Kylian Mbappé has seemingly given his endorsement for José Mourinho to return as Real Madrid manager, after liking a social media post discussing the Portuguese coach’s potential appointment.

As Madrid stare down the barrel of the prospect of a trophyless season—their second in a row without any major honors—a summer of change now feels inevitable.

Álvaro Arbeloa, appointed as manager in January on a deal of unspecified length after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, is now all but certain to be removed from his post at the end of the campaign, with speculation rife about who will take over one of club soccer’s most high pressure posts.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, France World Cup winner Didier Deschamps and USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino have been named as possible options that Florentino Pérez likes, while the specter of Zinedine Zidane looms large.

There have been suggestions the architect of Real Madrid’s Champions League three-peat could return for a third spell in the Bernabéu dugout. However, it seems more likely that Zidane is waiting to succeed Deschamps as France coach after his contract expires following this summer’s World Cup.

Another name never far from the oddsmakers’ lists is that of Mourinho. The 63-year-old Benfica coach led Madrid between 2010 and 2013—winning one La Liga and one Copa del Rey—and by all account maintains a good relationship with Pérez.

Mbappe ‘Likes’ Mourinho Option

Kylian Mbappé seemingly likes the idea of a José Mourinho return to Madrid. | @Score90, Instagram

It seems Pérez is not the only one who still appreciates Mourinho, if Mbappé’s social media ‘likes’ are anything to go by.

The Pichichi leader was spotted giving a like to a post from @Score90 on Instagram which mocked up an image of Mourinho alongside Mbappé and Madrid teammate Arda Güler, while positing the idea that the Portuguese manager could improve Mbappé’s goalscoring numbers as he did with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The post from the account with over three million followers reads: “José Mourinho is currently one of the top candidates to take charge of Real Madrid next season.

“Since his previous spell at the club, he has the second-highest win rate of any Real Madrid manager. Moreover, during his last stint, he took Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring from elite to superhuman. Could we see a similar transformation with Kylian Mbappé?

“What do you think? Is there any chance of a José Mourinho comeback at Real Madrid, and if so, would he be the right manager for the Spanish giants?”

Could Mourinho Make a Comeback?

José Mourinho managed Real Madrid for three years. | Victor Carretero/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Mbappé liking of the post did not go unnoticed by fans and could be viewed as a tacit endorsement of Mourinho’s potential return.

Mourinho, who’s contract at Benfica runs until 2027, has said he cannot guarantee he’ll be at Benfica next season, amid speculation over his future. He has also been suggested as a candidate for Newcastle United in recent months.

Portuguese outlet A Bola, meanwhile, report that Mourinho has not received any offers from any club and remains fully focused on Benfica, adding that the coach is "uncomfortable" with all the talk surrounding his future.

Several other reports, however, have suggested that Mourinho would jump at the chance of a second crack at the Bernabéu at this stage in his career.

The Case Against ‘The Special One’

The latter years of José Mourinho’s career have been beset by controversy | Oscar DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

There is clearly still nostalgia for Mourinho from some quarters in Madrid and he remains a truly blockbuster name in coaching. However, he is also not the man that left the Bernabéu 13 years ago.

His last league title came with Chelsea in 2015, while—despite winning the Conference League with Roma in 2022—he has not troubled the business end of the Champions League for many years and last lifted the trophy in 2010.

Many of his recent jobs have been beset by controversy and an increasing belligerence, amid high-profile fallings out with players, boardroom member and league officials. While once heralded as one of the great tactician, his style of soccer in recent years has become increasingly defensive and attritional.

Nevertheless, there were signs that Mourinho still has it at the highest level in Benfica’s meetings with Madrid in the Champions League this season.

The Lisbon club defeated Madrid 4–2 in a dramatic final group phase encounter during which goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a 97th-minute header. Benfica were then defeated by Madrid in the knockouts in a bad-tempered affair that was marred by the accusations of racism from Gianluca Prestianni against Vinicius Junior. Mourinho’s initial comments on the incident did his chances of a Madrid return no favors.

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