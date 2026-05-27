Crystal Palace Win 2025–26 Conference League Title With Historic Victory Over Rayo Vallecano

Crystal Palace powered their way to a 1–0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the 2025–26 Conference League final on Wednesday to claim their first-ever European trophy.

Despite a rather underwhelming domestic campaign, the Eagles came into the fixture as the slight favorites after blitzing through the knockout stage, never truly looking in danger of elimination. Rayo Vallecano, though, were worthy opponents under the highly impressive Iñigo Pérez.

Both sides struggled to create much of anything in the first half at the Red Bull Arena. In fact, neither side had a shot on target in the first 30 minutes of the tightly-contested game. It took until the brink of halftime for Crystal Palace to announce themselves when Tyrick Mitchell headed a glorious chance wide.

Oliver Glasner’s men took that momentum into the second half and found the breakthrough just six minutes after the restart. Adam Wharton traveled 30 yards forward uncontested before rifling a hopeful shot at Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, who swatted the ball right into the path of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman made no mistakes from a few yards out and guided the ball into the back of the net to put his side up 1–0. Crystal Palace nearly doubled their lead in the 55th minute through Yéremy Pino, but the 23-year-old saw a brilliant free kick rattle off both posts before trickling back into open play.

Glasner’s men ultimately didn’t need the extra cushion, though. They saw through the rest of the game until the final whistle declared it time to celebrate.

Winning the Conference League not only added a second major honor to the club’s trophy cabinet, but it also secured the south London side’s place in the Europa League next season. Crystal Palace are now the ninth Premier League club competing in Europe in 2026–27.

Glasner Gets Storybook Farewell

Oliver Glasner made sure he led Crystal Palace to one more trophy before his exit. | Thomas Eisenhuth/UEFA/Getty Images

Back in January, Glasner confirmed he would leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season after two and a half years in charge. The decision, which he admitted came months earlier during the October international break, was partially fueled by friction with the higher ups following Marc Guéhi’s winter transfer to Manchester City.

Still, the 51-year-old emphasized he would give everything he had left to the Eagles in the second half of the season, and he kept his word, leading the team to Leipzig and ultimately to its second major trophy.

Crystal Palace ended their 119-year wait for a major piece of silverware in 2024–25, Glasner’s first full campaign in the dugout. The manager masterminded a historic FA Cup upset over Man City at Wembley to finally bring glory to the Eagles.

Glasner then went on to lead his men to a penalty shootout victory in the 2025–26 Community Shield against then-defending Premier League champions Liverpool.

Now, in his final match in charge, Glasner added another trophy to the Eagles’ cabinet, securing not just his fairytale ending, but also his legacy Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Joins Premier League-Heavy Winners’ List

Crystal Palace became the third English team to win the Conference League. | Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

It is now safe to say that English clubs have dominated the Conference League since its inception in 2021–22. Three of the competition’s five champions have come from the Premier League.

Roma won the inaugural campaign before West Ham United topped the Conference League in 2022–23. The Hammers defeated Fiorentina 2–1 to claim their first major title since 1980.

Olympiacos were next in line to win the tournament back in 2023–24, before Chelsea bulldozed their way to the glory last season with a 4–1 victory over Real Betis in the 2024–25 final.

Crystal Palace now joins the short winners’ list, making it so half of all Conference Leagues have been won by English clubs.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC