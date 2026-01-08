Darren Fletcher Reveals Man Utd’s Timeline for Interim Appointment
Manchester United caretaker manager Darren Fletcher has confirmed he will take charge of the team for Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, with a new interim boss expected to be appointed after that fixture.
United are on the hunt for a replacement for Ruben Amorim after he was relieved of his duties on Monday. Rather than hire a permanent boss immediately, the Red Devils are leaning towards recruiting an interim to lead the team until the end of the season.
Among those under consideration are former United favourites Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Michael Carrick, while Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named as a possible alternative.
There had been hope that United would confirm an appointment in the coming days but Fletcher does not believe that to be the case, revealing club officials have asked him to lead the team on Sunday as well.
“They’ve informed me they’d like me to take the team for Sunday,” Fletcher told the media after Wednesday’s 2–2 draw with Burnley.
“There was a feeling that might have been the case from Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley. I’m tasked with leading the team on Sunday, so all my focus and energy goes to that now.”
Gary Neville: United Manager Search Feels Like Groundhog Day
Frustration towards the decision to hire Amorim in the first place has been rife among fans in recent days, particularly as more and more evidence of boardroom uncertainty towards the Portuguese boss continues to emerge.
For former United defender Gary Neville, who was namedropped in Amorim’s final press conference, insisted the club are now back in the same situation in which they found themselves several years ago.
“They put Ryan [Giggs] in charge 10 years ago, then Ole came in charge and you go back to the old boys, then you go for a new one, then you go for more experience,” Neville said on Sky Sports.
“It is almost like a cycle, like a movie we have all seen before and Groundhog Day. What I do think is Ole is someone who absolutely loves the club, he knows the job, he has been in the job.
“The other names that have been mentioned—Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy—these are really fantastic people. I trained with those guys for a lot of years.
“They love the club intensely, they get the club, but still they are going to come under a lot of pressure in this next four or five months if results don’t go their way and they are going to have to be ready for that.
“Whoever is going to get it out of those three who are being mentioned, I wish them all the best because it is a tough role.”