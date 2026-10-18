Emiliano Martinez Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date After Emergency Surgery

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez predicted that he would be “back in a few weeks” despite undergoing emergency surgery in the hours after suffering a serious head-on collision against Everton.

It had been a grueling opening 75 minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with far more cynical fouls than silky footwork on display from both sides. However, there was no malice, just misfortune, when Jarrad Branthwaite tried to connect with a set-piece delivery and only served to find the face of Martínez.

While Everton’s unwitting center back managed to recover to finish the match, the Argentina international was stretchered off the pitch and taken straight to hospital.

Propped up on a bed in his medical gown, Martínez took to Instagram to allay any grave concerns held by fans. “Thanks to everyone for the messages; the surgery went well,” the 34-year-old wrote. “The most important thing is that we won, and with a clean sheet. We’ll be back in a few weeks.”

What Injury Does Emiliano Martinez Have?

Emiliano Martínez suffered a painful clash. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The full force of Branthwaite’s head connected squarely with Martínez, who was left with a fractured jaw, Chelsea have revealed. The goalkeeper was assessed on the pitch for eight minutes by medical staff before he was taken to hospital, while conscious.

Xabi Alonso revealed after the match that his summer recruit had also suffered a “concussion” while attempting to clear Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross. That additional diagnosis will only delay Martínez’s return.

When Will Emiliano Martinez Be Back for Chelsea?

Martínez’s prediction of a “few weeks” for his recovery is wisely vague. Players coming back from broken jaws can take all manner of different timelines, depending on the severity of the issue and the context of the season.

At this summer’s World Cup, for instance, Austrian defender Stefan Posch broke his jaw in his nation’s opening group game but made himself available to feature against Argentina five days later while donning a protective mask. Posch was fighting for minutes on the biggest stage the sport has and, crucially, did not require surgery.

Should Martínez be unavailable until the November international break, which begins for Chelsea on Nov. 9, just three weeks after his surgery, he would only miss four matches. However, they are big games.

The Blues host fierce London rivals Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday before traveling to Liverpool for the marquee fixture in the Carabao Cup fourth round. There is also a league visit from Manchester United on Halloween and a daunting trek north to Sunderland.

Chelsea’s Upcoming Fixtures

Saturday, Oct. 24 : Chelsea vs. Tottenham

: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Wednesday, Oct. 28 : Liverpool vs. Chelsea

: Liverpool vs. Chelsea Saturday, Oct. 31 : Chelsea vs. Man Utd

: Chelsea vs. Man Utd Sunday, Nov. 8: Sunderland vs. Chelsea

How Will Chelsea Replace Emiliano Martinez?

Mike Penders is set for a run in the team. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Before Martínez had even been signed, Alonso was toying with the idea of promoting Mike Penders above the error-prone Robert Sánchez. In the end, the option of signing a World Cup winner on the cheap proved too good to turn down, but Penders will now get his chance to shine.

“Mike has personality,” Alonso said of the 21-year-old uncapped Belgium call-up. “He’s brave and we have full trust ‌with him. He did well when he came on. He played in the cup games and whenever he’s ⁠needed. Like the other players, whenever they are needed they can perform.

“It’s all about the squad—that all the ​players feel important and can have ‌their moment whenever they are needed, ​and that’s very positive.” Penders is certainly needed now.

Mike Penders Stat Pack

Age : 21

: 21 Height : 6'7"

: 6'7" National team : Belgium

: Belgium Chelsea apps : 3

: 3 Previous clubs : Genk, Strasbourg

: Genk, Strasbourg Joined Chelsea : August 2024

: August 2024 Transfer fee: €20 million ($22.5 million)