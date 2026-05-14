Croatia 2026 World Cup Preview: The Underdogs Who Are No Longer Underdogs

The world has learned to respect Croatia. Rule it out at your peril.

Despite possessing fewer resources and a smaller talent pool than its competitors, Croatia has established itself as an undeniable force on the international stage. Reaching the final of the 2018 World Cup was considered an extraordinary overperformance, but its subsequent third-place finish at the 2022 tournament proved it was no flash in the pan.

Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modrić has been the poster boy of a golden generation, but he’s not alone in meriting praise. The AC Milan star has been joined in midfield by some similarly gifted technicians and an army of work horses, and is guided by the unflappable Zlatko Dalić.

Once again, Croatia enters the 2026 World Cup aiming to exceed expectations.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 7W–0L-1D

: 7W–0L-1D Goals for / against : 26 / 4

: 26 / 4 Top scorer : Andrej Kramarić (6)

: Andrej Kramarić (6) Assist leader: Ivan Perišić (4)

Croatia barely had to break stride during qualifying. A stalemate with Czechia was its only misstep as seven wins from eight matches clinched the top spot in its group with ease. Defensive solidity was key—just four goals conceded—but there was plenty of attacking firepower on show, too, with Dalić’s men scoring 26 times.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue England vs. Croatia Wednesday, June 17 AT&T Stadium Panama vs. Croatia Tuesday, June 23 BMO Field Croatia vs. Ghana Saturday, June 27 Lincoln Financial Field

Manager: Zlatko Dalić

Zlatko Dalić is Croatia’s greatest coach of all time. | Damjan Zibert/Soccrates/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Two World Cup tournaments as Croatia manager

: Two World Cup tournaments as Croatia manager Achievements : Runner-up (2018), third place (2022)

: Runner-up (2018), third place (2022) Time in charge of the team : Since 2017

: Since 2017 Manager meter: Loyal motivator

Dalić is idolized in Croatia—and for good reason. With the nation having failed to go beyond the quarterfinals at a major tournament since 1998, the 59-year-old was in 2017 handed the challenging task of helping a talented squad realize its potential and perform above the sum of its parts.

That mission has been emphatically achieved over the past decade, with Dalić’s man-management ability propeling Croatia to lofty heights.

How Croatia Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style : Possession

: Possession Key strengths : Midfield maestros, incredible experience

: Midfield maestros, incredible experience Key weaknesses: Aging squad, unspectacular wingers

Croatia’s cohort of playmaking midfielders allows it to prioritize a steady, methodical and possession-based approach. Dalić places enormous faith in the likes of Modrić and Mateo Kovačić to outwit opponents, with their supporting cast acting as facilitators in both defense and offense.

However, Croatia is comfortable on the back foot, too, employing a venomous counterattacking game plan when facing the world’s elite.

Ones to Watch

Croatia will count on a Luka of the past and a Luka of the future. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images, Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

X-Factor: Inexplicably still pulling the strings in midfield at 40, Modrić remains the nation’s heartbeat. The Milan maestro and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will don the captain’s armband in North America and will be pivotal in any success that comes Croatia’s way.

Breakout Star: The Bundesliga has grown accustomed to Luka Vušković’s brilliance after an incredible debut campaign on loan at Hamburg. A defiant central defender, physical powerhouse and major goal threat, the 19-year-old is undoubtedly a star in the making.

What Croatia Will Be Wearing

Croatia’s 2026 World Cup jerseys. | Nike

Croatia, which has collaborated with Nike since the turn of the century, has not strayed too far from the tried and tested formula for its latest batch of kits. The iconic checkerboard reigns supreme, the same template used used for both the home and away jerseys.

A centralized crest and Nike swoosh features in a vertical stripe flanked by the checkerboard pattern, the home shirt made up of traditional red and white, while the away kit is almost entirely blue—the usual color scheme for the nation’s alternate jerseys.

Croatia’s Predicted Starting XI

Joško Gvardiol’s availability would be a big boost for Croatia. | FootballUser

Experience will be no issue for Croatia this summer. Modrić, Kovačić, Andrej Kramarić, Ivan Perišić and Dominik Livaković have all been on the big stage multiple times before and make up the core of Dalić’s team, but there are exciting younger talents capable of providing energy elsewhere in the team.

A long-term injury to Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol creates some uncertainty over his involvement this summer, but Croatia will do everything in its power to include the versatile defender. Vušković will likely be rewarded for his astonishing breakout season in the heart of defense, while Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić will also feature in the impressive rearguard.

Inter Milan’s Petar Sučić and Como’s Martin Baturina will push for starts in midfield to help energize an aging team, while Igor Matanović’s encouraging campaign with Freiburg creates a tussle for the No. 9 position with Osasuna veteran Ante Budimir.

Current Form

Croatia began 2026 how it means to continue, claiming a comeback 2–1 victory over Colombia in a friendly. But then faltered when up against another South American foe in Brazil, losing 3-1.

But the experienced heads in the Croatia camp know not to panic at the minor blips, as long as the general direction is good.

What We Can Expect From Croatia Fans

Croatia fans have grown confident after recent World Cup campaigns. | Oliver Hardt/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Croatia’s modest population of around four million people could fit into New York City twice over, but plenty of the nation’s die-hard supporters will flock to North America this summer despite the long journey. Renowned for their unwavering passion and incurable soccer obsession, their presence will be felt strongly across the tournament.

A peculiar tradition may be witnessed when traveling Croatia supporters descend upon North America. Supporters have been known to don water polo caps when attending matches, inspired by former defender Vedran Ćorluka wearing the unusual garment to treat his head injury during a fixture at Euro 2016. Naturally, these caps are often colored red and white.

National Expectations

With Luka Modrić in the team, anything is possible. | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Having witnessed the country overperform at the past two World Cups, fears persist around whether a team powered by veterans has the energy to go deep into another tournament, especially in the heat. However, everybody now knows Croatia cannot be ignored or dismissed, and there will be quiet optimism among its supporters that another foray into the latter stages is possible.

Even if Croatia is unable to emulate past successes, potentially even making an early exit, fans will passionately celebrate the end of an era—some of the nation’s most fabled superstars likely experiencing their final World Cup. Still, they will expect to reach at least the quarterfinals.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Dark horse

: Dark horse Who Croatia Doesn't Want to Face : Argentina

: Argentina One Stat That Defines Croatia : It fears nobody. Since Dalić took charge, the team has beaten France, Portugal, Netherlands, England, Brazil, Argentina and Spain

: It fears nobody. Since Dalić took charge, the team has beaten France, Portugal, Netherlands, England, Brazil, Argentina and Spain If Things Go Wrong : Tired legs will be responsible

: Tired legs will be responsible What Will Everyone Say If Croatia Goes Out Early? The golden generation finally fizzles out

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