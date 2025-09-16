David Beckham Names ‘Surprise’ Champions League Contender
The Champions League returns Tuesday, Sept. 16 as the 36-team league phase gets underway.
European powerhouses like Real Madrid, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are in action to begin the campaign as predictions have been coming in. Among those to make a bold claim was David Beckham.
The Inter Miami president and co-owner picked a Premier League side to surprise in the tournament despite one notable summer outgoing.
“The surprise would have to be, you know what, I think people are already writing Newcastle off. I think Newcastle are a good team, I think they have got some good players and they are very together as a team, as fans and as a club and I think they could surprise a few people,” Beckham said on a CBS Champions League preview show.
Newcastle sold star centre forward Alexander Isak to Liverpool on Deadline Day for a British record £125 million ($167.9 million). The Magpies replaced Isak with Stuttgart and Germany international Nick Woltemade while also bringing in Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga. Despite the chaotic transfer saga surrounding one of the best in the world, Beckham is still backing Eddie Howe and co. to overperform in some regard.
If Newcastle are to make the Manchester United legend’s prediction come true, they face an immediate test hosting tournament favourite Barcelona on Thursday to begin their league phase journey. Beckham also backed reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to go far, but picked Real Madrid to capture a 16th title.
Jamie Carragher jokingly picked Newcastle as one of the three Premier League sides he thinks will advance. The former Liverpool man predicted that, despite the English top flight being the best league in the world currently, half the teams would struggle to advance.
The Premier League have a whopping six teams competing in the European competition this season. Their performances last campaign earned the Premier League an additional qualification spot, while Tottenham Hotspur round out the group after winning the Europa League.