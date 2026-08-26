Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Unfamiliar Role in Stunning Al Nassr Comeback

If there’s one thing Cristiano Ronaldo is not used to, it’s being hooked at halftime. But new Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou was not afraid of clashing with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner when he replaced his captain after just 45 minutes on Tuesday.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions quickly found themselves on the back foot against Al Ettifaq after goalkeeper Bento went sent off just 13 minutes into the game. By the time the halftime whistle sounded, Al Nassr were down 2–0.

Ronaldo got the nod on Tuesday, making his first start since joining up late with the team following the 2026 World Cup and his marriage to long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez. The Portugal international struggled to make an impact, though, completing just three passes and registering only two shots in the first half.

Instead of giving Ronaldo any more time to try and spark a comeback, Postecoglou took the 41-year-old out of the game and replaced him with Abdullah Al-Khaibari. The decision came at the break, after Ronaldo was seen frustratingly ripping off the captain’s armband as he headed down the tunnel.

What unfolded next was a miracle comeback from the 10 men of Al Nassr, all while Ronaldo was forced to watch from the bench.

Al Nassr Give Portugal the Blueprint

Cristiano Ronaldo only last 45 minutes in his first start of the 2026–27 season. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Al Nassr were staring down their first defeat of the 2026–27 season when Sadio Mané pulled one back in the 74th minute, set up by João Félix. Just three minutes later, the Portugal international was back at the center of the action, creating the goal Abdelelah Al-Amri buried to bring the visitors level.

Mané then turned back the clock to fire home a winner for Al Nassr in the 90th minute, completing his side’s improbable comeback in the span of 16 minutes.

The win kept Al Nassr perfect under Postecoglou. The defending champions sit atop the Saudi Pro League standings with nine points in their first three games—and Ronaldo has played just 73 minutes this season.

It’s a stark contrast to how Portugal utilized Ronaldo at this summer’s World Cup. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played all but nine minutes for his country at the showpiece event, starting every game for the Seleção das Quinas before they crashed out in the round of 16 at the hands of Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a final World Cup to forget. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Ronaldo only scored three goals in his five appearances, and two came against Uzbekistan. The other was a penalty against Croatia, fueling the growing argument that perhaps Portugal would be better off limiting the aging forward to a substitute role and giving the keys to the attack to Gonçalo Ramos.

When Portugal was desperate for goals against DR Congo, Colombia and Spain, former boss Roberto Martínez opted to keep Ronaldo on the pitch for the full 90 minutes each time, limiting Ramos to just seven minutes in those three fixtures. The Seleção das Quinas failed to win all three.

The one time Martínez gave Ramos decent minutes, the striker scored the game-winning goal against Croatia, which came after Ronaldo was taken out of the round of 32 bout.

Postecoglou’s boldness shows the success that can come for managers unafraid to replace Ronaldo when he is struggling. Only time will tell if Portugal follow the path laid out by the former Spurs boss.

Postecoglou Doubles Down on His Ronaldo Decision

Ange Postecoglou isn’t afraid to clash with Cristiano Ronaldo. | AFP/Getty Images

Following Al Nassr’s stunning 3–2 comeback victory, Postecoglou provided some insight into his decision-making and seemingly had zero regrets.

“When I made the substitutions, including taking Ronaldo off, I believed the players coming on could make an impact,” Postecoglou said. “I came here to help the players, so as I said, I’m proud of them because every substitute made a positive contribution.

“With Cristiano, we know he hasn’t played a lot of football. With 10 men, to have him out there after 45 minutes? He did a great job in the first half. But we needed a different approach in the second half.

“I think there’s a bigger story today and that is that 10 men of Al Nassr were unbelievable. That’s all you should write about.”

Ronaldo and Al Nassr are next in action against Al Taawoun on Friday. All eyes will be on how the Real Madrid legend interacts with Postecoglou in the case of another tactical change.