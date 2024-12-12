Cruz Azul Close to Winning Race to Sign MLS Star, per Report
Cruz Azul are turning the page to 2025 after their recent semifinal exit from the Liga MX playoffs and now, reports indicate that the club is close to acquiring Orlando City star, Facundo Torres.
There was plenty of talk early in the week about Brazilian side, Palmeiras, reaching an agreement with Orlando City to sign Torres for a fee around $11 million. However, Cruz Azul are attempting to hijack the deal, with reports indicating that the Mexican club already agreed on personal terms with the player and submitted an official bid that is expected to be accepted by Orlando.
Torres's agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, spoke about the situation on Uruguay radio Sport890, detailing that Cruz Azul manager, Martín Anselmi, spoke directly with Torres, pitching him Cruz Azul's project and the role he'd play on the team. That apparently played a key role in convincing the 24-year-old player to prefer a move to Liga MX instead of Brazil. Lasalvia also detailed that the transfer would be around $14 million and the proposed length of the contract would be five years.
Cruz Azul have been searching for a creative midfielder that can boost an already strong attacking side. Torres would be a difference maker in Anselmi's system, given his individual quality.
During his time in the MLS, Torres has thrived. He's got 37 goals and 20 assists in 97 regular season games with Orlando, playing a pivotal role in winning the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, the first trophy in club history. He also played a key role in Orlando making the most recent MLS Eastern Conference final, scoring two goals in the team's playoff run.
The Uruguay international is a European league caliber player, making it a dream signing for Cruz Azul, who after signing striker, Giorgos Giakoumakis from Atlanta United last summer, are once again looking at MLS to bolster their squad.
Following a heartbreaking exist from the Liga MX playoffs, Cruz Azul are wasting no time to have their squad ready to try and have another go at their 10th league title come the start of the Clausura 2025 season in January.