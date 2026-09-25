Cristiano Ronaldo Endures Nightmare First Game Under New Portugal Manager

Portugal began a new era on Thursday as Jorge Jesus oversaw his first game as national team manager, but it was the familiar face of Cristiano Ronaldo who spearheaded his starting lineup.

The Seleção das Quinas opened their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign by hosting Wales in Group 4 of League A, kicking off their title defense with three points during a surprisingly tricky encounter.

Portugal ran out 1–0 winners at the Estádio José Alvalade in Jesus’s first match on the touchline, with Ronaldo leading the line alongside his Al Nassr teammate João Félix—who scored the game’s only goal with a deflected strike in the 22nd minute.

But it proved a frustrating evening for the veteran forward and his teammates, who were pushed hard in their hunt for victory during Jesus’s debut.

Ronaldo’s Underwhelming Display vs. Wales

Ronaldo was unable to get on the scoresheet. | Alex Juarez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Ronaldo confessed to having considered international retirement following Portugal’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, but he instead decided to continue his 23-year career with the national team.

Unfortunately for the 41-year-old, his 234th international appearance was one to forget.

Ronaldo managed just 27 touches on a return to Lisbon—only one more than Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa—yet he still racked up seven shots, which was three more than any other player on the field.

The most promising of his opportunities came just after the restart as he failed to keep down Rúben Neves’s cross from just six yards out. The midfielder’s delivery came at an admittedly awkward height, but one would still have expected Ronaldo to bury the chance—which had an expected goals total of 0.5—with the goal gaping.

There were other openings that came and went. Ronaldo flashed a shot just wide of the post in the 10th minute and proceeded to strike straight into Danny Ward’s gloves later in the half from just beyond the penalty spot. The latter prompted some frantic arm waving from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, whose visible frustration would only be exacerbated just before the hour.

Following a delightful through ball, Ronaldo eventually converted a seventh shot of the evening by sliding a composed effort into the bottom corner. However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for Ronaldo being in an offside position when Bruno Fernandes’s pass was played.

That was Ronaldo’s final major involvement in proceedings, with Jesus replacing him with Gonçalo Ramos in the 67th minute. There was to be no 147th international goal.

Will Ronaldo Start Portugal’s Next Match?

Jesus has a tough call to make. | Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

“I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want,” Ronaldo insisted in the buildup to Thursday’s match. Evidently, his new Portugal manager believes the same.

Jesus resisted the temptation to steer away from Ronaldo when naming his lineup for the Wales match, perhaps fearing the backlash and media frenzy that would have inevitably followed any omission.

But Jesus now has an awkward decision to make for Portugal’s remaining matches over the international period, starting with Sunday’s journey to face World Cup quarterfinalists Norway.

Ronaldo’s subpar showing against Wales—which received a 4/10 review from Portuguese outlet A Bola—leaves the door slightly ajar for the promotion of AC Milan’s Ramos in his place.

However, as Ronaldo scrambles to reach that fabled milestone of 1,000 career goals, it appears extremely unlikely that he will be relegated to the bench for the weekend’s Nordic trip.