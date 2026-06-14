Cote d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador lock horns for the first time when they begin their World Cup campaigns at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

It’s a welcome return to World Cup action for the African giants, who have been noticeably absent from the previous two tournaments after failing to qualify. This summer will be their fourth attempt at making it beyond the group stage, a feat they have never achieved previously.

Kicking things off with a victory in Group F could be vital, especially given Côte d’Ivoire faces Germany after the clash with Ecuador. However, with eight third-placed teams reaching the last 32, Les Éléphants will fancy their chances of making it to the knockout stage.

Ecuador should also realistically progress and could even top the standings. A mightily impressive qualification campaign saw it finish only behind Argentina, despite the fact it was docked three points. An incredibly stubborn defense has been key to success for Sebastián Beccacece’s side, who will cause major issues for all in their path this summer.

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador Score Prediction

Defenses Come Out on Top

PSG star Willian Pacho leads an impressive Ecuador backline. | ANP/Getty Images.

While World Cup fixtures always have the ability to shock and rally against stereotypes, little excitement is projected when these sides clash in Pennsylvania.

Ecuador is renowned for prioritizing defense over offense and that game plan makes complete sense when considering that UEFA Champions League finalists Piero Hincapié and Willian Pacho are protected by Chelsea enforcer Moisés Caicedo in Beccacece’s XI.

Côte d’Ivoire also don’t concede many, keeping clean sheets in all 10 of its World Cup qualification matches and recently limiting France to just one effort in a morale-boosting 2–1 victory on June 4.

This should be a battle of power and hard work, rather than a match decided by individual flair.

Ecuador’s rearguard : The South Americans enjoyed an incredible qualifying campaign built on solid foundations. In fact, they conceded just five goals across 18 matches, while scoring just 14 times—fewer than Bolivia and Venezuela, both of whom failed to qualify.

: The South Americans enjoyed an incredible qualifying campaign built on solid foundations. In fact, they conceded just five goals across 18 matches, while scoring just 14 times—fewer than Bolivia and Venezuela, both of whom failed to qualify. Draw specialists : Low-scoring affairs tend to follow Ecuador closely, as do draws. It played out eight stalemates in qualifying—more than any other team in CONMEBOL—and all of them were goalless.

: Low-scoring affairs tend to follow Ecuador closely, as do draws. It played out eight stalemates in qualifying—more than any other team in CONMEBOL—and all of them were goalless. Côte d’Ivoire quality: With players like Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo, Les Éléphants have the threats to hurt an incredibly watertight Ecuador defense, but manager Emerse Faé must allow his players the freedom to make mistakes.

Prediction: Côte d’Ivoire 0–0 Ecuador

Côte d’Ivoire Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador

All eyes will be on Diomande and Diallo on the wings. | Sports Illustrated

Côte d’Ivoire will be without Roma center back Evan N’Dicka due to a thigh injury and despite being included in Faé’s squad, he will sit out the opening game. A partnership of Odilon Kossounou and Ousmane Diomande might be used instead.

Yan Diomande is the main threat for Côte d’Ivoire after an astonishing season with RB Leipzig that will almost certainly culminate in a blockbuster transfer to Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germian, but Amad and Nicolas Pépé provide quality elsewhere.

Elye Wahi will compete with Inter striker Ange-Yoan Bonny and Crystal Palace’s Evann Guessand for a starting berth as Faé’s center forward, while the midfield could be comprised of Seko Fofana, Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré.

The brother of Désiré Doué, in-demand Strasbourg star Guéla Doué, should be the starting right back.

Côte d’Ivoire predicted lineup vs. Ecuador (4-3-3): Y. Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Diomande, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré, S. Fofana; Amad, Wahi, Diomande.

Ecuador Predicted Lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire

Ecuador has stars at the back. | Sports Illustrated

Despite slight doubts over his availability, Ecuador’s record goalscorer Enner Valencia should lead the line, supported by Gonzala Plata in the attacking midfield role. John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo should be deployed out wide.

Moisés Caicedo will star alongside Pedro Vite in the engine room, but it’s the backline that really shines.

In front of Hernán Galíndez in goal are Paris Saint-Germain’s Pacho and highly rated Club Brugge center back Joel Ordóñez, with Arsenal ace Hincapié featuring at left back. Milan’s Pervis Estupiñán could be shoe-horned into the team at right back, despite being left-footed.

Chelsea wonderkid Kendry Páez could play a definitive role from the bench having already made 26 national team appearances aged 19.

Ecuador predicted lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire (4-2-3-1): Galíndez; Estupiñán, Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; M. Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; E. Valencia.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, United States

: Philadelphia, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15

: Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 15)

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 15) Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream

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