Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Five-Word Message From Al Nassr After Missing Dramatic Win

Al Nassr dedicated Saturday night’s dramatic and narrow 1–0 win against NEOM to Cristiano Ronaldo while he continues to recover from injury.

Ronaldo has temporarily relocated to Spain for treatment on a hamstring problem from his personal physiotherapist. Suffered in the previous Saudi Pro League match against Al Fayha on Feb. 28, the injury was described by Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus as “more serious” than initially thought.

A few hours before the NEOM game, Ronaldo posted on X: “Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let’s go, Al Nassr!” alongside a beaming picture. His left leg was very noticeably in a compression sleeve, which probably wasn’t an accident considering it is his own brand.

In response, after taking three points from the match, Al Nassr’s X account quoted the original post and shared a picture of the team celebrating the victory, alongside the message: “This win for you, Cristiano.”

The result, decided by center back Mohamed Simakan deep into stoppage time, was an 11th straight Saudi Pro League win (13 in all competitions) for Al Nassr since snapping a three-game losing streak in mid-January. They sit top of the standings with nine matches left, two points ahead of an Al Ahli on a run of 14 wins out of 15. Al Hilal are a point further back.

When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Return From Injury?

Cristiano Ronaldo has avoided major fitness issues throughout his career. | Clicks Images/Getty Images

There is no official timeline for Ronaldo’s return to the field, but the 41-year-old’s recovery is estimated to last up to four weeks after a shorter period sidelined was originally expected.

It is likely to mean that he misses the whole of March. That is actually just one more Saudi Pro League match—against Al Khaleej next weekend—due to the rather helpful timing of the March international break. But Ronaldo is also set to sit out Portugal’s two scheduled friendlies against Mexico and the United States in Mexico City and Atlanta respectively.

Remarkably, Ronaldo hasn’t missed an entire international break since 2018.

His first game back could be Al Nassr’s home banker against bottom SPL team Al Najma on April 3.

Glory Beckons for Al Nassr, But Ronaldo Crown Slipping

Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney leads the top goalscorer race. | Clicks Images/Getty Images

If Al Nassr hold their nerve, 2025–26 could deliver the Saudi Pro League title that Ronaldo craves and the club hasn’t laid hands on for seven years since 2018–19. Remaining fixtures against Al Ahli (April 27) and Al Hilal (May 6), both with home-field advantage, could be decisive.

That Al Nassr could finish the season as Saudi champions is all the more significant given that Ronaldo’s very existence in the league was thrown into doubt over a tantrum—and brief strike—related to a lack of activity during the January transfer window compared to rival clubs.

But Ronaldo’s individual status as Saudi Arabia top goalscorer is under serious threat. The Portuguese icon has led the goal charts in each of his two prior full seasons (35 in 2023–24, 25 in 2024–25), but currently trails Al Ahli and England striker Ivan Toney in 2025–26.

Toney, who finished two goals behind Ronaldo last season, has 24 to Ronaldo’s 21 at this stage of the campaign. The former Brentford marksman has never finished as the leading scorer in a top-flight league before, headlining only in the EFL Championship in 2020–21 and EFL League One in 2019–20.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC