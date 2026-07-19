Declan Rice Makes Confident England Claim After World Cup ’Bronze’

The soccer match that supposedly no one wanted to be a part of ended up being one of the standout games of the 2026 World Cup, with England beating France to third place via a 6–4 victory in Miami that led Declan Rice to proclaim this was the best Three Lions team in recent memory.

Both managers took the opportunity to rotate their starting lineups and offer fringe roster members World Cup minutes, and England took advantage of French nonchalance in a stunning opening period that returned four goals.

Remarkably, given his fitness and illness issues over the summer, Arsenal’s Rice captained the Three Lions. Rice thus started all but one of England‘s games at the World Cup, with Thomas Tuchel offering him respite in their final group outing against Panama.

Rice opened the scoring on Saturday as England raced into a 4–0 half-time lead. The disappointment of Wednesday’s crushing semifinal defeat had seemingly been sapped, even if France teased an outrageuous second half comeback.

A bronze medal is England’s best World Cup return in 60 years, and Saturday’s captain had some bold assertions post-match.

Declan Rice Lays Down the Facts After England Finish Third

Rice scored as England claimed bronze. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

“This is the best England group for a very long time. That’s a fact. No one can take that away from us,” Rice told the BBC after claiming third.

The Three Lions have consistently enjoyed deep runs at major tournaments since 2018, with Sir Gareth Southgate responsible for overseeing a drastic upsurge in form on the big stage following the humiliating nadir of losing to Iceland at Euro 2016.

England has since reached back-to-back European Championship finals and two World Cup semifinals, yet the hunt for silverware goes on.

“We’re tired of saying we’re proud of coming in semifinals and quarterfinals—we want to win with England ultimately. But to come third in this tournament is a real achievement,” Rice added.

Before this summer, the Three Lions had reached just two World Cup semifinals since lifting the trophy in 1966. On both occasions, they lost the third-place playoff and finished fourth.

Rice continued: “We’re so close, honestly. There’s been so much talk about this group over the last few years going out of tournaments. There’s been semifinal exits, quarterfinals, finals...

“I think we need to keep going. I do think it’s close. It’s a game of small margins. It’s football and the other night we lost on margins and in the boxes.”

Euro 2028 on home soil beckons for this English team.

Thomas Tuchel Set to Continue as England Manager

Thomas Tuchel won’t be sacked. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The England manager drew widespread criticism for his role in the semifinal defeat to Argentina. The Three Lions were perceived to have retreated after taking an early second-half lead, allowing Lionel Messi to do whatever he desired for what would prove to be far too long, rendering defeat inevitable.

Plenty described Tuchel’s tactical cowardice as a “sackable offense,” and BBC commentator Danny Murphy is among those who still believe the German should walk despite Saturday’s entertaining victory.

“[Tuchel] will keep his job, but I don’t think he should," Murphy told BBC Sport (via ESPN). “He has failed. They are missing out on a World Cup final because of the tactics. They will be devastated.”

Tuchel’s assistant Anthony Barry said the England players were playing the third-place playoff with “broken hearts.” Some reports suggest Tuchel’s roster was bemused with the German’s management of the semifinal, yet the FA are set to retain their faith in Tuchel for the next major tournament cycle.

The Standard understands that the England manager will stay on after the World Cup.

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