Cristiano Ronaldo’s Absence for Mexico, USMNT Friendlies Comes With World Cup Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off of Portugal’s roster for the March international window ahead of friendlies against Mexico and the United States later this month, yet there is “no danger” of the legendary forward missing the World Cup in the summer.

The 41-year-old star was set to play his first-ever match on Mexican soil on March 28 at the official reopening of Azteca Stadium—an iconic location that has housed performances from many soccer legends, including Pelé and Diego Maradona. It was to be a momentous debut; however, the striker is still not 100% after suffering a right hamstring injury on Feb. 28 in a match for his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

Portugal’s captain will continue with his treatment plan in Madrid in an effort to be at top-form for the World Cup.

‘No Danger’—Roberto Martínez Provides Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Return Date

Ronaldo has more international goals than any man in history. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portugal manager Roberto Martínez is confident that Ronaldo will be back to full health in time for the country’s World Cup opener in Group K on June 17.

“No, [Ronaldo’s] not in danger [of missing the tournament],” Portugal manager Roberto Martínez said Friday when announcing his 27-man squad. “It’s a minor muscle injury, and we think he can be back in a week or two.

“Everything Cristiano has done physically this season shows that he’s in great shape.”

Should Ronaldo make his anticipated full recovery, the summer showcase will mark a record sixth career World Cup for the legend. He has starred for Portugal since Germany 2006 and became the first man to score at five World Cups with a penalty against Ghana in Qatar.

Ronaldo also holds records for the most official goals in men’s professional soccer history (965) and in international play (143). Just 35 short, Ronaldo has claimed his intentions are to reach the 1,000 mark. Directly behind him, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi became the second player ever to rack up 900 with a goal against Nashville SC on Wednesday.

Mexico Fans Left Disappointed

Ronaldo was expected to debut at the Estadio Azteca, which is currently preparing to host its third World Cup. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium is set to reopen for Mexico’s friendly against Portugal on March 28, after months of renovations in preparation for the arena’s third World Cup.

Ronaldo’s debut in Mexico and at the famed stadium was highly anticipated across the country, as tickets to see the star sold out within minutes back in December. Over one million people tried to get tickets to the match, according to Fanki ticket reports from Soy Fútbol, leaving thousands empty handed.

Resale tickets in the lower bowl cost over $450 up to $1,800 on StubHub as of Friday. The cheapest tickets still cost over $200; however since news of Ronaldo’s absence, resale prices for the game are dropping.

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