Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Outrageous Record With World Cup Inclusion

To no one’s surprise, Cristiano Ronaldo headlines Portugal’s 2026 World Cup roster, adding yet another historic milestone to his illustrious résumé.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now officially set to become the first player in history to feature in six World Cups. Ronaldo made his debut on soccer’s grandest stage back in the 2006 edition and has gone on to compete in every iteration of the tournament thereafter.

Now at age 41, the Real Madrid legend is likely taking his final World Cup bow in this summer’s showpiece event, where he will lead Portugal through Group K, consisting of Colombia, Uzbekistan and DR Congo, before a tough knockout stage awaits.

Ronaldo comes into the tournament with 226 appearances and 143 goals for the Seleção das Quinas, both records in men’s international football. He will extend both at his milestone sixth-World Cup, but he won’t be the only player making history in the United States, Canada and Mexico next month.

Two World Cup Icons Join Ronaldo in Exclusive Club

Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Where Ronaldo is, Lionel Messi is never far behind (and vice versa). The Argentine is also expected to feature in his sixth World Cup this summer, joining his long-time rival in the competition’s record books.

Lionel Scaloni has yet to confirm his World Cup roster, but all signs indicate that Messi will lead Argentina’s title defense at age 38. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner previously shared some doubts over whether he would play in the tournament, but he’s been in fine form for Inter Miami and avoided any fitness setbacks.

Like Ronaldo, the 2026 edition is likely Messi’s last World Cup, and it would be a storybook ending for the forward to help La Albiceleste become just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups.

Along with Messi and Ronaldo, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is also set to play in his sixth World Cup this summer. The 40-year-old is a cult hero for El Tri and already confirmed he will retire following the tournament, pulling down the curtain on an iconic career.

Could Ronaldo Finally Win the World Cup This Summer?

Portugal has the talent to make a deep run this summer. | Stefan Koops/EYE4images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

No matter how much he might deny it, a player as competitive as Ronaldo is dying to win the World Cup. The golden trophy has alluded the forward his entire career, and he only has one more chance to add it to his cabinet.

In years past, Portugal was never a true threat to win the competition; the team typically lacked the star power to compliment Ronaldo. Yet now, the 41-year-old is almost an afterthought in a squad brimming with talent.

Portugal come into the tournament with arguably the best midfield in the world, headlined by Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and João Neves. The Seleção das Quinas also have Nuno Mendes locking down the left flank.

Ronaldo finally has a supporting cast that is worthy of making a deep run in the tournament, but it still might not be enough to get Portugal past powerhouse Argentina, who Roberto Martínez’s men would face in the quarterfinals should both teams win their respective groups.

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