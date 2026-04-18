Copa del Rey Winners by Year: Complete List of Past Champions

In the course of its 123-year history, only 16 different teams have lifted the Copa del Rey, the oldest trophy in Spanish soccer.

One of the three major honors in Spain, the Copa del Rey holds a certain prestige and historic significance given it was founded in 1903. Over a century of soccer has since unfolded in the fight for the trophy, and it comes as no surprise the biggest clubs in the country have dominated the competition.

Along the way, though, there have been a number of miraculous upsets and unexpected winners that have turned the Copa del Rey into the most unpredictable tournament in Spanish soccer.

Here’s a breakdown of every Copa del Rey final, and the winners who emerged each time.

Copa del Rey Full List of Winners

Only 16 teams have ever won the Copa del Rey. | Guillermo Martinez/Europa Press/Getty Images

Year Champions Final Score Runners-up 2024–25 Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid 2023–24 Athletic Club 1–1 (4–2 pens) Mallorca 2022–23 Real Madrid 2–1 Osasuna 2021–22 Real Betis 1–1 (5–4 pens) Valencia 2020–21 Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club 2019–20 Real Sociedad 1–0 Athletic Club 2018–19 Valencia 2–1 Barcelona 2017–18 Barcelona 5–0 Sevilla 2016–17 Barcelona 3–1 Alavés 2015–16 Barcelona 2–0 Sevilla 2014–15 Barcelona 3–1 Athletic Club 2013–14 Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona 2012–13 Atlético Madrid 2–1 Real Madrid 2011–12 Barcelona 3–0 Athletic Club 2010–11 Real Madrid 1–0 Barcelona 2009–10 Sevilla 2–0 Atlético Madrid 2008–09 Barcelona 4–1 Athletic Club 2007–08 Valencia 3–1 Getafe 2006–07 Sevilla 1–0 Getafe 2005–06 Espanyol 4–1 Zaragoza 2004–05 Real Betis 2–1 Osasunsa 2003–04 Zaragoza 3–2 Real Madrid 2002–-03 Mallorca 3–0 Recreativo 2001–02 Deportivo La Coruña 2–1 Real Madrid 2000–01 Zaragoza 3–1 Celta Vigo 1999–2000 Espanyol 2–1 Atlético Madrid 1998–99 Valencia 3–0 Atlético Madrid 1997–98 Barcelona 1–1 (5–4 pens) Mallorca 1996–97 Barcelona 3–2 Real Betis 1995–96 Atlético Madrid 1–0 Barcelona 1994–95 Deportivo La Coruña 2–1 Valencia 1993–94 Zaragoza 0–0 (5–4 pens) Celta Vigo 1992–93 Real Madrid 2–0 Zaragoza 1991–92 Atlético Madrid 2–0 Real Madrid 1990–91 Atlético Madrid 1–0 Mallorca 1989–90 Barcelona 2–0 Real Madrid 1988–89 Real Madrid 1–0 Valladolid 1987–88 Barcelona 1–0 Real Sociedad 1985–86 Zaragoza 1–0 Barcelona 1984–85 Atlético Madrid 2–1 Athletic Club 1983–84 Athletic Club 1–0 Barcelona 1982–83 Barcelona 2–1 Real Madrid 1981–82 Real Madrid 2–1 Sporting Gijón 1980–81 Barcelona 3–1 Sporting Gijón 1979–80 Real Madrid 6–1 Castilla 1978–79 Valencia 2–0 Real Madrid 1977–78 Barcelona 3–1 Las Palmas 1976–77 Real Betis 2–2 (8–7 pens) Athletic Club 1975–76 Atlético Madrid 1–0 Zaragoza 1974–75 Real Madrid 0–0 (4–3 pens) Atlético Madrid 1973–74 Real Madrid 4–0 Barcelona 1972–73 Athletic Club 2–0 Castellón 1971–72 Atlético Madrid 2–1 Valencia 1970–71 Barcelona 4–3 Valencia 1969–70 Real Madrid 3–1 Valencia 1969 Atlético Bilbao 1–0 Elche 1967–68 Barcelona 1–0 Real