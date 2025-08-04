Diogo Jota’s Former Club Pays Tribute to Late Liverpool Star With New Kit
Gondomar SC, Diogo Jota and André Silva’s boyhood club in Portugal, are honouring the late brothers on their 2025–26 kits.
Jota and Silva were tragically killed in a car crash near Zamora, Spain on July 3. The entire football community came together in mourning following the accident, paying tribute at Anfield, in Gondomar and across the globe.
Liverpool retired Jota’s No. 20 and also will play with “Forever 20” on their shirts in the coming campaign.
Gondomar are following suit with an homage of their own to Jota and Silva. The Portuguese fourth-tier side unveiled their new home, away and third kits, which all feature images of the brothers on the front.
The shirts also have Jota and Silva’s names stitched into the back underneath an infinity symbol.
"More than a jersey, an eternal tribute,” the club wrote on social media. “This season, Gondomar Sport Clube takes the field with a heart full of memory and emotion.
“Our new jersey features a large image of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football.”
The brothers spent their childhoods in Gondomar and played for the club’s youth side growing up. Back in 2022, the Portuguese outfit named its academy after Jota.
“Every time our players wear this jersey, it will be as if they are stepping onto the field with them. Because football is more than victories and goals; it’s legacy, it’s family, it’s love for our land,” Gondomar said.
The gesture from Gondomar is a touching way to preserve the legacies of Jota and Silva in a city and sport that shaped their lives.