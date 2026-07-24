Argentina Assistant Manager Explains Why He Struck Dani Olmo After World Cup Final

Roberto Ayala, one of Lionel Scaloni’s assistant managers for the Argentina national team, has downplayed his incident with Spanish star midfielder Dani Olmo after the titleholders were beaten 1–0 by Spain in the 2026 World Cup final last week.

La Roja were the deserved winners of Sunday’s one-sided affair, thanks to Ferran Torres’s goal in extra time. Argentina’s antics on and off the field were lauded as villainous, and the squad was reduced to 10 men before the extended period when Enzo Fernández received his second yellow card of the night.

Tempers flared in the aftermath of Spain’s victory, as midfielder Leandro Paredes scuffled with both Eric García and Gavi. Argentina’s No. 5 grabbed the throat of the former and threw the latter to the ground, aided by Lisandro Martínez.

However, it wasn’t just the players who were involved in the ugly post-match scenes. While the stoic Scaloni attempted to de-escalate some of the flare-ups, he couldn’t control one of his assistants. Ayala was filmed confronting García and Olmo, grabbing at the throat of the Barcelona playmaker.

Roberto Ayala Apologizes to Dani Olmo for “Push”

Ayala enjoyed a 13-year playing career with Argentina. | Logan Riely/Getty Images

Those chiefly responsible for the post-match scenes at MetLife Stadium have since expressed regret, with the aforementioned Paredes admitting that Spain was the "rightful winner" of the final.

Ayala, meanwhile, has apologized for his outburst with Olmo, all while downplaying the severity of the incident.

“Obviously, I’m sorry. Because of my position, I can’t allow a feeling, or what I might receive from the other party, to change my mood and my actions,” the former Argentina defender told Esports Migdia on Valencia Capital Radio.

“I’m sorry, but for me, these are things that stay there, and that’s it. For me, things need to be put behind us and left there.

“It was more of a push than anything else; it wasn’t a punch like they’re saying, and that’s it. It was a reaction to something he said, but that’s it. If I see him, I’ll obviously apologize to him in person,” Ayala added.

The 53-year-old said he’d intended to separate a group of players on the field, but allowed emotion to take over.

“I take responsibility for what I did.”

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina Future Remains Unclear

Scaloni may leave his post at the end of the year. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ayala has served as Scaloni’s assistant since 2019 and has, thus, been through it all with Argentina’s manager. La Albiceleste have claimed two Copa América crowns and won the 2022 World Cup under Scaloni’s watch, but Argentina’s defeat to Spain signaled the end of a mightily successful era. The boss was typically teary after Sunday‘s defeat, questioning whether he’ll continue in this role once his contract expires in December.

Argentina is likely to bid farewell to Lionel Messi soon too, as well as much of the veteran core that helped the squad reach such heights under Scaloni.

Ayala, among those being investigated by FIFA for his post-match antics, represented his country 116 times over a 13-year period, but never got his hands on major silverware. He was an Olympic gold medalist in 2004 and twice a Copa América runner-up. The job with the national team was his first coaching role since retiring from playing in 2011, and his future with the federation appears tied to Scaloni’s.

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