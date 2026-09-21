Cristiano Ronaldo’s Diet: What the Soccer Superstar Eats to Stay in Peak Shape

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dedication to fitness and nutrition is legendary.

To remain at the very top of the game well into his forties, the Portuguese icon has built his life around staying in peak physical condition. He is famously relentless on the training ground, puts in extra work away from team sessions and has embraced a range of cutting-edge recovery methods, from cryotherapy to cold plunges and other high-tech treatments.

But training is only half the equation. The other—and arguably more important—piece is what Ronaldo puts on his plate.

You’re unlikely to find the soccer superstar reaching for sweets, chocolate or junk food. Instead, Ronaldo is renowned for following one of the cleanest and most disciplined diets in professional sports, built around lean protein, fresh foods and plenty of hydration.

Here, we take a closer look at what Ronaldo eats, how his diet has evolved and the strict nutritional habits that have helped him maintain an extraordinary level of performance deep into his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Diet

Ronaldo approaches food with the same discipline he brings to training. Rather than loading up on three huge meals, the Portuguese star typically spreads his food intake throughout the day, eating smaller portions at regular intervals to keep his energy levels steady.

He generally eats every three to four hours, giving him a consistent supply of fuel around his demanding training and competition schedule.

Protein is a major part of the equation, with fish, chicken, eggs and other lean sources regularly featuring in his meals. Alongside that, Ronaldo’s diet is built largely around whole foods, including fresh vegetables, fruit, whole grains and healthy fats.

His approach to drinks is similarly disciplined. Sugary sodas and other high-sugar beverages have little place in his routine, while water is prioritized throughout the day, particularly before, during and after training. You’ll remember his disapproval at a soda being placed on the table in front of him at a press conference during Euro 2020, telling the crowd of reporters in the room to drink water instead.

Ronaldo also supplements his diet with Herbalife products, an official sponsor of the Portuguese star, using the brand’s protein and nutrition products alongside his regular meals to help support his training and recovery.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daily Meal Plan

Breakfast

According to Business Insider, Ronaldo’s day typically starts with a protein-rich breakfast. He is known to favor a selection of ham and cheese alongside yogurt, while avocado toast is another regular feature of his morning routine.

On some days, he opts for whole-grain cereal, providing fiber and longer-lasting energy. When his training load increases, egg whites can also make an appearance as he looks to boost his protein intake.

Mid-Morning Snack

Avocado toast is one of Ronaldo’s go-to snacks, giving him a combination of healthy fats and sustained energy between meals.

For a drink, Ronaldo keeps things relatively simple. Green matcha tea is another option often associated with health-conscious routines, offering antioxidants and a modest caffeine boost without the heavier hit of traditional caffeinated drinks.

Lunch

Ronaldo doesn’t necessarily stop at one lunch. His daily routine can include two midday meals, helping him spread his calorie and protein intake across the day.

The first is often a chicken salad, while the second typically centers on fish. Tuna, swordfish, sea bream and cod are among the varieties he favors, usually served alongside ingredients such as salad, eggs and olives.

Dinner

The two-meal approach continues into the evening. Ronaldo may have fish such as tuna, haddock or cod, or switch things up with steak or chicken for another substantial source of protein.

Overall, his daily intake is often reported at around 3,200 calories, although his exact needs naturally vary depending on his training and activity levels.

Ronaldo’s Favorite Meal

Bacalhau à brás. | Paul Yeung/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

According to Giorgio Barone, the chef who worked privately for Ronaldo during his time at Juventus, the Portuguese superstar has a favorite dish that pays tribute to his roots.

That dish is bacalhau à brás, a classic Portuguese recipe combining salted cod, eggs and shoestring fries.

It is a simple but beloved staple of Portuguese cuisine.

Does Ronaldo Eat Cheat Meals?

Ronaldo’s diet may be famously disciplined, but it isn’t completely devoid of indulgence. Every now and then, even the Portuguese superstar allows himself a break from the usual chicken, fish and carefully planned meals.

Pizza is one of his rare guilty pleasures. Ronaldo has admitted that he occasionally enjoys it with his son, describing his otherwise rigorous diet as “boring” without the occasional treat.

“The key is to take care of your body, train, do your recovery and eat properly. Although sometimes I do eat pizza with my son, otherwise it would be boring,” he told YouTuber ChrisMD.

Does Ronaldo Drink Alcohol?

Ronaldo broke his no drinking rule in 2016. | Miguel Medina/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is famously teetotal, having largely avoided alcohol throughout his life. His father, José Dinis Aveiro, struggled with alcoholism and died from a liver condition aged 52 in 2005, a tragedy that has been cited as one reason Ronaldo has stayed away from drinking.

There has, however, been one notable exception.

After Portugal won Euro 2016, Ronaldo revealed that he drank a glass of champagne during the celebrations. The occasion was particularly emotional after he had been forced off injured in the final against France, leaving him to watch from the sidelines as Éder scored the decisive extra-time goal.

Ronaldo later joked that the champagne affected him immediately.

“The title of European champion with Portugal is the most important prize I have ever won,” he told Diletta Leotta for DAZN in 2019.

“It was an incredible, unforgettable evening. I cried, I laughed, I suffered, I shouted, I got drunk.

“During that game, I cried so much that I was dehydrated. At the end of the game, during the celebrations, I drank a glass of champagne and immediately it went to my head.

“I never drink but that day was so special. The most important trophy ever.”