Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Preparations Under Threat From Mexican Cartel Fallout

The Portugal soccer federation released a statement on Tuesday confirming it is “closely following the delicate situation” unraveling in Mexico, which could lead to the potential cancellation of the international friendly Portugal was scheduled to play against El Tri in March.

A wave of violence was unleashed across Mexico in the aftermath of a military operation that resulted in the death of a notorious cartel leader last Sunday. A state of emergency was declared in over 20 states in the country, and images of the violent outbreaks quickly went viral on social media.

Mexico’s security unrest prompted safety concerns, and Portugal, who are scheduled to face el Tri on March 28 in a friendly match that will serve as the Estadio Azteca’s reopening, is evaluating the now uncertain situation.

“The Portuguese soccer federation (FPF) is closely following the delicate situation unfolding in Mexico,” the statement read. “From the first moment, the FPF was honored to be invited to participate in the reopening of the emblematic stadium. The FPF is also really looking forward to this match because of its symbolism and importance in the preparation of the national team [for the World Cup].

The Estadio Azteca will become the first stadium ever to host three World Cups. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

“However, the recent evolution of events requires a continuous evaluation of the conditions related to the trip [for the March friendly]. In this context, the instructions of the Portuguese government are fundamental and decisive.

“Any decision [regarding the game] will be made as a result of ongoing monitoring, in close coordination with the government and in line with the Mexican soccer federation. The FPF emphasizes that the safety of players, coaching staff and fans is an absolute priority, and this is the main criteria for all assessments and decisions regarding the holding of the match.”

Portugal’s statement swiftly generated plenty of speculation and uncertainty, but a response emerged just hours later.

Mexican Soccer Federation Speaks on Status of Portugal Friendly

Javier Aguirre spoke on the delicate security situation on Tuesday. | Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Less than two hours after the Portuguese soccer federation released its statement, the Mexican soccer federation responded with one of its own—or rather a joint statement.

“The Mexican soccer federation (FMF) and FPF clarify about the preparation game. So far, the date and location of the match remain unchanged,” the statement said.

“FMF and FPF clarify their mutual desire that the preparation match for the 2026 World Cup can be celebrated on March 28,” the statement continued, before doubling down with the phrase, “so far, the date and location of the match remain unchanged.”

A game that remains unchanged despite the recent unrest is Mexico’s international friendly against Iceland on Wednesday night in the city of Querétaro. Javier Aguirre spoke ahead of the match and shared his thoughts on the statement issued by Portugal.

“It’s normal, they [Portugal] have every right to take it day by day, evaluating the circumstances frequently,” Aguirre told assembled media. “But I’m still contemplating that match for next month, during a FIFA date [international window], with our players from Europe. Everything remains according to plan, so I’m relaxed, lets hope the game takes place without any issues.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Breaks Silence on Safety Situation in Mexico

Gianni Infantino addressed the violent scenes that transpired in Mexico over the weekend. | Buda Mendes/FIFA/Getty Images

The violent scenes witnessed in Mexico over the weekend generated uncertainty over the country’s ability to co-host the 2026 World Cup with a guarantee of safety. On Tuesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino broke his silence on the situation, placing his faith on the host nation.

“Of course we are analyzing and monitoring the the situation in Mexico,” Infantino said. “But I want to say that we have total confidence in Mexico, in President [Claudia] Sheinbaum and in the authorities.

“We are fully convinced everything will work out in the best way possible. We have some games in Mexico in one month [the 2026 World Cup playoffs] and the Estadio Azteca is also reopening. Mexico is a great country, a soccer country. Like in any other country in the world, things happen, we don’t live in the moon or in another planet.

“So, from my part, from FIFA’s part, total confidence in President Sheinbaum and Mexico. We are in regular contact with the presidency and the authorities, and we’ll keep monitoring the situation.”

FIFA appears to have no plans of relocating World Cup games away from Mexico despite the wave of violence. In fact, the World Cup trophy tour is scheduled to make a stop in the host city of Guadalajara this weekend—a city that was the focal point of the unrest and turmoil of recent days.

