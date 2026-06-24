2026 World Cup Third-Place Group Table: How It Works, As Things Stand

After much fretting and hand-wringing, including from within the lofty powers of soccer administration, the expansion of the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams has proven to be well received.

Several minnows have not only avoided humiliation but battled valiantly to shock results. Curaçao, Cabo Verde and DR Congo all earned impressive draws across the group stage and some of the smaller nations may even make it through to the round of 32.

However, this is where the new format starts to get complicated. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups slide straight through to next round, but eight of the 12 sides which finish third will also punch their ticket to the knockouts.

How 2026 World Cup Knockout Stage Qualification Works for Third-Place Teams

Senegal laid out its credentials against France. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Once the first round has concluded, all 12 teams which finish third in their group are pooled together in their own separate table.

This is ranked according to the same top-line tiebreakers as the Premier League table, namely points, then goal difference followed by total goals scored.

Tiebreakers for 2026 World Cup Third-Place Group Table

Points Goal difference Goals scored Fair play score Latest FIFA ranking (June 11, 2026 Previous FIFA ranking

After only three games, it is entirely possible that two or more teams have recorded the same set of results. In that scenario—when points, goal difference and goals scored can’t separate two sides—fair play is the next deciding factor.

A team’s fair play score is calculated by the number of cards collected across the group stage:

Yellow card : -1

: -1 Red card for two cautions : -3

: -3 Straight red card : -4

: -4 Yellow then straight red: -5

If that still can’t separate them, then the team with the higher FIFA ranking before the start of the tournament is given the edge.

2026 World Cup Third-Place Group Table As It Stands

Scotland made it much-awaited World Cup comeback this summer. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Rank Team Goals For/Against Goal Difference Points 1. Sweden 6-6 0 3 2. Scotland 1-1 0 3 3. Croatia 3-4 -1 3 4. Algeria 2-4 -2 3 5. Paraguay 2-4 -2 3 6. Cabo Verde 2-2 0 2 7. Belgium 1-1 0 2 8. DR Congo 1-1 0 1 9. Czechia 2-3 -1 1 10. Ecuador 0-1 -1 1 11. Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-5 -3 1 12. Senegal 3-6 -3 1

* Last updated June 23, 2026, 6:20 p.m. ET.

How Third Place Qualifiers Impact 2026 World Cup Knockout Stages

Folarin Balogun (right) has been the X factor for the USMNT this summer. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Just to add another layer of complexity to proceedings, the third place qualifiers directly impact every knockout fixture. Eight group winners will play these lucky losers (which opens up some questions of consistency for the other four mini-champions who have to play runners-up) but the identity of their opponents isn’t set until the end of the group stage.

Take the U.S. men’s national team as an example. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has guaranteed top spot in Group D but only knows that it will face the third-place side from one of Groups B, E, F, I or J.

Group Winner Potential Third-Place Opponent A Mexico C/E/F/H/I B TBD E/F/G/I/J D USMNT B/E/F/I/J E Germany A/B/C/D/F G TBD A/E/H/I/J I TBD (France or Norway) C/D/F/G/H K TBD D/E/I/J/L L TBD E/H/I/J/K

Precisely which side the Stars and Stripes will face depends on which teams make it through to the round of 16. There are 495 different combinations of third-place qualifiers; the eight teams from groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H could have the best record, or it could be A, B, C, D, E, F, G and I, etc. And all 495 throw up a different set of knockout fixtures.

FIFA have helpfully listed out all the different possible combinations and what they would mean. So, say that groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H produce the third-place qualifiers. That would set the USMNT up with the third team from Group B.

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