Madrid 1966–67 Valencia 2–1 Atlético Bilbao 1965–66 Zaragoza 2–0 Atlético Bilbao 1964–65 Atlético Madrid 1–0 Zaragoza 1963–64 Zaragoza 2–1 Atlético Madrid 1962–63 Barcelona 3–1 Zaragoza 1961–62 Real Madrid 2–1 Sevilla 1960–61 Atlético Madrid 3–2 Real Madrid 1959–60 Atlético Madrid 3–1 Real Madrid 1958–59 Barcelona 4–1 Granada 1958 Atlético Bilbao 2–0 Real Madrid 1957 Barcelona 1–0 Español 1956 Atlético Bilbao 2–1 Atlético Madrid 1955 Atlético Bilbao Atlético Bilbao Sevilla 1954 Valencia 3–0 Barcelona 1952–53 Barcelona 2–1 Atlético Bilbao 1952 Barcelona 4–2 Valencia 1951 Barcelona 3–0 Real Sociedad 1949–50 Atlético Bilbao 4–1 Valladolid 1948–49 Valencia 1–0 Atlético Bilbao 1947–48 Sevilla 4–1 Celta Vigo 1947 Real Madrid 2–0 Español 1946 Real Madrid 3–1 Valencia 1944–45 Atlético Bilbao 3–2 Valencia 1944 Atlético Bilbao 2–0 Valencia 1943 Atlético Bilbao 1–0 Real Madrid 1942 Barcelona 4–3 Atlético Bilbao 1941 Valencia 3–1 Español 1940 Español 3–2 Real Madrid 1939 Sevilla 6–2 Racing de Ferrol 1936 Madrid 2–1 Barcelona 1935 Sevilla 3–0 Sabadell 1934 Madrid 2–1 Valencia 1933 Athletic Club 2–1 Real Madrid 1932 Athletic Club 1–0 Barcelona 1931 Athletic Club 3–1 Real Betis 1930 Athletic Club 3–2 Real Madrid 1928–29 RCD Español 2–1 Real Madrid 1928 Barcelona 3–1 Real Sociedad 1927 Real Unión 1–0 Arenas 1926 Barcelona 3–2 Atlético Madrid 1925 Barcelona 2–0 Arenas 1924 Real Unión 1–0 Real Madrid 1923 Athletic Club 1–0 Europa 1922 Barcelona 5–1 Real Unión 1921 Athletic Club 4–1 Atlético Madrid 1920 Barcelona 2–0 Athletic Club 1919 Arenas 5–2 Barcelona 1918 Real Unión 2–0 Madrid FC 1917 Madrid FC 2–1 Arenas 1916 Athletic Club 4–0 Madrid FC 1915 Athletic Club 5–0 Español 1914 Athletic Club 2–1 Espanya 1913 FECF Racing de Irún 1–0 Athletic Club 1913 UECF Barcelona 2–1 Real Sociedad 1912 Barcelona 2–0 Gimnástica 1911 Athletic Club 3–1 Español 1910 FECF Barcelona 3–2 Español de Madrid 1910 UECF Athletic Club 1–0 Vasconia SC 1909 Club Ciclista 3–1 Español de Madrid 1908 Madrid FC 2–1 Real Vigo Sporting 1907 Madrid FC 1–0 Bizcaya 1906 Madrid FC 4–1 Athletic Club 1905 Madrid FC 1–0 Athletic Club 1904 Athletic Club N/A Español de Madrid 1903 Athletic Club 3–2 Madrid FC

What Team Has Won the Most Copa del Rey Titles?

Barcelona are the kings of the Copa del Rey. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rank Team Club World Cup Titles 1 Barcelona 32 2 Athletic Club 24 3 Real Madrid 20 4 Atlético Madrid 10 5 Valencia 8

Barcelona are the undisputed kings of the Copa del Rey. The Catalans have won the competition a record 32 times, with eight of their triumphs coming in the 21st century.

Athletic Club are next up with 24 Copa del Rey titles. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1903, and they most recently lifted the piece of silverware in 2023–24, over 121 years later.

Real Madrid are surprisingly only third on the all-time winners list. Los Blancos have topped the competition 20 times, but only once in the last decade.

There is then a steep fall off to Atlético Madrid, who has 10 Copa del Rey titles in their trophy cabinet, followed by Valencia with eight.

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