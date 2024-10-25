El Clasico Combined XI: Real Madrid and Barcelona
Two of the best clubs in the world, full of the sport's elite superstars, are set to clash in the first El Clásico of the season.
El Clásico might no longer feature Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi, but the biggest La Liga match of the calendar year still has plenty of star power. From Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé to Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, generational talent will be on the pitch when Real Madrid hosts Barcelona on Oct. 26. In fact, a lineup of players from both squads would likely be unstoppable across Europe.
Here's SI Soccer's El Clásico combined XI.
GK: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)
With both Thibaut Courtois and Marc-André ter Stegen injured, Andriy Lunin and Iñaki Peña will be the starters in Saturday's match. Although both goalkeepers are backups, Lunin's experience as Real Madrid's first-choice keeper for almost all of the 2023–24 season gives him the edge over Peña, who has just 29 caps in six years with the Catalans.
Plus, Lunin started two of Real Madrid's three matches against Barcelona last season and Los Blancos walked away with victories in both.
RB: Jules Koundé (Barcelona)
Jules Koundé continues to be one of Barcelona's unsung heroes. The defender has started 12 of Barcelona's 13 matches under Hansi Flick and even already has a goal to his name.
With Dani Carvajal injured, the Frenchman is the best right-back in Spain and will have the tough task of locking down Vinícius Júnior in El Clásico.
CB: Éder Militão (Real Madrid)
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez have become a strong center-back pairing, but individually, both players do not compare to Éder Militão. When he is healthy, the Brazilian is one of the best center-backs in the sport for both club and country.
Now that Carvajal is out for the season, Militão remains an irreplaceable piece of Real Madrid's backline.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)
Antonio Rüdiger's free transfer from Chelsea proves to be one of Real Madrid's best deals over the last few years. The German international is a brick wall in front of goal and Los Blancos' best target on set pieces. In fact, Rüdiger is the team's second-leading goalscorer in the Champions League this season.
Even when his supporting cast changes due to injury, Rüdiger still delivers against the best forwards in Europe.
LB: Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)
The left-back position is one of the weakest spots for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Ferland Mendy has been anything but impressive for Los Blancos this season, leaving Alejandro Balde to round out our combined backline.
The 21-year-old does his job at both ends of the pitch without much fanfare; on a team that averages four goals a game, the Spaniard does not have to do more than that.
CM: Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)
Fede Valverde has arguably been Real Madrid's best player this season. The Uruguayan has started all 14 matches in Los Blancos' Spanish and European campaigns and is the engine of the midfield. Without Toni Kroos on the team, Valverde has emerged as Real Madrid's new stabilizing force.
Valverde comes into El Clásico with two goals and remains one of the biggest threats from both teams to bury a strike from distance.
CM: Pedri (Barcelona)
As Barcelona deals with a midfield injury crisis, Pedri has reminded the world just how good he is in the middle of the park. From his accurate passing to his versatility, the Spaniard is in a class of his own at just 21-years-old.
Pedri's goalscoring often gets overlooked when talking about the impressive midfielder, but his three goals for Barcelona this season bring the spotlight to his sublime finishing ability.
CM: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
Jude Bellingham might not have a goal to his name this season, but the midfielder contributes in all other facets on the pitch. From his defensive work-rate to his vision in the final third, the 21-year-old is still every bit the player who took home last season's La Liga Player of the Year award.
In his debut season with Carlo Ancelotti's side, Bellingham scored the winners in both of Real Madrid's La Liga matches against Barcelona.
RW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Every week, Lamine Yamal proves his Euro 2024 performance was not a fluke. The 17-year-old continues to break record after record as he elevates his game under Flick.
The Spaniard already has five goals and seven assists across all competitions and is virtually unstoppable when given enough time and space. Expect Yamal to find plenty of success against Real Madrid's Mendy on the left flank.
ST: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
It is impossible to go against Robert Lewandowski, even when Kylian Mbappé is the other option. The Poland international leads La Liga with 12 goals in 10 matches and added three more Champions League goals to his total haul.
At this point, it is more surprising if Lewandowski does not score than when he does.
LW: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
A potential Ballon d'Or was the only thing separating Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha on the left-wing. The international teammates are both coming off UCL hat tricks for their respective clubs and are unquestionably two of the best wingers in Europe, let alone Spain.
After a slow start to the season, Vinícius Jr. has recorded eight goals and four assists across all competitions and continues to be Real Madrid's best forward. He might be one goal shy of Raphinha's nine, but there is no question that Vinícius Jr. is in a league of his own.