Egypt 2026 World Cup Preview: Major Chance to Take the Next Step

Record Africa Cup of Nations champion Egypt will make only its fourth ever appearance at the World Cup this summer, eager to make a greater impact than it has during previous tournaments.

The Pharaohs has played just seven World Cup matches, failing to win any of them and losing five, and are desperate to translate continental success to the global stage. What it lacks in experience and pedigree, it makes up for in indefatigability and a sprinkling of star power.

All eyes will turn to talisman Mohamed Salah this summer, especially following the end of his nine-year spell with Liverpool. The captain carries with him the weight of an expectant nation dreaming of unprecedented World Cup success.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W–0L-2D

: 8W–0L-2D Goals for / against : 20 / 2

: 20 / 2 Top scorer : Mohamed Salah (9)

: Mohamed Salah (9) Assist leader: Mohamed Salah (3)

Salah was the heartbeat of Egypt’s qualification campaign, supplying a team-high nine goals and three assists to ensure comfortable progression. The North African side was unbeaten across 10 outings as its defensive organization outmaneuvered opponents, conceding just twice in total as it sauntered to the top spot.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Belgium vs. Egypt Monday, June 15 Lumen Field New Zealand vs. Egypt Sunday, June 21 BC Place Egypt vs. Iran Friday, June 26 Lumen Field

Manager: Hossam Hassan

Hossam Hassan is overseeing his first World Cup. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: Strict disciplinarian

Hassan only took charge of Egypt in 2024, but his legendary status as a national team icon during his playing days—the 59-year-old is Egypt’s leading goalscorer—ensures plenty of goodwill.

His identity is clear, prioritizing a defense-first approach hell-bent on shutting out enemies at all costs, rather than an expansive, free-flowing style. The soccer isn’t particularly pretty, but it’s very effective.

How Egypt Plays

Preferred formation : 3-5-2

: 3-5-2 Style : Counterattack

: Counterattack Key strengths : Dazzling speedy forwards, defensive organization

: Dazzling speedy forwards, defensive organization Key weaknesses: Unspectacular midfield, lack of depth

Don’t expect Egypt to rack up much possession at the tournament. Hassan’s men will drop deep, soak up pressure and use the quality of Salah and Omar Marmoush to try and steal a goal on the counterattack.

Whether the Pharaohs can enact that game plan against weaker opposition such as group stage adversary New Zealand is debatable, but it will certainly be the blueprint for its clash with Belgium.

Ones to Watch

Mohamed Salah brings the noise, Ibrahim Adel brings the flair. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images, Ayman Aref/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X Factor: Global icon Salah has been his nation’s talisman for much of his 15-year international career. And although Father Time has shown signs of catching up with the once speedy Liverpool goal machine, his quality and match-winning abilities remain undiminished.

Breakout Star: One of few fresher faces in an aging roster and someone plying his trade outside of Egypt —on loan at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark—Ibrahim Adel loves to take opponents on and make things happen. Egypt will need him.

What Egypt Will Be Wearing

Egypt’s familiar colors will be on show. | Puma

Egypt has drawn on its national identity when designing its latest kits in conjunction with Puma. The home jersey sees the traditional red enhanced by black trimmings and a pyramid-themed print running across it.

Another pyramid pattern is employed on a plain white away jersey, but this time in more subtle fashion.

Egypt’s Predicted Starting XI

Egypt has the capacity to play with three or four at the back. | FootballUser

Egypt will live and die by the performances of Salah and Marmoush this summer—the duo potentially even operating as split strikers. But Salah will have sparked concern throughout Egypt with news of a hamstring injury that will result in a unknown period on the sidelines. His availability is key to Egypt’s prospects.

Which makes the contribution of those around the star duo even more important. Mostafa Mohamed of Nantes is somebody that can ease the goalscoring burden, as can former Aston Villa winger Trézéguet.

The bulk of Hassan’s roster plays in Egypt, especially in midfield and defense, with Zizo a prime example of the talent boasted on home soil. The Al Ahly forward can operate in a midfield trio when required, featuring alongside teammate Marwan Ateya.

Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, 37, appears likely to be displaced by Mostafa Shobeir, who will line up behind an experienced yet unglamorous defensive line.

Current Form

Egypt kicked off 2026 with an emphatic victory over Saudi Arabia, notching a 4–0 friendly triumph without Salah.

And to underscore the defensive security Hossam’s team aspires to, Egypt managed to shutout Spain in a goalless draw. No mean feat when you consider a certain Lamine Yamal was part of the Spanish side.

What We Can Expect From Egypt Fans

Egypt fans often dress as pharaohs. | Samah Zidan/Anadolu/Getty Images

Egyptian soccer supporters are widely known for their fervor from the stands and while the long and expensive trip to North America could dissuade some of the fan base from traveling this summer, expect a healthy helping of Pharaohs fanatics for only their fourth ever World Cup.

Even if their numbers are few, they will stand out from the crowd. Salah masks are customary given the winger’s global reputation, but Egypt’s supporters have also become renowned for donning pharaoh attire when attending national team fixtures.

National Expectations

Egypt is confident of a first World Cup win. | AFP/Getty Images

Expectations will be relatively modest in Egypt given the caliber of opposition awaiting the Pharaohs this summer, but winning a first ever World Cup match is non-negotiable. Drawn into a palatable group, Egypt has no excuses for failing to end its drought.

With the expanded format comes more places in the knockout phase and Egypt certainly expects to get there, even if ambitions of a deep run are perhaps fanciful. What supporters will demand is a strong work ethic and for their nation to at least frustrate superior opposition.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Hopeful

: Hopeful Who Egypt Doesn't Want to Face : Senegal

: Senegal One Stat That Defines Egypt : Eight clean sheets in qualifying. It has mastered the art of defense

: Eight clean sheets in qualifying. It has mastered the art of defense If Things Go Wrong : A lack of World Cup experience might prove costly

: A lack of World Cup experience might prove costly What Will Everyone Say If Egypt Goes Out Early? Egypt flounders on the world stage once more

READ MORE GROUP G PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE