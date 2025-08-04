SI

Daegu FC vs. Barcelona: How to Watch Preseason Friendly for Free

Barcelona finish up their tour of Asia against Daegu FC on Monday as they seek a third straight friendly win.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Barcelona have been on fire during their Asian tour.
Barcelona round off their tour of Asia on Monday when they face South Korean side Daegu FC in their third preseason friendly of the summer.

La Blaugrana followed up their 3–1 victory over Japan’s Vissel Kobe by firing seven past South Korea’s FC Seoul on Thursday, although they still managed to concede three in a ten-goal thriller. Their perfect record during preseason is unlikely to come under serious threat against Daegu, who are winless in 12 matches.

Barça supporters across the world will be eager to catch a glimpse of the Spanish champions in action, especially considering they are likely to notch a few more goals in Daegu. Fans are in luck, with the match available for free.

Here’s how to watch the friendly.

What Time Does Daegu vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

  • Location: Daegu, South Korea
  • Stadium: Daegu iM Bank Park
  • Date: Monday, August 4
  • Kick-Off Time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST

How to Watch Daegu vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream

Due to technical issues during their pay-per-view showing of the clash with Vissel Kobe, Barça made the decision to show their final two preseason matches in Asia for free. That promotion was available for the 7–3 win in Seoul and also applies to the battle with Daegu, which can be streamed live across the world (except for in South Korea) on Barça’s official YouTube channel.

The fixture is also being shown live on DAZN in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

What Next for Barcelona?

Barça have one more friendly before their La Liga opener, with the Catalan giants facing Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy match on August 10. The Italians are coached by former Barça player Cesc Fàbregas and the fixture will serve as a final warm-up before the domestic campaign begins for both sides.

La Blaugrana start their season away at Mallorca on August 16 as they begin the defense of their La Liga title.

