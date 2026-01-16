Cristiano Ronaldo: Will Portugal Legend Play at 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is now in his forties. By this stage, most professional footballers have either hung up their boots entirely or eased into semi-retirement—drifting to a slower league, winding down their careers and enjoying a gentler pace of life.

But not Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon is still scoring goals for fun, both for Al Nassr (yes, it’s a “lesser” league, but still fiercely competitive) and for Portugal. He even netted five goals during World Cup qualifying, helping secure Portugal’s place at the 2026 tournament, which will be staged across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

So Portugal will be there—but will Ronaldo?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play at the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the 2026 World Cup will be his last. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Yes—Cristiano Ronaldo will play at the 2026 World Cup. It will, however, be his final international tournament.

Speaking at the World Tourism Summit shortly before Portugal secured qualification, Ronaldo was unusually open about his plans for the end of his career.

“I feel very good at this moment,” he said. “I’m scoring goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I’m enjoying my football with the national team and Al-Nassr. But let’s be honest—when I say ‘soon’, it’s probably one or two years [that] I’ll still be at the game.”

When asked directly whether 2026 would be his last major international tournament, Ronaldo didn’t hesitate: “Definitely, yes.”

That means no Ronaldo at Euro 2028—which will be hosted in the UK and Ireland—but he will at least take one final bow on the world stage.

How Old Will Cristiano Ronaldo Be at the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be 41 at the World Cup. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, which means he will be 41 years old when Portugal head to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

He won’t, however, become the oldest player in World Cup history. That record belongs to Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 45 when he appeared at the 2018 tournament.

Colombia’s Faryd Mondragón also ranks ahead of Ronaldo, having played at the 2014 World Cup at 43, while the oldest outfield player remains Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who was 42 at the 1994 World Cup—where he also became the tournament’s oldest goalscorer.

Even so, Ronaldo would still enter the history books as the fourth-oldest player and second-oldest outfield player ever to feature at a World Cup.

What Records Could Ronaldo Break at the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo could break a number of records at the World Cup. | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

While he won’t become the oldest player in World Cup history, Ronaldo could still add several milestones to his incredible career in 2026.

One possibility is becoming the oldest player to lift the World Cup. If Portugal wins and Ronaldo takes the field, he would hoist the trophy at 41, surpassing Dino Zoff, who won with Italy in 1982 at 40.

Ronaldo could also make history by appearing in six World Cups, a feat no footballer has ever achieved. Even a single minute on the pitch would secure this milestone, though Lionel Messi would match that record if he plays for Argentina.

In terms of matches played, Ronaldo currently sits fifth with 22. Depending on how far Portugal progress, he could surpass legends like Paolo Maldini, Miroslav Klose and Lother Matthäus and potentially overtake Messi—who currently leads with 26 appearances—if Portugal reach the latter stages.

On the goals front, Ronaldo has eight World Cup strikes. He would need eight more to equal Miroslav Klose’s record of 16, while Messi (13), Kylian Mbappé (12), and Harry Kane (8) are among his closest active rivals.

One record Ronaldo already owns is scoring in five different World Cups—the most of any player. Finding the net in 2026 would extend that record even further, a mark Messi has yet to match.

