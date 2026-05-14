Guillermo Ochoa Shares Emotional Message Upon Starting Final Mexico World Cup Camp

Mexico national team World Cup cult hero, Guillermo Ochoa released an emotional statement as he prepares to represent El Tri in a record-setting sixth World Cup, something he described as “a privilege.”

The 2026 World Cup will be 40-year-old Ochoa’s farewell from the sport. The legendary goalkeeper left his club AEL Limassol in Cyprus a week before the end of the season to report to El Tri’s camp. Upon arrival, Ochoa shared a moving message as the journey towards his home World Cup commenced.

“Putting this shirt on was never routine ... it was a privilege,” Ochoa wrote on social media. “Today, my final camp begins, but this time I see it differently. With my heart fuller, with more scars, more memories ... and the same hope as that boy that once dreamt of defending this badge.

“I’ve lived impossible nights, endless stadiums, anthems that still give me chills, and moments that changed my life forever. An yet ... every time Mexico calls, something inside of me starts again. Maybe passion measures years, but passion never learned to count the time.

“I’m home. I’m with my national team. And as long as the opportunity exists to fight for this country ... my soul will be there first.”

Memo Ochoa Speaks on Retirement After 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will be Ochoa’s farewell from El Tri. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The iconic curly-haired goalkeeper has 152 caps for Mexico since his international debut in 2005. After two decades, Ochoa already announced he’ll retire from El Tri after the 2026 World Cup, and he didn’t rule out hanging up his boots for good as well.

“Maybe,” Ochoa told TUDN when asked if he’ll retire after the World Cup. “It’s difficult, of course, but for me it won’t be that difficult because I’ve enjoyed many years and at some point your mind and body say, ‘we’ve given it all, you’ve given it all,’ so you leave at ease, and that will be my case, leaving at ease, my body and mind are prepared.

“My family, my people, every one is prepared [for my retirement]. It’s been many years enjoying it, many years of beautiful things, so I’m just enjoying these final moments.”

The 2026 World Cup is the pinnacle of those final moments, and Ochoa is already training under Javier Aguirre’s command as the first non-Liga MX player to report to camp. His experience, leadership and legendary status hasn’t gone unnoticed by fellow El Tri teammates.

Mexico Players Pay Tribute to ‘Iconic’ Memo Ochoa

Ochoa will fight to start in goal for a fourth straight World Cup. | Luis Cortes/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico’s World Cup camp started on May 6, with 20 Liga MX players training under Aguirre’s watch—12 of which have a guaranteed spot on the final World Cup roster. Ochoa joined camp this week as the first overseas player to report. For younger Mexico players, the goalkeeper’s presence is incredibly meaningful.

“Memo [Ochoa] is an icon for everyone,” El Tri midfielder Erik Lira said. “To me he’s an icon, because I grew up watching him with the national team. Seeing him is a privilege, an honor. He’s going to live it differently, because it’s his last World Cup, so I’m guessing he’s like a kid. It’s an honor to share the locker room and pitch with him.”

For Mexico striker Guillermo Martínez, being around Ochoa alone is a valuable experience, because in his mind, he is getting to learn from a "world-class” player.

“It’s grand to share camp with Memo Ochoa,” Martínez said. “You can feel the vibe, he’s simply a person you admire. You don’t have to go far, the entire country admires him, what he’s achieved is not easy.

“Hopefully I can be around him, to get to know what you must to to have those standards. He’s world-class; someone of his hierarchy is positive for the team. We can learn a lot from him.”

Ochoa will try to challenge Raúl Rángel for the starting job at the 2026 World Cup, with the latter seemingly in pole position to be Aguirre’s top choice.

Still, the 40-year-old icon is almost guaranteed to be in the final roster and join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the first players in history to feature in six World Cups. Bidding farewell to the sport with a home World Cup is the perfect goodbye for the best, most iconic Mexican player in tournament history.

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