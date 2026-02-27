Italy’s Cristiana Girelli Departs Juventus for American Adventure With Bay FC

Bay FC needs some firepower. After making the playoffs in its inaugural 2024 season, the team hit its sophomore slump, finishing second-to-last in 2025 with only 26 goals scored—the lowest of any team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

You know what might just fix that? Bringing in Italy’s number one goal scorer of all time and Serie A women’s 2024–25 top scorer Cristiana Girelli. The Juventus icon will be on loan to Bay through August 2026. While there, Girelli hopes she can bring her goal scoring prowess and “fino alla fine” (until the end) mentality to the club while also learning and growing both as an athlete and a human.

“The NWSL for me has always been a league that I believe is one of the best in the world, maybe the best, for its competitiveness and the atmospheres at the stadiums,” Girelli exclusively tells Sports Illustrated. “Since the first call I had with the coach, I saw the ambitions of the club and I felt valued.”

The 35-year-old’s nearly two decade career has spanned only three clubs, with the majority of that time with six-time Serie A Scudetto winners Juventus. In that span, she has scored 250 goals across three Italian clubs, earning her the Golden Boot on three occasions and an MVP honors in 2024–25. This is all in addition to her 120 caps and 61 goals for the Italian National Team and Ballon d’Or nomination last year.

Girelli Brings Winning Mentality to Bay FC

“We’re delighted to welcome Cristiana to Bay FC,” said head coach Emma Coates. “She’s an intelligent and proven goal scorer who brings a wealth of experience and leadership. She has a winning mentality, with values that align perfectly with what we’re building here. She’s another important addition to our squad, and we’re excited to see the impact she’ll have.”

Leaving Juventus was no small decision for Girelli. Since the rumors of her departure began to circulate a couple of weeks prior, fans took to social media, expressing shock and sadness at the departure of their club legend. Girelli knows the fans were taken by surprise, but an athlete’s career is short, and she felt it was time for her to try something new in her playing career before it was too late.

“I know the fans were very surprised by this choice and that was also the hardest part for me in making this decision,” Girelli says. “On one hand, I knew I had the possibility and the opportunity to be able to live a different experience in a cutting-edge, competitive league like the [NWSL]. I felt the need to test myself, to challenge myself in a different way, and be a great experience both professionally and personally.

“On the other hand, obviously I had the weight, the responsibility, the feeling I have for Juventus because it’s been eight wonderful years. It’s as if I’m leaving the love of a lifetime. But I felt this desire to try to change before it was too late. I'm absolutely not running away from anything. This, I want to say, is simply a desire to learn new things, to put myself on the line and give my career a fresh spark.”

It is Girelli’s hope that she will have an immediate impact on her new California side. The Gavardo, Italy native hasn’t had to travel far from her hometown for her club career, but now she’ll put over 6,000 miles and nine hours of a time difference between the Bay Area and her home. The jump is a big one for Girelli, but an opportunity she could not pass up.

“I really can’t wait to join Bay, get to know my future teammates, the staff, and learn a new style of play,” she says. “I can’t wait to help the team, to adapt, and to enjoy the moment and discover a new place. California is beautiful and the Bay Area is amazing.”

Now, Girelli becomes the fourth Italian player to join the NWSL from Serie A since July of 2025 when Washington Spirit signed Sofia Cantore from Juventus. Since then, Houston Dash has signed Lisa Boattin from Juventus and the Spirit has signed Lucia Di Guglielmo from Roma—and all three have given her plenty of advice as she sets out for her California dream.

“The one thing they said to me is that I’ll enjoy it here, so I trust them,” Girelli says with a laugh.

She is acutely aware that the four of them are making history coming to a league like the NWSL, and she credits Le Azzurre’s performance at last year’s UEFA Women’s Euros as the catalyst for this movement.

“The Euros helped us to show who we are outside of Italy,” she says. “Women’s football here in Italy is growing a lot, and the fact that many clubs outside of Italy and Europe are now paying attention to our football is something beautiful and something that makes us proud. If a league like the NWSL or another top league is watching us and wants us in the league, it means that here in Italy we are doing a good thing.”

Off the pitch, Girelli is quite possibly the most well-known women’s soccer player in her country and abroad. Most recently, she notched three goals over five matches in the Euros, taking the underdog Italians all the way to a semi-final matchup with eventual champions England. She has since become an even stronger voice and proponent for growing women’s soccer in Italy—a long journey that still has a ways to go.

‘Amazing’ NWSL Stadiums a Source of Inspiration

In America, Girelli sees the future of women’s soccer in Italy: one where stadiums sell out for club games, where players are respected, and where people are investing because they see the promise of women’s soccer both for club and for country. While watching NWSL games from Italy, Girelli was wowed at consistently full stadiums and great atmospheres. It’s something she hopes will happen for Italian women’s football soon.

“I wish that we could have that kind of attendance in the stadiums here in Italy because there is quality in Serie A,” she says. “The NWSL stadiums are amazing, and always quite full. When you play a sport, it’s emotional, [so you want to play] in front of a big crowd with a great atmosphere, like when we went with the national team to play against the U.S. women’s national team. I hope that soon we will have this kind of support in our stadiums in Italy.”

Before Girelli leaves for the United States, she’s got a few more things to take care of back in Italy. She is currently representing Le Azzurre during the March international window and will join Bay following the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying matches vs. Sweden March 3 and Denmark March 7. While there, she’ll be sure to spend plenty of time with family and friends and enjoy a few last Italian coffees—but with plenty to look forward to in America.

“I’ll miss my family, my two nephews, my friends, but as I told them, they are always with me, even with nine hours of time difference,” she says.

Bay FC will open their season at home on Mar. 14 against expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park, and Girelli is itching to get out there, meet her teammates, and show Bay fans just how much she can contribute to a team looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since its inaugural season.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans at the stadium, and I hope it will be a happy season,” Girelli says. “I promise to give 100% every day for Bay.”

This interview has been translated in part from the original Italian.

