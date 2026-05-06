Could Real Madrid Sell Kylian Mbappe Over Dressing Room Tensions?

Real Madrid are not considering selling Kylian Mbappé this summer, it has emerged, despite recent reports of increasing disharmony between the player and club.

Mbappé has endured a turbulent second season at the Bernabéu. Though the superstar forward is in pole position to secure back-to-back Pichichi trophies as La Liga’s top scorer and remains this season’s Champions League top scorer, his goals have not been enough to direct Madrid towards titles.

The 27-year-old is still without a major trophy since joining Madrid in 2024 and there are growing doubts over whether he can form a truly coherent attacking unit alongside the team’s other star players.

A disappointing campaign has become an increasingly fractious and controversial one in recent weeks, amid reports of training ground bust ups and off-field issues.

Why Is Mbappe Under Fire at Real Madrid?

Mbappé has attracted plenty of criticism. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Athletic claimed that Mbappé had a heated confrontation with a member of Real Madrid’s coaching staff ahead of the trip to Real Betis.

“Sources said the Frenchman spoke angrily and in insulting terms towards the member of staff, who was acting as an assistant referee on the sidelines of the match and had called him offside,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, Mbappé courted further controversy with his decision to vacation to Italy, as he recovered from a hamstring injury, with many fans taking the stance that the player should have remained with the team—or at least kept a lower profile—with the team in such a poor position.

Asked about the incident, Álvaro Arbeloa told reporters: “In their free time, each player does what they see fit, and I don’t get involved in that.

“All planning regarding injured players is supervised and managed by Madrid’s medical staff, who are the ones who decide when they need to go to Valdebebas (the club’s training centre) and when they don’t.”

Mbappe Defends His Commitment to Madrid

Kylian Mbappé was pictured on holiday in Italy recently sparking controversy. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to The Athletic’s report, Mbappé—despite Arbeloa’s public comments—does not have universal backing at Madrid and several at the club have criticised the player’s recent actions.

L’Équipe goes further, claiming there is a growing “irritation” at Mbappé’s “lack of discretion” and “overly individualistic nature.”

Mbappé, for his part, defended himself against the recent swathe of criticism with a statement that read: “Part of the criticisms are based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club.

“This is NOT corresponding to the reality of the commitment and the work that Kylian does daily for the good of the team.”

Could Madrid Sell Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappé has 42 goals in all appearances this season. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

The latest incidents appear to have been a turning point in the relationship between player and fans, with a supporter-led petition for the club to sell Mbappé garnering over 12 million signatures.

However, despite the current ill-feeling, Madrid are not considering a blockbuster summer sale.

Addressing the situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel on Tuesday that there is no chance of a parting between player and club in the next transfer window.

“For sure it’s not the best moment between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid. That’s a reality,” Romano said. “Let’s not exaggerate. Let’s not say the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappé is broken.

“Let’s not say it’s over. Let’s not even mention that Real Madrid are considering an Mbappé exit this summer. There’s nothing about this. Nothing at all.

“The future of Mbappé, at least this summer, is not in doubt.”

Meanwhile, AS journalist Tomás Roncero called the idea of Mbappé’s potential departure “social media nonsense.”

Mbappé’s current Madrid contract runs until 2029 and has a buyout clause of €1 billion ($1.2 billion).

How Do Madrid Get the Best Out of Mbappé?

Didier Deschamps has got the best out of Mbappé at international level. | FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

The challenge beyond the summer then will be repairing the rift between player and club, while finding a way to get the best out of Mbappé at Madrid without compromising the rest of the team.

Arbeloa is highly likely to leave his role as manager this summer, and top of the to-do list for the new boss in the dugout will be coming up with a system of play that can accommodate the talents of Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others together effectively. There are many who believe it simply cannot be done.

Didier Deschamps, the current France national team manager, has been tipped as a possible candidate to succeed Arbeloa and has extensive experience of building a team around the superstar forward.

Deschamps, known for his system-first pragmatism, has led France to the last two World Cup finals—winning in 2018—with Mbappé playing a starring role in both tournaments.

Meanwhile, Mabppé was spotted recently liking a post touting José Mourinho for a return to the Bernabéu.

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