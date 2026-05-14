DR Congo 2026 World Cup Preview: Overlooked Leopards Demand Respect

After a 52-year exile, DR Congo is back at the World Cup to rewrite the narrative surrounding its national team.

The Leopards, known at the time as Zaire, became the laughing stock of the 1974 edition in West Germany when they conceded 14 goals and scored none in their World Cup debut. It then took over half a century and a bit of set-piece magic for the team to qualify again for the 2026 edition.

Sébastien Desabre’s men might lack experience on the grand stage, but DR Congo come into the tournament with a hunger to prove itself worthy of a spot among the top teams on the continent. What better test than to kick off the tournament against reigning UEFA Nations League champion Portugal on June 17.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record (including playoffs) : 10W-2L-1D

: 10W-2L-1D Goals for / against (including playoffs): 18 / 7

18 / 7 Top scorer: Cédric Bakambu (4)

Cédric Bakambu (4) Assist leader: Yoane Wissa (3)

DR Congo finished second in CAF Group B, dooming the team to a complicated playoff route. First Desabre’s team had to get past the mighty Cameroon and Nigeria in the African playoffs before going up against Jamaica in the inter-confederation playoffs. Axel Tuanzebe played the hero with an extra-time winner to punch his side’s ticket to the World Cup.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Portugal vs. DR Congo Wednesday, June 17 NRG Stadium Colombia vs. DR Congo Tuesday, June 23 Estadio Akron DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Saturday, June 27 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Manager: Sébastien Desabre

Sébastien Desabre led DR Congo back to the World Cup. | Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2022

: Since 2022 Manager meter: Culture builder

It took some time, but Desabre revived DR Congo, turning the once-forgotten nation into a team competing with Africa’s top teams. The Frenchman shifted the culture in the locker room and filled his roster with belief, inspiring a rather unproven group of players to achieve a monumental return to the world stage.

How DR Congo Plays

Preferred formation : 4-1-4-1

: 4-1-4-1 Style: Hybrid

Hybrid Key strengths: Disciplined, punishing counterattacks

Disciplined, punishing counterattacks Key weaknesses: Score too few goals, inexperience

DR Congo might not have big names in the midfield, but it still enjoys prolonged spells of possession, protecting the ball with composed and tidy passes. Against superior sides, Desabre’s men give up some of its control, falling back on its quality in transition and ability to exploit gaps that leave opponents scrambling.

Ones to Watch

Yoane Wissa and Noah Sadiki both play in the Premier League. | Manuel Velasquez/FIFA/Getty Images, Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

X-Factor: Often the most dangerous player in sky blue, Yoane Wissa brings a keen eye for goal and blistering pace to DR Congo’s attack. Combined with his relentless work rate and composure, the 29-year-old stands out in a roster of unproven faces.

Breakout Star: Regarded as the future of DR Congo’s midfield, Noah Sadiki comes with elite stamina that fuels his tireless efforts. Whether he’s pressing, winning the ball back or dominating duels, the 21-year-old does all the dirty work—with a smile.

What DR Congo Will Be Wearing

DR Congo’s jerseys are manufactured by Umbro. | Umbro

DR Congo’s home jersey, made by Umbro, offers a sky blue base with bold red accents that highlight the players’ numbers and names—the intention being to embody the spirit of the mighty leopard.

The away shirt is predominantly white, with a sky blue pattern on the latter half. The light base allows the yellow crest and the two stars above it to shine.

DR Congo’s Predicted Starting XI

Premier League talents headline DR Congo’s strongest possible team. | FootballUser

Desabre will breathe a sigh of relief that his best players are back to full match fitness. After missing AFCON due to a knee injury, Wissa returned to action for both club and country in plenty of time to spare before the World Cup.

Tuanzebe also recovered from an Achilles injury and looks back to his best form if his heroics against Jamaica are any indication. His partner in central defense, Arthur Masuaku, is back firing on all cylinders as well after sustaining an ankle injury at AFCON.

West Ham fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes another Premier League mainstay in the XI, along with veteran striker Cédric Bakambu. These five players bring leadership and heaps of experience to the team.

Current Form

DR Congo kicked off the new year with a heartbreaking 1–0 loss to Algeria in a tense AFCON round of 16 bout, but it was without several injured stars. Two months later, a much-stronger XI defeated Bermuda, 2–0, in a friendly before it toppled Jamaica, 1–0, in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Despite the triumph, DR Congo still has a worrying lack of prowess in front of goal. The Leopards have failed to score more than one goal in eight of its last 10 matches. Such little output could cost them at the World Cup.

What We Can Expect From DR Congo Fans

DR Congo fans can finally celebrate their team on the world stage. | Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Wondering how much soccer means to the DR Congo? The country declared a public holiday the day after the Leopards qualified for the World Cup. Celebrations reigned all night in the streets, while in-person supporters danced, cheered and cried along with the team.

In the midst of political tensions and ongoing armed conflict, the country got to put aside its every day woes to bask in the glory of the national team’s triumph. The support will be no different this summer, when fans will once again come together to galvanize their players—so long as they can avoid the visa issues that kept famous supporter known as Lumumba Vea from attending the playoff.

It is a dream come true for the DR Congo faithful to paint stadiums sky blue in North America, bringing its culture, pride and music to the world stage. The fans also come with a plethora of chants, their most recent being “Cristiano Ronaldo is next.”

National Expectations

DR Congo will hope to make its country proud this summer. | Manuel Velasquez/FIFA/Getty Images

Simply qualifying for this summer’s tournament was a major win for DR Congo. Of course fans will hope the team shows out in its grand return, but they are not expecting a miraculous run.

Instead, expectations for Desabre’s men lie in milestone moments, like DR Congo scoring its first goal or collecting its first win at the World Cup. Advancing to the knockout stage would be a monumental achievement for the African nation, one its supporters would celebrate like it just lifted a trophy—but a tough group will likely leave those back home disappointed.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Underdogs

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