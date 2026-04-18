Copa del Rey Winners by Year: Complete List of Past Champions
In the course of its 123-year history, only 16 different teams have lifted the Copa del Rey, the oldest trophy in Spanish soccer.
One of the three major honors in Spain, the Copa del Rey holds a certain prestige and historic significance given it was founded in 1903. Over a century of soccer has since unfolded in the fight for the trophy, and it comes as no surprise the biggest clubs in the country have dominated the competition.
Along the way, though, there have been a number of miraculous upsets and unexpected winners that have turned the Copa del Rey into the most unpredictable tournament in Spanish soccer.
Here’s a breakdown of every Copa del Rey final, and the winners who emerged each time.
Copa del Rey Full List of Winners
Year
Champions
Final Score
Runners-up
2024–25
Barcelona
3–2
Real Madrid
2023–24
Athletic Club
1–1 (4–2 pens)
Mallorca
2022–23
Real Madrid
2–1
Osasuna
2021–22
Real Betis
1–1 (5–4 pens)
Valencia
2020–21
Barcelona
4–0
Athletic Club
2019–20
Real Sociedad
1–0
Athletic Club
2018–19
Valencia
2–1
Barcelona
2017–18
Barcelona
5–0
Sevilla
2016–17
Barcelona
3–1
Alavés
2015–16
Barcelona
2–0
Sevilla
2014–15
Barcelona
3–1
Athletic Club
2013–14
Real Madrid
2–1
Barcelona
2012–13
Atlético Madrid
2–1
Real Madrid
2011–12
Barcelona
3–0
Athletic Club
2010–11
Real Madrid
1–0
Barcelona
2009–10
Sevilla
2–0
Atlético Madrid
2008–09
Barcelona
4–1
Athletic Club
2007–08
Valencia
3–1
Getafe
2006–07
Sevilla
1–0
Getafe
2005–06
Espanyol
4–1
Zaragoza
2004–05
Real Betis
2–1
Osasunsa
2003–04
Zaragoza
3–2
Real Madrid
2002–-03
Mallorca
3–0
Recreativo
2001–02
Deportivo La Coruña
2–1
Real Madrid
2000–01
Zaragoza
3–1
Celta Vigo
1999–2000
Espanyol
2–1
Atlético Madrid
1998–99
Valencia
3–0
Atlético Madrid
1997–98
Barcelona
1–1 (5–4 pens)
Mallorca
1996–97
Barcelona
3–2
Real Betis
1995–96
Atlético Madrid
1–0
Barcelona
1994–95
Deportivo La Coruña
2–1
Valencia
1993–94
Zaragoza
0–0 (5–4 pens)
Celta Vigo
1992–93
Real Madrid
2–0
Zaragoza
1991–92
Atlético Madrid
2–0
Real Madrid
1990–91
Atlético Madrid
1–0
Mallorca
1989–90
Barcelona
2–0
Real Madrid
1988–89
Real Madrid
1–0
Valladolid
1987–88
Barcelona
1–0
Real Sociedad
1985–86
Zaragoza
1–0
Barcelona
1984–85
Atlético Madrid
2–1
Athletic Club
1983–84
Athletic Club
1–0
Barcelona
1982–83
Barcelona
2–1
Real Madrid
1981–82
Real Madrid
2–1
Sporting Gijón
1980–81
Barcelona
3–1
Sporting Gijón
1979–80
Real Madrid
6–1
Castilla
1978–79
Valencia
2–0
Real Madrid
1977–78
Barcelona
3–1
Las Palmas
1976–77
Real Betis
2–2 (8–7 pens)
Athletic Club
1975–76
Atlético Madrid
1–0
Zaragoza
1974–75
Real Madrid
0–0 (4–3 pens)
Atlético Madrid
1973–74
Real Madrid
4–0
Barcelona
1972–73
Athletic Club
2–0
Castellón
1971–72
Atlético Madrid
2–1
Valencia
1970–71
Barcelona
4–3
Valencia
1969–70
Real Madrid
3–1
Valencia
1969
Atlético Bilbao
1–0
Elche
1967–68
Barcelona
1–0
Real Madrid
1966–67
Valencia
2–1
Atlético Bilbao
1965–66
Zaragoza
2–0
Atlético Bilbao
1964–65
Atlético Madrid
1–0
Zaragoza
1963–64
Zaragoza
2–1
Atlético Madrid
1962–63
Barcelona
3–1
Zaragoza
1961–62
Real Madrid
2–1
Sevilla
1960–61
Atlético Madrid
3–2
Real Madrid
1959–60
Atlético Madrid
3–1
Real Madrid
1958–59
Barcelona
4–1
Granada
1958
Atlético Bilbao
2–0
Real Madrid
1957
Barcelona
1–0
Español
1956
Atlético Bilbao
2–1
Atlético Madrid
1955
Atlético Bilbao
Atlético Bilbao
Sevilla
1954
Valencia
3–0
Barcelona
1952–53
Barcelona
2–1
Atlético Bilbao
1952
Barcelona
4–2
Valencia
1951
Barcelona
3–0
Real Sociedad
1949–50
Atlético Bilbao
4–1
Valladolid
1948–49
Valencia
1–0
Atlético Bilbao
1947–48
Sevilla
4–1
Celta Vigo
1947
Real Madrid
2–0
Español
1946
Real Madrid
3–1
Valencia
1944–45
Atlético Bilbao
3–2
Valencia
1944
Atlético Bilbao
2–0
Valencia
1943
Atlético Bilbao
1–0
Real Madrid
1942
Barcelona
4–3
Atlético Bilbao
1941
Valencia
3–1
Español
1940
Español
3–2
Real Madrid
1939
Sevilla
6–2
Racing de Ferrol
1936
Madrid
2–1
Barcelona
1935
Sevilla
3–0
Sabadell
1934
Madrid
2–1
Valencia
1933
Athletic Club
2–1
Real Madrid
1932
Athletic Club
1–0
Barcelona
1931
Athletic Club
3–1
Real Betis
1930
Athletic Club
3–2
Real Madrid
1928–29
RCD Español
2–1
Real Madrid
1928
Barcelona
3–1
Real Sociedad
1927
Real Unión
1–0
Arenas
1926
Barcelona
3–2
Atlético Madrid
1925
Barcelona
2–0
Arenas
1924
Real Unión
1–0
Real Madrid
1923
Athletic Club
1–0
Europa
1922
Barcelona
5–1
Real Unión
1921
Athletic Club
4–1
Atlético Madrid
1920
Barcelona
2–0
Athletic Club
1919
Arenas
5–2
Barcelona
1918
Real Unión
2–0
Madrid FC
1917
Madrid FC
2–1
Arenas
1916
Athletic Club
4–0
Madrid FC
1915
Athletic Club
5–0
Español
1914
Athletic Club
2–1
Espanya
1913 FECF
Racing de Irún
1–0
Athletic Club
1913 UECF
Barcelona
2–1
Real Sociedad
1912
Barcelona
2–0
Gimnástica
1911
Athletic Club
3–1
Español
1910 FECF
Barcelona
3–2
Español de Madrid
1910 UECF
Athletic Club
1–0
Vasconia SC
1909
Club Ciclista
3–1
Español de Madrid
1908
Madrid FC
2–1
Real Vigo Sporting
1907
Madrid FC
1–0
Bizcaya
1906
Madrid FC
4–1
Athletic Club
1905
Madrid FC
1–0
Athletic Club
1904
Athletic Club
N/A
Español de Madrid
1903
Athletic Club
3–2
Madrid FC
What Team Has Won the Most Copa del Rey Titles?
Rank
Team
Club World Cup Titles
1
Barcelona
32
2
Athletic Club
24
3
Real Madrid
20
4
Atlético Madrid
10
5
Valencia
8
Barcelona are the undisputed kings of the Copa del Rey. The Catalans have won the competition a record 32 times, with eight of their triumphs coming in the 21st century.
Athletic Club are next up with 24 Copa del Rey titles. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1903, and they most recently lifted the piece of silverware in 2023–24, over 121 years later.
Real Madrid are surprisingly only third on the all-time winners list. Los Blancos have topped the competition 20 times, but only once in the last decade.
There is then a steep fall off to Atlético Madrid, who has 10 Copa del Rey titles in their trophy cabinet, followed by Valencia with eight.
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell