Gimnástica

1911

Athletic Club

3–1

Español

1910 FECF

Barcelona

3–2

Español de Madrid

1910 UECF

Athletic Club

1–0

Vasconia SC

1909

Club Ciclista

3–1

Español de Madrid

1908

Madrid FC

2–1

Real Vigo Sporting

1907

Madrid FC

1–0

Bizcaya

1906

Madrid FC

4–1

Athletic Club

1905

Madrid FC

1–0

Athletic Club

1904

Athletic Club

N/A

Español de Madrid

1903

Athletic Club

3–2

Madrid FC

What Team Has Won the Most Copa del Rey Titles?

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona are the kings of the Copa del Rey. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rank

Team

Club World Cup Titles

1

Barcelona

32

2

Athletic Club

24

3

Real Madrid

20

4

Atlético Madrid

10

5

Valencia

8

Barcelona are the undisputed kings of the Copa del Rey. The Catalans have won the competition a record 32 times, with eight of their triumphs coming in the 21st century.

Athletic Club are next up with 24 Copa del Rey titles. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1903, and they most recently lifted the piece of silverware in 2023–24, over 121 years later.

Real Madrid are surprisingly only third on the all-time winners list. Los Blancos have topped the competition 20 times, but only once in the last decade.

There is then a steep fall off to Atlético Madrid, who has 10 Copa del Rey titles in their trophy cabinet, followed by Valencia with eight.

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Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

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