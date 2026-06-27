Egypt vs. Iran—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Egypt’s 3–1 win over New Zealand has put it in a strong position at the top of Group G, with qualification for the knockout rounds almost assured. A win over Iran would secure first place, while even a defeat is unlikely to derail its progress given its points tally so far.

Iran’s situation is more precarious. A victory would effectively guarantee a place in the round of 32, but a loss would almost certainly end its tournament, while a draw could leave it relying on results elsewhere to progress as a third-placed team.

The two sides have met only twice before, with Iran winning in 1975 and a draw in 2000—results with minimal relevance today.

There is little to separate them on current form, with both sides winning three, drawing two, and losing once in their last six matches. Egypt, however, may have faced slightly tougher opposition, including a draw against reigning European champion Spain, while also leaning on the quality of Mohamed Salah in key moments.

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