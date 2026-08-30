Emiliano Martinez’s Official Arrival Sets Wheels in Motion for Major Chelsea Shakeup

Emiliano Martínez’s official arrival at Chelsea is set to inspire a rapid series of changes at Stamford Bridge.

The former Aston Villa goalkeeper was unveiled on Sunday morning a matter of days after his availability was communicated to the Blues following the arrival of Zion Suzuki in Birmingham. In a deal thought to be worth a modest $10.2 million (£7.5 million at the time of the agreement), Martínez has penned a two-year contract with the option of a third.

This creates an awkward situation for Chelsea’s existing No. 1, Robert Sánchez. The Guardian reported that the Spanish goalkeeper has already been the subject of interest from clubs in England, Europe and Saudi Arabia ahead of what many expect to be an imminent exit. The highly rated Mike Penders is expected to remain the club’s second-choice goalkeeper.

It was earlier this same month that Xabi Alonso described himself as “very happy with Rob.” Now he stands to be the club’s third option unless he can source an exit before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

When Will Emiliano Martinez Make His Chelsea Debut?

He's at the Chels. 😍 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2026

Shortly after the official announcement was made, it was reported by the Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill that Martínez had been registered in time to swiftly make his debut in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

It remains to be seen whether Alonso throws his new No. 1 straight into the firing line, although Sánchez would surely be in a difficult position were he forced to start. Unlike in any other position, the purchase of a new goalkeeper immediately relegates the existing custodian to the bench.

Chelsea are then up against Martínez’s former club Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, Sept. 6 in an intriguing clash.

Martinez Arrivals With Bold Promises

Martínez arrived in west London with grand ideas of extending his long-running track record of collecting trophies.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club,” the serial winner told Chelsea’s in-house media team. “Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon—I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.

“I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100% every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud.”

After breaking into Arsenal’s first team during the Gunners’ run to the 2020 FA Cup title, Martínez has enjoyed a remarkable sequence of silverware. The reigning Europa League champion with Aston Villa has also won a pair of Copas América with Argentina as well as the 2022 World Cup. His nation could not replicate the feat in North America this summer, although Martínez did rack up more saves than any other goalkeeper in the history of a World Cup final while narrowly losing to Spain. All with a fractured finger.

Martinez Not the Perfect Solution to Problem Position

Emiliano Martínez’s has left Aston Villa after six years. | Angel Martinez/UEFA/Getty Images

Chelsea have been in search of a reliable No. 1 since Thibaut Courtois left for Real Madrid in 2018. Sánchez had managed to win the faith of several Chelsea managers despite never instilling any confidence in a nervy home crowd. In the Blues’ opening game of the new season, the Spanish shot-stopper underscored his shaky reputation with a horror show against Fulham.

Alonso has been heavily backed in a transfer window which has gone against Chelsea’s previous strategy. Martínez, 33, joins Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson as unusually senior additions to a desperately young roster.

While the former Yashin Trophy winner has been upheld as the gold-standard solution to all Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes, Martínez is not exactly immune to a blunder of his own. Since Sánchez signed for the Blues in 2023, he has committed eight errors which have led to a Premier League goals—over the same period, Martínez has made six such missteps.