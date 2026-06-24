Czechia vs. Mexico—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A perfect start to its World Cup on home soil means Mexico is already guaranteed to progress into the round of 32 as Group A winners, but Czechia is fighting to stay in the tournament on Matchday 3.

While eight of the 12 third-place finishers will qualify for the knockout stages, two points almost certainly won’t be enough for Czechia, who have mustered just one so far after it was pegged back by South Africa last time out.

The European team also relinquished a lead in their opening game against South Korea, meaning that only a victory against the co-host will suffice in Mexico City.

Fortunately, it takes on a Mexico team that has little to play for. After kicking off the tournament with a comfortable 2–0 win over South Africa, Javier Aguirre’s side made the most of an egregious goalkeeper mistake to edge past South Korea 1–0.

As a result, it has won the group with a game to spare. While Aguirre will want to head into the knockouts with his side’s momentum intact, he’d be wise to use the extremities of his roster, given the physical demands that are being thrust upon the players at this summer‘s World Cup.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Czechia vs. Mexico Score Prediction

Czechs Fail to Secure Necessary Win

Czechia needs to win to advance. | Ju Huanzong/Xinhua/Getty Images

Mexico has enjoyed the perfect start to its World Cup, but supporters want more. Javier Aguirre’s side has merely been efficient to date, with some expecting greater extravagance.

We may see a more carefree iteration of the co-host here with the pressure off, but Czechia, despite mustering just a point to date, is stubborn and resilient. This isn’t a team you can typically play freely against.

The playoff qualifiers are tough and rigid, but a late lapse on Matchday 2 has greatly damaged the chance of making the knockouts. Now, Miroslav Koubek’s side must win at a ground where Mexico certainly doesn’t have a habit of losing. A draw won’t be enough.

Motivation irrelevant : One team requires victory much more than the other, even if Mexico won’t want to enter the knockouts off the back of a defeat. Aguirre’s likely rotation shouldn’t be seen as a huge advantage for the Czech team, instead facing players keen to stake a claim for more of a role in the round of 32 and beyond.

: One team requires victory much more than the other, even if Mexico won’t want to enter the knockouts off the back of a defeat. Aguirre’s likely rotation shouldn’t be seen as a huge advantage for the Czech team, instead facing players keen to stake a claim for more of a role in the round of 32 and beyond. Mexico’s record at the Azteca: El Tri has historically struggled against European opposition at the World Cup, winning just eight of 34 matches. However, this fixture takes place at the vaunted Estadio Azteca, where Mexico is unbeaten in eight at the World Cup.

Prediction: Czechia 1–1 Mexico

Czechia Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Czechia must win to progress. | Sports Illustrated

Miroslav Koubek will certainly retain a back three for Czechia’s final group game, but the veteran manager has to reintroduce his playmakers for a contest they must win.

Thus, Pavel Šulc and Lukáš Provod could come into Czechia’s starting lineup and aim to service Patrik Schick, who is yet to find the back of the net at this summer’s tournament. The Bayer Leverkusen striker must come up trumps for his country in Mexico City.

Ladislav Krejčí is the leader of Czechia’s defense, but he’s walking a tightrope on Wednesday. If he’s booked here and his team advance, the center back will be suspended for Czechia’s round of 32 tie.

Left back David Jurásek is yet to feature at the World Cup through injury, and the 25-year-old is expected to miss out again.

Czechia predicted lineup vs. Mexico (3-4-2-1): Kovář; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Darida, Sojka; Provod, Šulc; Schick.

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Czechia

Javier Aguirre is set to rotate his team. | Sports Illustrated

Mexico’s status as group winner means there’s license for manager Javier Aguirre to rotate ahead of the round of 32.

Veteran striker Raúl Jiménez is among those poised to be rested against Czechia, and Mexican supporters are desperate to see more of teenage sensation Gilberto Mora, who has made just one substitute appearance so far.

There’s also talk of legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa earning a farewell appearance in what is essentially a dead rubber. Raúl Rangel will remain the No. 1 for the rest of the tournament, but 40-year-old Ochoa could get the sentimental nod here.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Czechia (4-3-3): Ochoa; J. Sánchez, Reyes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Fidalgo, Romo, Mora; Alvarado, Giménez, Huerta.

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What Time Does Czechia vs. Mexico Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25

: Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25) Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez (ARG)

How to Watch Czechia vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDNAzteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Nu9ve, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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