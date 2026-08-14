‘Incredibly Large Sums of Money’—Director Responds to Wrexham’s Record Transfer Bid

Viking FK sporting director Erik Nevland has confirmed that Wrexham have offered an “incredibly large sum of money” to sign defender Henrik Falchener.

Wrexham have already seen two bids for the center back rejected by the Norwegian champions, with the latest believed to be worth a potential $10.9 million package. The Red Dragons broke their transfer record earlier this week when they signed Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson for an initial fee of $10.8 million.

Viking are keen to keep hold of Falchener ahead of their Champions League playoff against Dinamo Zagreb next week, even though his departure would shatter the club’s transfer record. That record currently belongs to fellow defender Sondre Langås, who joined Derby County for roughly $5.4 million last year.

Falchener has made 17 appearances for Viking this season and was included in Norway’s World Cup squad. He has made two senior international appearances, including a start in Norway’s 4-1 defeat to France at Gillette Stadium in Boston. Viking are next in action when they face Rosenborg on Friday.

Viking Offered Club-Record Fee for Falchener

Falchener featured for Norway at the 2026 World Cup, | Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Norwegian champions find themselves in a difficult position, with serious transfer interest in several players while simultaneously battling Bodø/Glimt for the Eliteserien title and pursuing Champions League qualification.

It remains to be seen whether Wrexham can reach a breakthrough in their pursuit of Falchener, but Nevland admits that any offer of this magnitude has to be taken seriously.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in several of our players, yes,” Nevland told Stavanger Aftenblad. “At the same time, this is something we’ve known all along. We know we have attractive players.

“The fact that we’re turning down such large offers shows that we want to be as well-prepared as possible for everything that lies ahead on the field.”

Asked whether it was difficult to reject Wrexham’s initial offers for the Norway international, the sporting director added: “It depends on how you define ‘difficult,’ but we’re talking about incredibly large sums of money. Sums and offers that command respect, and that we’ve never even come close to in the club’s history.

“You should also have respect for all parties who are affected and get involved when such large bids are made. When there are such large offers, we connect everyone so that the decision is justifiable.

“It’s not just one man who makes the decision. There is a certain amount of gambling, but everyone here is behind the decisions.”

When later asked by fellow Norwegian outlet NTB whether Viking could afford not to sell Falchener during the transfer window, Nevland said: “We certainly hope we can keep everyone, but of course there are things we can’t always control ourselves. So, we’ll have to see how things play out.”