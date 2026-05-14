DR Congo 2026 World Cup Preview: Overlooked Leopards Demand Respect
After a 52-year exile, DR Congo is back at the World Cup to rewrite the narrative surrounding its national team.
The Leopards, known at the time as Zaire, became the laughing stock of the 1974 edition in West Germany when they conceded 14 goals and scored none in their World Cup debut. It then took over half a century and a bit of set-piece magic for the team to qualify again for the 2026 edition.
Sébastien Desabre’s men might lack experience on the grand stage, but DR Congo come into the tournament with a hunger to prove itself worthy of a spot among the top teams on the continent. What better test than to kick off the tournament against reigning UEFA Nations League champion Portugal on June 17.
The Road to the World Cup
- Qualification record (including playoffs): 10W-2L-1D
- Goals for / against (including playoffs): 18 / 7
- Top scorer: Cédric Bakambu (4)
- Assist leader: Yoane Wissa (3)
DR Congo finished second in CAF Group B, dooming the team to a complicated playoff route. First Desabre’s team had to get past the mighty Cameroon and Nigeria in the African playoffs before going up against Jamaica in the inter-confederation playoffs. Axel Tuanzebe played the hero with an extra-time winner to punch his side’s ticket to the World Cup.
World Cup Schedule
Fixture
Date
Venue
Portugal vs. DR Congo
Wednesday, June 17
NRG Stadium
Colombia vs. DR Congo
Tuesday, June 23
Estadio Akron
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
Saturday, June 27
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Manager: Sébastien Desabre
- World Cup experience: Managerial debut
- Time in charge of the team: Since 2022
- Manager meter: Culture builder
It took some time, but Desabre revived DR Congo, turning the once-forgotten nation into a team competing with Africa’s top teams. The Frenchman shifted the culture in the locker room and filled his roster with belief, inspiring a rather unproven group of players to achieve a monumental return to the world stage.
How DR Congo Plays
- Preferred formation: 4-1-4-1
- Style: Hybrid
- Key strengths: Disciplined, punishing counterattacks
- Key weaknesses: Score too few goals, inexperience
DR Congo might not have big names in the midfield, but it still enjoys prolonged spells of possession, protecting the ball with composed and tidy passes. Against superior sides, Desabre’s men give up some of its control, falling back on its quality in transition and ability to exploit gaps that leave opponents scrambling.
Ones to Watch
X-Factor: Often the most dangerous player in sky blue, Yoane Wissa brings a keen eye for goal and blistering pace to DR Congo’s attack. Combined with his relentless work rate and composure, the 29-year-old stands out in a roster of unproven faces.
Breakout Star: Regarded as the future of DR Congo’s midfield, Noah Sadiki comes with elite stamina that fuels his tireless efforts. Whether he’s pressing, winning the ball back or dominating duels, the 21-year-old does all the dirty work—with a smile.
What DR Congo Will Be Wearing
DR Congo’s home jersey, made by Umbro, offers a sky blue base with bold red accents that highlight the players’ numbers and names—the intention being to embody the spirit of the mighty leopard.
The away shirt is predominantly white, with a sky blue pattern on the latter half. The light base allows the yellow crest and the two stars above it to shine.
DR Congo’s Predicted Starting XI
Desabre will breathe a sigh of relief that his best players are back to full match fitness. After missing AFCON due to a knee injury, Wissa returned to action for both club and country in plenty of time to spare before the World Cup.
Tuanzebe also recovered from an Achilles injury and looks back to his best form if his heroics against Jamaica are any indication. His partner in central defense, Arthur Masuaku, is back firing on all cylinders as well after sustaining an ankle injury at AFCON.
West Ham fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes another Premier League mainstay in the XI, along with veteran striker Cédric Bakambu. These five players bring leadership and heaps of experience to the team.
Current Form
DR Congo kicked off the new year with a heartbreaking 1–0 loss to Algeria in a tense AFCON round of 16 bout, but it was without several injured stars. Two months later, a much-stronger XI defeated Bermuda, 2–0, in a friendly before it toppled Jamaica, 1–0, in the inter-confederation playoffs.
Despite the triumph, DR Congo still has a worrying lack of prowess in front of goal. The Leopards have failed to score more than one goal in eight of its last 10 matches. Such little output could cost them at the World Cup.
What We Can Expect From DR Congo Fans
Wondering how much soccer means to the DR Congo? The country declared a public holiday the day after the Leopards qualified for the World Cup. Celebrations reigned all night in the streets, while in-person supporters danced, cheered and cried along with the team.
In the midst of political tensions and ongoing armed conflict, the country got to put aside its every day woes to bask in the glory of the national team’s triumph. The support will be no different this summer, when fans will once again come together to galvanize their players—so long as they can avoid the visa issues that kept famous supporter known as Lumumba Vea from attending the playoff.
It is a dream come true for the DR Congo faithful to paint stadiums sky blue in North America, bringing its culture, pride and music to the world stage. The fans also come with a plethora of chants, their most recent being “Cristiano Ronaldo is next.”
National Expectations
Simply qualifying for this summer’s tournament was a major win for DR Congo. Of course fans will hope the team shows out in its grand return, but they are not expecting a miraculous run.
Instead, expectations for Desabre’s men lie in milestone moments, like DR Congo scoring its first goal or collecting its first win at the World Cup. Advancing to the knockout stage would be a monumental achievement for the African nation, one its supporters would celebrate like it just lifted a trophy—but a tough group will likely leave those back home disappointed.
And Finally ...
- Vibe Check: Underdogs
- Who DR Congo Doesn't Want to Face: Senegal
- One Stat That Defines DR Congo: The Leopards scored at least two goals just twice in their last 10 matches
- If Things Go Wrong: Inexperience against non-African teams
- What Will Everyone Say If DR Congo Goes Out Early? DR Congo kisses World Cup dreams goodbye
READ MORE GROUP K PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE
Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell