Czechia vs. South Africa—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Czechia and South Africa find themselves playing catch-up in Group A when they lock horns in their second World Cup match on Thursday.

Both nations tasted defeat in their opening fixtures, South Africa reduced to nine men during their humbling loss to co-hosts Mexico and Czechia squandering an advantage as they fell to South Korea. Without any points to their name, the upcoming battle in Atlanta is crucial to progression to the knockout stage, eight third-placed qualifiers joining each group’s top two in the last 32.

Czechia will be favorite to shade what’s unlikely to be a thrilling affair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Europeans likely to lean on their physicality and set-piece prowess as they seek a victory which could be enough in itself to take them beyond the group stage.

South Africa will have to perform better than in its loss at the Estadio Azteca, keeping 11 players on the field priority number one. Bafana Bafana barely laid a glove on Mexico, registering just three shots and two touches in the opposition penalty area, and vast improvements are required to overcome a street-wise Czech outfit.

Czechia vs. South Africa Score Prediction

Czechia Takes Massive Leap Toward Last 32

Czechia will view Thursday’s match as must-win. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Both countries will have been disheartened by frustrating defeats on matchday one, but Czechia will have taken greater encouragement. While South Korea were worthy winners, Miroslav Koubek’s men caused them issues at dead-ball situations and had several spells of dominance.

Czechia are expected to be the driving force behind Thursday’s clash, especially with South Africa having been so abject and error-prone last time out.

Of course, Hugo Broos could inspire improvements from his players, but there appears a discernible dearth of quality in his roster. Bafana Bafana lack game-changers and, most importantly, attacking invention, while they will also have to cope without two suspended first-teamers.

In the battle of two 74-year-old managers, Koubek might come out as the winner.

South Africa’s struggles : Broos’s players were simply dreadful against Mexico. Frequent lapses in concentration left them exposed defensively, while they created little to nothing in the final third—even when they had their full complement on the field. South Africa managed just two shots on target and a pitiful expected goals total of 0.07.

: Broos’s players were simply dreadful against Mexico. Frequent lapses in concentration left them exposed defensively, while they created little to nothing in the final third—even when they had their full complement on the field. South Africa managed just two shots on target and a pitiful expected goals total of 0.07. Czech physicality: Koubek doesn’t boast an abundance of technicians, but he plays to his side’s strengths with an emphasis on aggression, set plays and feeding his tallest players with crosses. South Africa, who conceded to a headed cross against Mexico, will find it hard to handle Czechia’s direct approach.

Prediction: Czechia 2–0 South Africa

Czechia Predicted Lineup vs. South Africa

Koubek could resist the temptation to make changes. | Sports Illustrated

Czechia came through its opener unscathed on the injury front and there’s a distinct possibility that Koubek names the same side who faced South Korea, especially after a week’s recovery time between fixtures.

Patrik Schick will be his side’s main attacking threat in the final third, the Bayer Leverkusen striker having scored six goals at his previous two major tournaments. Tomáš Souček, who scored an offside goal against South Korea, will also provide offensive support from deliveries.

Lukáš Provod and Pavel Šulc should retain their places in behind Schick in Koubek’s 3-4-2-1 formation despite being withdrawn just after the hour against Mexico. PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Matěj Kovář won’t expect to be as busy as he was against South Korea at the other end of the field.

Czechia predicted lineup vs. South Africa (3-4-2-1): Kovář; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Sojka, Zelený; Provod, Šulc; Schick.

South Africa Predicted Lineup vs. Czechia

A change of formation is required. | Sports Illustrated

South Africa will have to make changes to its lineup after red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane have resulted in suspensions for the Czechia game. The duo will return for the group stage finale against South Korea, though.

Thalente Mbatha could replace Sithole in the center of the field, while the experience of 55-cap vice-captain Zwane will be sorely in the attacking midfield role.

After his surprise shift to a 5-4-1 formation backfired against Mexico, Broos could turn to a 4-3-3 system. Nkosinathi Sibisi might make way in the heart of defense, with Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng coming into the XI on the wings.

South Africa predicted lineup vs. Czechia (4-3-3): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha, Adams; Appolis, Foster, Mofokeng.

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What Time Does Czechia vs. South Africa Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Thursday, June 18

: Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 am. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 am. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: Tori Penso (USA)

How to Watch Czechia vs. South Africa on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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