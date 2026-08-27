Chelsea Pursuing Surprise Emiliano Martinez Transfer Is an Obvious Win

In the first week of August, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso—publicly at least—seemed plenty satisfied with the goalkeeper options at his disposal this season.

Fast forward to the end of the month and the looming transfer deadline, the Blues are reportedly considering an opportunistic approach to sign Argentina No. 1 Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa.

This path is not what Alonso had envisaged. But a poor performance from incumbent No. 1 Robert Sánchez in Monday night’s Premier League opener and Martínez’s people actively working to find him a new opportunity could conveniently align to land Chelsea a new goalkeeper.

Chelsea ‘in Talks’ with Martinez Reps

Martínez has not played since the 2026 World Cup. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Pressure on Sánchez is nothing new. The Spaniard has been dropped and reinstated as Chelsea’s starting goalkeeper so many times it’s tough to keep track. But he had crucially outlasted Filip Jörgensen, the source of last season’s competition, leading Alonso to declare before the Blues faced AC Milan in preseason on Aug. 8 that he is “very happy with Rob.”

Alonso said of his compatriot, who joined in 2023: “He has played many years at the club, as well as in the Premier League, and has experience. To have this security in goal is important.”

He was probably regretting those words at Craven Cottage on Monday when, instead of repaying the faith of his manager, Sánchez was at fault for both Fulham goals. Alonso refused to directly address his goalkeeper’s performance: “It is not about talking about individuals.”

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are now in touch with Martínez via his representatives. The Blues are described as “intrigued” by the goalkeeper’s availability and are considering whether this is “too good an opportunity to turn down.”

Why Chelsea Signing Martinez Makes Sense

Martínez has literally been the best in the world in 2022 and 2024. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Martínez potentially joining Chelsea seemingly began as an opportunity sniffed out by his representatives. In the wake of Sánchez’s Craven Cottage horror show, reports suggested the Blues were approached by the Argentine’s camp, offering his services.

With Aston Villa since 2020, his time at Villa Park has been closing without actually ending for some time. Martínez openly bid farewell to fans at the end of 2024–25, but then wound up staying when no transfer materialized. Manchester United vetoed Ruben Amorim to go with Senne Lammens instead.

This summer, Villa have signed Zion Suzuki from Parma to be the new long-term No. 1. Juventus were also linked with Suzuki and Martínez, but poached Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the latter in limbo. Villa have already moved on, leaving Martínez out of the squad for the Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Identifying Chelsea’s need for a reliable goalkeeper has been a smart play, and it makes a lot of sense for the Blues, too. For all the boyish and sometimes puerile bravado, Martínez is proven in the Premier League and Champions League, is a World Cup Golden Glove winner, a two-time Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and was responsible for 2024–25’s Premier League Save of the Season.

The comparison with Sánchez at this point is virtually non-existent.

Chelsea do have 21-year-old Belgian stopper Mike Penders in the squad this season, after farming him out to Strasbourg in 2025–26. But throwing such a young goalkeeper into the deep end in an already pressurized situation might not be the best idea. Martínez is not the long-term solution due to age, but will bridge this delicate period until a time when Penders is more ready for it.

Sanchez Makes Chelsea Success ‘Impossible’

Robert Sánchez is not reliable. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

From allowing a Joshua King shot to beat him too easily, to weakly parrying the ball for Gonzalo García to rebound, Sánchez played his part in two avoidable goals against Fulham. It was only because Chelsea managed to score three of their own that Alonso enjoyed a debut win.

Getting bailed out like that won’t always be possible, and the longer Sánchez is starting games, the more Chelsea will ultimately be held back from achieving their ambitions.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher summarized it well during the live U.K. coverage of the Fulham match. “We’re not saying anything we haven’t said for the past three seasons. Chelsea will never win the league with Sánchez in goal—impossible, it can’t happen,” he bluntly said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

“When you think of the teams who have won the title, the last three have all changed their goalkeeper. Pep [Guardiola] brings Ederson in, Alisson comes in for Liverpool and Arsenal don’t win the league if they have [Aaron] Ramsdale in goal and not [David] Raya. Impossible.”